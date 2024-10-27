Opinion: Keep politics out of schools. Vote 'no' on Amendment 1 and partisan school boards

As a husband and father of six, an active participant in the civic and political life of the Pensacola community, and a passionate advocate for quality education, I'm deeply concerned about the special-interest funded proposed constitutional amendment to force partisan school board elections in Florida. This change, while it may seem innocuous, poses significant risks to the integrity of our education system and the representation of our community. I urge all voters to seriously consider the implications and vote NO on Amendment 1 .

First and foremost, partisan elections breed extremism. When candidates run under party labels, they're often pushed to ideological extremes to win primaries. According to a 2022 Pew Research Center study, the ideological divide between the two major parties has more than doubled since 1994. Do we want this increasing polarization to infiltrate our school boards?

Currently, 41 states, including Florida, have non-partisan school board elections. There's a reason for this widespread practice. A 2018 study by the National School Boards Association found that 90% of school board members believe non-partisan elections allow them to focus more on education and less on politics. This focus on education over party loyalty is crucial for making decisions that truly benefit our students.

Moreover, partisan elections give disproportionate power to external groups with their own agendas. The National Education Policy Center reports that since 2020, there's been a 50% increase in spending by national political action committees on local school board races in states with partisan elections. Do we want outside interests influencing our local education policies?

But perhaps the most overlooked consequence of this amendment locally is its impact on who can serve on our school boards. The Hatch Act, a federal law, prohibits federal employees and individuals who work for organizations that receive significant federal funding from running for office in partisan elections. In Pensacola and the broader Escambia County, where the DOD and federal government presence is substantial, this exclusion is particularly detrimental.

According to the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, the Department of Defense accounts for 47% of our local economy. Implementing partisan school board elections would effectively bar a large portion of our community – including many highly educated and skilled individuals – from serving on school boards. This not only limits our talent pool but also reduces the diversity of perspectives that can contribute to improving our education system.

Furthermore, partisan elections can lead to increased voter confusion and decreased engagement. A 2019 study by the California Policy Center found that in states with non-partisan school board elections, voter turnout was on average 5-7% higher than in states with partisan elections. Higher turnout means more community involvement and better representation of the electorate's will.

Another crucial point to consider is the potential for increased political gridlock. In partisan systems, school board members may feel pressured to vote along party lines rather than based on the merits of each issue. This can lead to deadlocks on important decisions, slowing down progress and hindering the board's ability to address urgent educational needs.

Let's also not forget the financial implications. Partisan elections typically cost more to run, both for candidates and for the state. A 2021 report by the National Conference of State Legislatures found that campaign spending in partisan local elections was, on average, 30% higher than in non-partisan races. Do we want to divert resources from our classrooms to fund increasingly expensive political campaigns?

Lastly, consider the message we're sending to our children. Schools should be places of learning, critical thinking, and open-mindedness. By injecting partisan politics into school governance, we risk modeling division and tribalism instead of cooperation and compromise.

In conclusion, the proposed amendment to make school board elections partisan in Florida is a step in the wrong direction. It threatens to bring political extremism into our schools, exclude valuable members of our community from serving, decrease voter engagement, increase costs, and potentially gridlock our education system.

Our current non-partisan system allows for a diverse range of voices and expertise on our school boards. It keeps the focus where it should be - on providing the best possible education for our children. Let's preserve this system and keep politics out of our schools.

I urge all Pensacola residents and Floridians at large: vote NO on partisan school board elections. Our children's future depends on it.

Jarah Jacquay is a resident of Escambia County District 4.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Opinion: Keep politics out of schools. Vote 'no' on Amendment 1 and partisan school boards