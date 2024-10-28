2 familiar candidates face off for SRIA's only elected board seat

The fight for the lone elected seat on the Santa Rosa Island Authority Board is a familiar one.

First-time incumbent Jeremy Johnson is once again running against his predecessor, Thomas Campanella, in the non-partisan race.

Johnson, a Realtor, narrowly ousted Campanella from the position in 2022 as a political newcomer with just 72 votes. He now serves as the vice chairman of the SRIA board among other roles across the organization’s committees.

Campanella, a dentist , has lived on the island for five decades and was first elected to the SRIA board in 2002.

The SRIA is the governing branch overseeing the direction and growth of Pensacola Beach on Santa Rosa Island. The remaining five seats on the SRIA's board are chosen by Escambia County Commissioners and their terms run concurrent with their respective commissioner.

Johnson says the experience he's garnered over the past two years has helped him gain a stronger sense of operations and he intends to build upon the fresh perspective with which he entered the position.

“It’s definitely helped me in the sense of listening to leaseholders’ needs, really not taking anything for granted and digging into any problems leaseholders bring to me,” Johnson said. “I have been, and still am, eager to serve the leaseholders and make sure that their voices are heard and their needs are met.”

Johnson’s top priorities for the beach are to increase the island’s funding from Escambia County, work on traffic issues and maintain the quality of life on Pensacola Beach.

“Two years ago, the leaseholders put their trust in me to get the job done and over the past two years we’ve definitely made a lot of progress on quality-of-life improvements for leaseholders,” Johnson. “I’ve worked hard during these past two years to make sure I was doing my part, and I certainly feel like I have a stronger understanding of operations now than when I started.”

Campanella previously served on the SRIA board for two decades before losing the seat to Johnson in 2022.

“I’m running again (because) we have no one that has any wealth of institutional knowledge as other board members now and we have a new executive director who’s not totally familiar with what’s been happening through the years,” Campanella said. “I’m here to kind of preserve the beach. It is a very important part of Escambia County because a large part of the economy here is based on tourism. As a result of that, this island has developed and changed.”

Campanella said he is striving to balance the interests of the island’s residents, leaseholders, businesses and visitors in order to push to beach forward while the community is able to live cohesively.

“It requires a protection not only for those people who are fortunate enough to live out here but for the people that visit as well,” Campanella said. “It took me many years to realize that you have to share… as a resident out here, we have to do that. You have to put up with the bad to enjoy the good.”

Both candidates are focused on improving Pensacola Beach but have different ideas for addressing commonly-heard concerns including traffic, parking and environmental protection.

Johnson says that improving the quality of life around the island for both leaseholders and visitors is a staple in his platform. Breaking down communication barriers between the SRIA and leaseholders was a part of Johnson’s platform two years ago as well, which included plans to livestream SRIA board meetings for the public.

The organization hasn’t been able to hold live meetings but it’s still an item they’re working on, he said.

“It could be another way to increase leaseholders’ ability to be involved and have their finger on the pulse of what’s happening a little bit more,” Johnson said. “We have made progress in the technology arena, but there is still more progress to be made.

“We’re also continuing to protect the environmentally-sensitive natural resources here on the beach that we have,” Johnson said. “The beach is low density and I certainly want to keep it that way, protecting the residential development cap and making sure that stays as it is.”

Some of the feedback he’s received about the island’s existing infrastructure stems from what he said is a lack of maintenance on roads, sidewalks and walkways. To address those criticisms, one of Johnson’s main priorities is to garner even more funding for the island through Escambia County.

“I think that making sure the infrastructure is maintained by the county is definitely an important item. This beach is the crown jewel of Escambia County and it needs to be maintained like that,” Johnson said.

Parking concerns between leaseholders and visitors, such as parking along the streets inside of neighborhoods, have led the SRIA to consider placing a code enforcement officer on the beach as well as to build parking garages in “strategic locations” around the island.

Concerns about the island’s traffic persist as well and the SRIA is still discussing the best ways to manage the flow of people entering and leaving Pensacola Beach.

Discussions among the SRIA about potential renovations to Bob Sykes Toll Booth are ongoing, according to Johnson, and alleviating traffic congestion is still one of the goals for officials with the project.

Stemming from feedback with leaseholders and residents during his term, Johnson said he believes that the “popular vision” for the beach would be removing the toll booth entirely, which is on the table for future consideration.

“Basically, redoing the whole entryway to island,” he said. “Landscape, beautification and toll booth removal.”

While Campanella is aware of the consistent complaints surrounding traffic and parking on the island, he feels that those things come with the territory.

Renovating the Bob Sykes Toll Booth or building parking garages in order to address traffic concerns would be a bad idea as they would essentially lead to similar issues, he said.

Instead, he would opt to leave those aspects of the island as they are.

“A parking garage doesn’t help because it just adds to the traffic and congestion. When you have a Blue Angels weekend or a weekend where 10,000 or 12,000 cars come out in a day, if they all decide to leave at the same time its pandemonium,” Campanella said. “It’s hard to satisfy these needs when you can’t fix it. You can kick it around as much as you want to kick it around and discuss it, but in the end the conclusion is the same thing.”

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Campanella referenced the way residents in that region behave when Mardi Gras rolls around as an example of how Pensacola Beach leaseholders could handle their concerns regarding traffic and parking.

“When Mardi Gras season is in high time there are some people who leave New Orleans to get away from the crowds and all the traffic that goes on with Mardi Gras. That’s what you’d have to do here,” Campanella said.

He also voiced concerns about Escambia County’s jurisdiction over the island when talking about potential development interests, specifically with conservation land.

“My biggest concern is to keep the beach out of the hands of Escambia County because Escambia County would love nothing more than to run this beach,” said Campanella. “We’d love to incorporate and become our own little city out here.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: 2 familiar candidates face off for SRIA's only elected board seat