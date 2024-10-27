Milton City Council candidate Larry McKee says his leadership skills are sorely needed

"Captain" Larry McKee, who is running against incumbent Roxanne Meese for Seat 2 in Ward 2 on the Milton City Council , made it clear that he has nothing negative to say about his opponent, and his motivation for running against her is a simple one.

"I just think I'm a stronger leader," he said.

While these days he passes the time bowling and driving a school bus, McKee's work career included a stint in the Navy before becoming a maintenance manager with the U.S. Postal Service. Seventeen of his 27 years in that field included overseeing the repair and upkeep of buildings and machines in a region that stretched from Pensacola east to Jacksonville, north to Macon, Georgia, and south to Gainesville.

"I've got a lot of leadership experience," he said.

Among his experiences, he said was preparing buildings and machines to ride out hurricanes and getting them functioning again in the aftermath. He said he'd like to see Milton pair up with a similar sized city in Florida so that the two could lean on one another during times of crisis.

"I'd like to see us reach out and just say 'let us help you because down the road we may need you to help us'," he said.

He said leadership of the kind he can bring to the Milton City Council is something sorely needed in Santa Rosa County's seat .

"One thing I'm learning is that people, the residents here, have the same I ideas I did shortly after I decided to run," he said. "I went to a meeting or two and saw how awful most of the council members treated the mayor, the residents and each other. That's a dysfunctional family is what that is and that's an awful way to run a city. Residents are sharing with me they watch the same things and they want the incumbents gone."

Meiss, who declined to be interviewed for this article, said in a Q&A sent by the Pensacola News Journal that her career entails 43 years in the banking business. She has also been active in the community.

In the Q&A, Meiss said that she is proud of what has been accomplished in the city in her first four years in office and credited herself with representing all of the city and not any particular faction of residents. She also pointed out the need for ethics and compliance with the Sunshine Law and said some members of the council have embarrassed the rest of the body with their behavior.

"This council needs to all work together for our Milton citizens and not represent outside interests," she wrote.

McKee is of the opinion the city itself needs to be more transparent. He believes information is being disseminated to the public in "bits and pieces" that doesn't paint a true picture of what is actually happening within city government.

"It was enough that it convinced me to write something in which I said 'half truths and omissions are still lies,' " he said.

As evidence he pointed to a recently released operational audit report chronicling oversights on the part of city staff that led to violations of state statute and a lack of oversight in areas of management that resulted in the city losing money.

While he acknowledged the audit seemed to paint a grim picture, he's not convinced the findings can't result in progress being made.

"One side says there's nothing to see here, and the other that the world is falling apart," he said. "From my experience the answer is usually somewhere in the middle."

He said his years in management taught him about dealing with differences of opinion and doing so in a respectful way.

"I'm asking for it, I'm actually looking for differences of opinion," he said. "It helps us learn, get better and get stronger as a community. We have to agree to disagree sometimes."

McKee said the most pressing issue at which common ground must be found in Milton is in settling differences in the years' long debate over where and how a new wastewater treatment plant will be built and where and how treated effluent from an existing plant is to be safely disposed of.

"That should have been budgeted for 10 years ago," McKee said. "That was one of the aspects of the audit, it said we needed to start budgeting. The city council is glossing over it."

The existing city council has stood fast against a group of residents that wants to see the site of the new treatment plant changed to a different location for environmental safety reasons.

"We need to sit at a table together, both sides, and work out our differences," McKee said.

He said his immediate concern with wastewater treatment lies with the city's stated plan to build a sprayfield at which to deposit effluent from the existing plant onto land within Santa Rosa County's Wellfield Protection Zone. The Wellfield Protection District was created to protect the aquifer that lies beneath it from which water is pumped to fulfill the county's drinking water needs.

McKee said he's encouraged to see the city seems to be reconsidering the placement of the sprayfield.

McKee was given the "captain" moniker after he became certified to pilot passenger boats on the Blackwater River, which runs along the eastern edge of Historic Downtown Milton. He said he's heard many fond stories of long-time city residents talking about swimming in the river as children, and he wants to find ways to create an environment that will encourage that type of activity again.

He said he has become a big proponent of developing along the water's edge but said before the city can do so it has to find a way to handle downtown parking.

In his travels as a bus driver, McKee said he has seen first hand the traffic problems on U.S. Highway 90 through the city. He said widening the road to four lanes is another project the city desperately needs to get serious about addressing, as he's seen estimates that at this juncture work couldn't begin before 2036.

"We need to get moving on that," he said.

