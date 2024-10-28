Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 22-25 announced

    By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKSB2_0wP7i3k800

    Congratulations to Gulf Breeze High School’s Paula Calderon Orta. Orta is this week's Escambia and Santa Rosa County High School Student of the Week.

    Orta won with 33.29 percent of the vote. Runner up Ladarian Clardy finished in second with 23.41 percent of the vote.

    A new week of voting will start on Tuesday, Oct. 29 so make sure to vote!

    Here's the nomination submitted for Orta and details on the other nominees:

    Gulf Breeze High School - Paula Calderon Orta

    Paula Calderon Orta, 12 th grade : Paula is a student at GBHS that moved with her family from Venezuela in March of 2024. Paula is on the "A" Honor Roll, heavily involved in helping other ELL students gain language skills at GBHS, and is a positive role model to all on our campus. She has been instrumental in advocating for other students, pushing for academic success, and continuing the tradition of "Expecting Excellence" at GBHS!

    Success Academy - Coral Bennett

    Coral Bennett, 11th grade : Coral Bennett She's been working really hard to complete her course work and meet all of her graduation requirements. I expect her to finish her graduation requirements by December. She has been so focused and motivated to complete her studies. Coral has a wonderful disposition. She is incredibly pleasant, and it is a pleasure to have her in my class. I know I can count on this student to be a calm, enjoyable presence in my class. I'm continuously surprised by her ability to thrive in tough situations. No matter what she is faced with, she continues to have a positive attitude. This personality trait is not only admirable but also shows great strength on her part. According to her teachers, they find it extremely impressive that Coral always perseveres to find a solution when a problem arises. Whether she is helping a fellow student or me, She is committed to solving issues and facing challenges. Their helpfulness and thoughtfulness are traits that her teachers value very much. She is a pleasure to have in the classroom.

    Escambia High School - Ladarian Clardy

    Ladarian Clardy, 12th grade : Ladarian Clardy is a 12th grade student at Escambia High School. He is currently enrolled in Algebra 2, English 4, Theatre, Economics, American Sign Language 2, and Physical Education. In addition, he is an office assistant in the Dean’s Office. He is always punctual, respectful, professional, and cordial to everyone he meets. He is present every day, ready to work, and gets fully involved in the daily activities that are centered around being an office professional. Mrs. Styles, Economics Teacher, stated that “from the first day of class, he has impressed me with his leadership skills and the ability to articulate about various topics. He is insightful and sensitive to others. In fact, when discussing poverty rates in various countries he expressed his concern for the people of Dominican Republic and the scarcity of their resources”. Mrs. Morgan, American Sign Language Teacher, added “learning another language is difficult. Ladarian is always respectful, and doesn’t hesitate asking for help when needed. Ladarian is good about checking his grades and trying to do the very best he can in ASL”. In addition to being a hard-working student, Ladarian is also an athlete. He is a member of the Varsity Football Team. Ladarian is a 4-star Safety and has recently committed to The University of Mississippi- Ole Miss. Not only is Ladarian a great student academically, but the leadership skills he learned on the field have translated into the classroom. He has no problem speaking out and getting other students motivated to complete assignments. He is a true leader.

    Pine Forest High School - Chrisshona Bargaineer

    Chrisshona Bargaineer, 12th grade : Chrisshona Bargaineer is an outstanding candidate for Student of the Week at Pine Forest High School. She excels academically while balancing a rigorous sports schedule as a basketball player, track runner, and now a volleyball player in her senior year. Chrisshona demonstrates leadership in both athletics and group projects, embodying qualities that make her a positive role model for her peers. She consistently shows dedication in her academic and athletic pursuits. Additionally, she has a remarkable ability to uplift classmates who may be struggling. Her empathy and understanding create a supportive environment where others feel comfortable sharing their concerns. She is a nurturing figure for her peers, always ready to offer guidance and support. With aspirations that reach far beyond high school, Chrisshona is determined to pursue collegiate athletic opportunities. Her growth and maturity as both a student and an athlete are truly inspiring. Watching her evolve over her four years at Pine Forest has been a joy, as she handles challenges with grace and determination. She has become a leader who not only excels in her work but also lifts up those around her. She is a perfect example of talent, hard work and leadership.

    Northview High School - Olivia Hall

    Olivia Hall, 10th grade : Olivia Hall is an outstanding student who would be well-deserving of the honor of the Pensacola News Journal Student of the Week. She comes prepared every day, and she puts her heart and soul into her work. She demonstrates the desire to achieve and to do whatever task is set before her with excellence. She is also actively involved with Northview's FFA Program and takes pride in serving her school and community. She would make an excellent candidate for this award!

    West Florida High School - Trinity Edwards

    Trinity Edwards, 12th grade : A full time DE student, Trinity remains active on our campus serving as a 4-year member of SGA and as a cheerleader. She is also a competitive gymnast who has represented WFHS as our Cox Student Hero. Her journey has not been an easy one as she must manage a chronic illness but does so with poise and grace well beyond someone of her years. Trinity always has a smile on her face and a kind word for every person she sees every day. She is a joy to have on campus and makes the world a better place with her caring demeanor and presence.

    Pensacola High School - Thaddarius Witherspoon

    Thaddarius Witherspoon, 12th grade : I am excited to nominate Thaddarius Witherspoon for Student of the Week. Thaddarius is an exceptional Senior at Pensacola High School, excelling both academically and athletically. He currently maintains an impressive 3.48 GPA, all while balancing the demands of being a dedicated member of the football team. Thaddarius is not just an outstanding student in the classroom; he also gives back to the community by volunteering with the local youth football leagues. He mentors younger players, offering guidance and support to help them develop their skills and confidence. His selflessness and leadership are evident, making him a positive role model both on and off the field. In addition to his volunteer work, Thaddarius is known for his excellent work ethic, focus, and determination in the classroom. He consistently goes above and beyond in his studies, showing dedication to his academic success. On the football field, Thaddarius is a natural leader, always pushing himself and his teammates to be their best. His coaches and peers recognize his ability to motivate others, and he leads by example, showing what it means to be disciplined, hardworking, and supportive. Thaddarius Witherspoon is a well-rounded individual, and his contributions to our school and community make him truly deserving of the Student of the Week recognition.

    Tate High School - Kristyne Yelverton

    Kristyne Yelverton, 12th grade : Kristyne never takes shortcuts. Even when assignments are difficult, she faces them head on and does it with a smile. She always participates and puts forth an incredible effort. She is friendly to all her classmates and teachers. She is an absolute joy and Tate High School is very lucky to have her!

    Navarre High School - Sarah Renner

    Sarah Renner, 11 th grade : Sarah has been a member of the Anime Club at NHS for the past 2.5 years. She is also heavily involved in the school's arts and music programs, including the award-winning choral program and numerous drama productions. Additionally, Sarah serves as the Anime rep for the Inter-Club Council, effectively communicating meeting information to other club members. Her enthusiasm and passion for anime and the arts are contagious, and she is very welcoming to new members. She also enjoys cosplay, diamond art, and being part of the Anime Club. Sarah is a joy to be around, greeted by everyone she meets with a big smile. Her positive energy brings happiness wherever she goes.

    Milton High School - Aleanna Moreno-Escalera

    Aleanna Moreno-Escalera, 12 th grade : Aleanna Moreno-Escalera has attended Milton High School for the past three years. Aleanna is an exceptionally intelligent and determined young lady who has consistently challenged herself academically. She has pursued the most demanding course load which includes AP and honors classes while maintained an impressive GPA. Beyond the classroom, Aleanna's leadership skills and extracurricular involvement are equally impressive. She has been an active member of the National Honor Society, the Air Rifle team, and the Unarmed Drill Team, demonstrating her discipline and dedication. Most notably, Aleanna has served as the President of the "Anchored for Life" club, and Treasurer of the National Honor Society. Aleanna plans to attend the Coast Guard Academy next fall after graduation to major in Environmental Science. Aleanna's commitment to service extends beyond her school activities. She has been an active member of the Navy ROTC program, where she has honed her leadership abilities and demonstrated her dedication to serving her country. Her involvement in the Varsity Track and Cross-Country teams further highlights her physical fitness and determination.

    Pace High School - William Scott

    William Scott, 11th grade : Will is a great mentor to the ESE kids. He is a first-year mentor but has always reached out to the kids in the ESE department. He makes sure that no one is alone and that everyone is engaged. He has a genuine heart for our kids.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 22-25 announced

    Related Search

    Santa Rosa countyHigh School awardsStudent achievementsAcademic excellenceEscambia high schoolPensacola high school

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Florida has spent 6 years trying to end rolling our clocks back. Why we're still doing it
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Hurricane season isn't over yet as AccuWeather says there could be 1-3 more named storms
    Pensacola News Journal1 day ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    Roblox claims investigation found no 'instructions of violence' between Tara Sykes and child
    Pensacola News Journal1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy