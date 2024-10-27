Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Picasso, Dali and 70 years of beauty and inspiration at Pensacola Museum of Art

    By Troy Moon, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184bOm_0wO3GUtN00

    For 70 years, it's been a place to witness sublime beauty, visual genius and art from some of the most gifted creators in history.

    Today, you can walk through and see works by great artists such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Joan Miró and others in one room, and works from artists with Pensacola ties such as Panhandle Slim (Scott Stanton) in another.

    For 70 years , the Pensacola Museum of Art has been a beacon of light in the cultural community, with stunning traveling exhibits, humbling and historic permanent collection pieces, and years of community outreach and art education.

    The PMA is celebrating the anniversary milestone with its participation in this year's Foo Foo Festival, Pensacola's citywide cultural celebration that takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 11 at locations throughout the city. The PMA will be offering free admission to the museum throughout the week.

    Events include:

    • Halloween Block Party: 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Event will feature interactive art and live music.
    • Curator Presentation and Tour : 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
    • 70th Anniversary Gala : 5-8 p.m., Nov. 9. Though the other events are free, tickets for the gala are $100 and available at pensacolamuseum.org .

    Those who visit during the Foo Foo Festival will see two exhibits on display, including the upstairs "Celebrate 70: A History of Collection," featuring treasures from the PMA's permanent collection, which includes more than 700 pieces, though only a portion of those will be on display. Downstairs in the Lewis Bear Family Gallery, visitors can see the "309 House Show Artist in Residence" exhibit featuring works from the well-known "309 Punk House." But it's the "Celebrate 70" exhibition that is the centerpiece of the festivities, said PMA director Nichola Croghan.

    "The main reason we wanted to do this exhibition and the events surrounding our 70th anniversary was to remind Pensacola of what they have in their own backyard,'' he said. "You know, we have all these treasures, all these jewels in our collection, so many that it would be impossible for me to list all the amazing artists we have represented in the collection. Even someone who doesn't have a background in the arts is probably familiar with Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, Henri Matisse − the list goes on and on. And they're all here in the city and it belongs to the people of Pensacola."

    The Pensacola Museum of Art's story begins in 1954 when members of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women leased the old city jail to use as an art center, offering traveling exhibitions, art classes and a public meeting and lecture space. Group members then started the Pensacola Art Association, and oversaw operation of what was then called the Pensacola Art Center before it became the Pensacola Museum of Art in 1982.

    In 2016, the University of West Florida Historic Trust took over operation of the PMA, which is still located at 407 S. Jefferson St. in the old city of Pensacola jail. Members of the local American Association of University Women helped clean and prepare the old musty jail, with its thick iron bars and steep metal staircase, for its new mission.

    Celebrating 70: Picasso, Warhol, Dali and more on display as Pensacola Museum of Art celebrates 70 years

    One photo from an old PNJ article from 70 years ago shows a woman on a ladder wielding a paint brush. She's identified as "Mrs. Lewis Bear" because, we guess, it was the 1950s. The woman was Peggy Loeb Bear, the wife of Lewis Bear Sr., a prominent Pensacola leader and businessman, and both were heavily invested in the arts. The family tradition continued with their son, Lewis Bear Jr., a legendary Pensacola businessman, community leader and philanthropist . When he died in March of 2023, his reception was held at the PMA, where Bear is now named as one of the museum's three Board of Directors Emeritus members, along with Collier Merrill and Lori Storey.

    The Bear family, which has operated the Lewis Bear Company since 1876, has supported the PMA since its origin, said David Bear, son of Lewis Bear Jr. and Belle Bear, and grandson of Peggy and Lewis Bear Sr.

    "The Museum was just a place he loved so much," said Bear, a former PMA board chair himself. "He was a collector who truly loved art and was a pretty good artist himself."

    He said that as a kid, his parents would take him to the museum on weekends.

    "We'd have to clean and paint," Bear said. "We would come in on weekends to volunteer and help them get ready for an event or exhibition."

    Bear said the Museum is a long-lasting benefit to Pensacola and a beacon of the city's cultural scene.

    "It's been really great for our community,'' he said. "It's accredited (the American Alliance of Museums) and well maintained. They've had a lot of really good exhibits and the museum has helped bring people into our community."

    The Museum's outreach programs are numerous, including Preschool Art & Storytime on the second Saturday of each month, Art Academy for Autism, which happens once a month, art summer camps and scholarship opportunities.

    The PMA Guild, a nonprofit music support organization, has helped increase the museum's presence and has been a vital financial resource to the museum and its programs. The Guild began in 1970.

    Guild members hold regular learning events, including artists talks and other lectures, and raise money in support of the PMA.

    "The most important function we have is to support children's art education," said Cheryl Weir, PMA Guild president and a museum board member. "We but we also give money for artwork in the permanent collection, and in support of the people at the museum."

    Weir said that despite the Museum's 70-year history, many locals have never visited and a good number of those don't even know it exists.

    "The local people who haven't been to the Museum should visit," she said. "It's a treasure that not everybody knows about, and they should."

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Picasso, Dali and 70 years of beauty and inspiration at Pensacola Museum of Art

    Related Search

    Pensacola museum of artArt exhibitionsPublic ArtArt MuseumArt eventsArt Education

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Florida has spent 6 years trying to end rolling our clocks back. Why we're still doing it
    Pensacola News Journal1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Roblox claims investigation found no 'instructions of violence' between Tara Sykes and child
    Pensacola News Journal8 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy