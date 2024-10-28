Escambia school’s one-half cent sales tax up for renewal on Nov. 5 ballot

Escambia County voters will once again have the option of renewing a one-half cent sales tax to benefit Escambia County schools.

First passed in 1997, the one-half cent sales tax is on the Nov. 5 ballot. If passed, the 10-year referendum will take effect Jan. 1, 2028. The current referendum – passed in 2014 – expires on Dec. 31, 2027.

The one-half cent sales tax pays for the construction of new schools, as well as renovations and additions to existing schools. Funds can also be used for land acquisition/improvements and upgrading and equipping schools with technology.

Keith Wasdin, director of facilities planning for Escambia County Public Schools , said the district receives no state funding for new facilities or upgrades to existing facilities.

“There are no other funds to do what we do without the one-half cent sales tax,” Wasdin said, noting the sales tax is earmarked for student-used facilities. “It is not used for any ancillary facilities.”

The new $44 million Myrtle Grove Elementary, currently under construction on Lillian Highway, is the latest school funded by the one-half cent sales tax. Replacement schools, A.K. Suter Elementary, Ernest Ward Middle and Pleasant Grove Elementary, and new schools, Global Learning Academy, Kingsfield Elementary and Beulah Middle, were funded using the sales tax. The sales tax also funded renovations and additions at West Florida High, O.J. Semmes Elementary, Ferry Pass Middle and Pensacola High.

Nicole Everette, Myrtle Grove Elementary principal, said her students are over the moon about moving into a new school in a little over a year.

The new two-story school is expected to be finished by fall 2025, with classes beginning there in January 2026. It will accommodate 500 to 600 students and have space for three additional classrooms – if needed.

“This is my first year as principal here at Myrtle Grove and getting to see a school built right in front of our eyes is amazing. The kids are so excited, and they can’t wait to get on the other side of the fence,” Everette said.

The elementary school's 430 students are now in modular classrooms as the new facility is built, in stages, on the same footprint of the original school. The district’s oldest school, Myrtle Grove Elementary, was renovated and upgraded in 1938, 1941, 1957, the early 1960s and 1995.

“Our intent to replace it was years out, but we began to notice structural problems with the original building,” Wasdin said.

Superintendent supports the sales tax: Opinion: Half-cent sales tax has revolutionized education. We must pass it again Nov. 5.

In 2014, 68% of Escambia County voters approved the one-half cent sales tax renewal. In 2008, the measure passed by more than by more than 70%.

April Brown, who has lived in Escambia County for 10 years, is one of the residents who support renewing the tax for another 10 years.

“Most of us probably never feel it,” Brown, a disabled veteran, said about the sales tax. “It’s really an investment into the future of our young people – so yes, I support it. As a homeowner, I know there’s always maintenance and issues that need repairing. It’s no different when it comes to schools.”

Originally, sales tax funds were restricted to classroom-related expenditures. The scope was expanded to include the installation of tracks, gymnasiums, covered play areas and other improvements.

Wasdin added sales tax funds are used to address state-mandated safety and security measures.

“Single point of entry in all of our schools and student facilities, miles and miles and miles of fencing around 16,000 acres, security cameras, intercom and phone systems are among the items the one-half cent sales tax is used for,” he said, adding energy-efficient upgrades such as new HVAC chillers, LED lights, automation system to reduce energy usage and the district’s carbon footprint also are other uses for the sales tax.

A Half-Cent Sales Tax Watchdog Committee has also provided oversight of sales tax expenditures since the inception of the half-cent sales tax.

