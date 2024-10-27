Things to do in Pensacola: Blue Angels Homecoming; Greek Fest; Foo Foo; Gulfcoast Arts

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Fall Foliage Zipline Tours

Sunday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 30. Adventures Unlimited, 8974 Tomahawk Landing Road, Milton. Beaches to Woodlands in the fall is a great time to enjoy the many natural attractions at Adventures Unlimited located just north of Milton in the Blackwater River State Forest. Enjoy the changing colors and the rush of excitement while doing one of the Canopy Zipline Tours. Overnight accommodations at the resort’s campsites or cabins are available along with canoeing and kayaking down Coldwater Creek. More info: adventuresunlimited.com .

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze

8 a.m. Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Holland Farms, 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton. Enjoy a farm hayride that will take you around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin of your choice. New activities for this year include a 3/4-mile train ride around the farm and a new innertube hill slide. Other activities include corn box, horse and regular swings, spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, pedal tractor cart racing, hill slides, rat racers, sand box and an eight-acre corn maze with kiddie maze. Every visitor receives a free cup of homegrown boiled peanuts. More info: HollandFarmsOnline.com .

Hauntcert: A Family-Friendly Halloween Concert

6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 28 and 29. Jane C. Noonan Center, 46 E. Chase St. Prepare to be spellbound as the talented members of PCC’s advanced choirs stage an evening of Halloween-themed musical enchantment. Audience members may be familiar with many of the selected songs, including a mash-up of iconic on-screen hits from Beetlejuice, Scooby Doo, Ghostbusters, and Hocus Pocus; as well as a special musical celebration of Día de los Muertos. Tickets: $15, $35. Live stream: $20. More info: PensacolaSings.org/performances .

Boss' Daughter

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Boss' Daughter will perform live in concert with Outlook Bleak and White Phosphorus. $10 in advance and at the door More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Monday, Oct. 28. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and “BBQ and Bud” food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com .

TUESDAY

Bands on the Beach

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Bands on the Beach is Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, the series delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Not Quite Fab. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com .

PIG

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. PIG will perform live in concert with Unitcode: Machine. $17 in advance; $20 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Straight No Chaser - Top Shelf Tour

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern-day a cappella movement and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis. Tickets start at $39. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

WEDNESDAY

Exhorder

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Exhorder will perform live in concert with Forsaken Profits and Dead Devils. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Matthew West: Don't Stop Praying Tour

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Join organizers on a musical journey for a night of faith, hope, and encouragement at the Don’t Stop Praying Tour with Matthew West. Amidst a world filled with challenges, Matthew West invites everyone to experience the power of prayer like never before. Get ready for favorites such as “Hello, My Name Is,” “Truth Be Told,” and “The God Who Stays” that are sure to inspire. Tickets start at $20. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

THURSDAY

The Pensacola Foo Foo Festival

Thursday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 11. Multiple locations. Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration each fall that attracts visitors to Pensacola with culturally creative happenings, events and moments under one banner. Foo Foo Fest is big fun with events of high artistic and cultural caliber, delivered with a hefty dose of Southern sophistication. More info: FooFooFest.com .

POTUS

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 3. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Written by Selina Fillinger and directed by Barbara Jacobs. General admission: $20. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com .

Ritual 6: Goth/Industrial Dance Party

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. The Handlebar hosts a Ritual 6: Goth/Industrial Dance party. $15 in advance and at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Flora-Bama Halloween Costume Tournament

8:30 p.m., registration ends; 8:45 p.m., contestants lineup; 9 p.m., contest starts; Thursday, Oct. 31. Flora-Bama Lounge & Package, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. Flora-Bama loves a good excuse to dress up, so hop on your broom sticks and come in your most elaborate costume and win cash prizes. Those who come dressed in Halloween digs get in free. More info: 850-492-0611 or florabama.com .

Spooky Rave

9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Shrek Rave and Big Bubble Rave present the Spooky Rave at Vinyl Music Hall. The event is meant to be dumb fun. $15. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

FRIDAY

Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

8 a.m., gates; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 3. Naval Air Station Pensacola. The NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is one of Pensacola’s largest events, attracting 150,000 to 180,000 spectators during this two-day event. This year features an incredible lineup of aerobatic performers including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and our very own Blue Angels. The Blue Angels flight demonstration team combines the best and brightest at the top of their craft. Their camaraderie and chemistry ensure the team mission is more than just a job – it’s a passion. Free. More info: naspensacolaairshow.org .

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

9 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1 through 3. Seville Square, downtown Pensacola. The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival is one of the best-regarded, most popular arts festivals in the United States. The three-day, juried art show draws more than 200 of the nation’s best painters, potters, sculptors, jewelers, graphic artists, craftsmen and other artists. Live musicians will perform with sounds ranging from bluegrass to Cajun and blues to jazz and classical. Children will also become artists at the Children’s Arts Festival, taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. More info: ggaf.org .

Pensacola Greek Festival

11 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 1 through 3. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. The Pensacola Greek Festival is back with a celebration of Greek heritage focusing on food, music, dancing and family friendly fun. From the moment attendees step in, they will be transported to the Mediterranean with the aroma of freshly grilled meats, the sound of traditional Greek music, and the sight of colorful decorations. Demetri & The Islanders will be serenading the crowd with Greek music and Greek dancers will have performances throughout the day. More info: pensacolagreekfestival.com .

Gasolina Party: Dia de los Muertos

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Gasolina is dedicated to creating a community within the reggaeton and Latin-music scene across the United States through exciting and innovative events. From throwing shows at small clubs in Los Angeles to large-scale events in New York and beyond, Gasolina is bringing together the reggaeton community from coast-to-coast. For ages 18 and older. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

SATURDAY

Pensacola Mural Fest

Saturday, Nov. 2. Various locations. The Pensacola Mural Fest was organized in 2022 by a group of community leaders and local muralists who believe that murals can add to the beauty of Pensacola, promote public art, and attract visitors. In 2023, artists painted five buildings along the Barrancas Corridor, and Pensacola Mural Fest hosted a one-day mural festival. Mural festivals across the country have contributed public art and revitalized neighborhoods. Pensacola Mural Fest operates under the umbrella of First City Art Center. More info: pensacolamuralfest.com .

Sweet Season Farms Corn Maze

9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 3. Sweet Season Farms, 2260 Horn Road, Milton. Visitors can spend time this fall season navigating their way through a unique corn maze with plenty of room to spread out on the farm. U-pick sunflowers will be blooming in October along with the pumpkin patch. Experience more than 25 fun farm-themed activities including a cow train, beeline zipline, corn popper jumping pillow, barnyard ball, and playground. More info: sweetseasonfarms.com .

KISS America – The Ultimate KISS Tribute

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Saturday, Nov. 2. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. KISS America – The Ultimate KISS Tribute will perform live in concert at Vinyl Music Hall. $20. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra: American Style: Copland, Stephenson & Bernstein

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Join the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for an exploration of the American music tradition, featuring Appalachian Spring from the “Dean of American Composers” Aaron Copland. With its open and pioneering depiction of the American idyll, Appalachian Spring is beloved for its folk melodies, including the Shaker tune “Simple Gifts.” Tickets start at $25. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

SERA National Rodeo Finals

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. Southeastern Rodeo Association showcases professional cowboys in events such as Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Calf Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, Ladies Steer Undecorating, Team Roping, Bull Riding and Junior Barrel Racing for kids. Tickets start at $26. More info: 850-432-0800 or pensacolabaycenter.com .

Gimme Gimme Disco

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov 2. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. The Handlebar hosts a Gimme Gimme Disco: A dance party celebrating disco music. $17 in advance; $20 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

