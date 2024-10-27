Picasso, Dali and 70 years of beauty and inspiration at Pensacola Museum of Art

For 70 years, it's been a place to witness sublime beauty, visual genius and art from some of the most gifted creators in history.

Today, you can walk through and see works by great artists such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol, Joan Miró and others in one room, and works from artists with Pensacola ties such as Panhandle Slim (Scott Stanton) in another.

For 70 years , the Pensacola Museum of Art has been a beacon of light in the cultural community, with stunning traveling exhibits, humbling and historic permanent collection pieces, and years of community outreach and art education.

The PMA is celebrating the anniversary milestone with its participation in this year's Foo Foo Festival, Pensacola's citywide cultural celebration that takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 11 at locations throughout the city. The PMA will be offering free admission to the museum throughout the week.

Events include:

Halloween Block Party: 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Event will feature interactive art and live music.

5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Event will feature interactive art and live music. Curator Presentation and Tour : 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 7.

: 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 7. 70th Anniversary Gala : 5-8 p.m., Nov. 9. Though the other events are free, tickets for the gala are $100 and available at pensacolamuseum.org .

Those who visit during the Foo Foo Festival will see two exhibits on display, including the upstairs "Celebrate 70: A History of Collection," featuring treasures from the PMA's permanent collection, which includes more than 700 pieces, though only a portion of those will be on display. Downstairs in the Lewis Bear Family Gallery, visitors can see the "309 House Show Artist in Residence" exhibit featuring works from the well-known "309 Punk House." But it's the "Celebrate 70" exhibition that is the centerpiece of the festivities, said PMA director Nichola Croghan.

"The main reason we wanted to do this exhibition and the events surrounding our 70th anniversary was to remind Pensacola of what they have in their own backyard,'' he said. "You know, we have all these treasures, all these jewels in our collection, so many that it would be impossible for me to list all the amazing artists we have represented in the collection. Even someone who doesn't have a background in the arts is probably familiar with Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Toulouse-Lautrec, Henri Matisse − the list goes on and on. And they're all here in the city and it belongs to the people of Pensacola."

The Pensacola Museum of Art's story begins in 1954 when members of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women leased the old city jail to use as an art center, offering traveling exhibitions, art classes and a public meeting and lecture space. Group members then started the Pensacola Art Association, and oversaw operation of what was then called the Pensacola Art Center before it became the Pensacola Museum of Art in 1982.

In 2016, the University of West Florida Historic Trust took over operation of the PMA, which is still located at 407 S. Jefferson St. in the old city of Pensacola jail. Members of the local American Association of University Women helped clean and prepare the old musty jail, with its thick iron bars and steep metal staircase, for its new mission.

Celebrating 70: Picasso, Warhol, Dali and more on display as Pensacola Museum of Art celebrates 70 years

One photo from an old PNJ article from 70 years ago shows a woman on a ladder wielding a paint brush. She's identified as "Mrs. Lewis Bear" because, we guess, it was the 1950s. The woman was Peggy Loeb Bear, the wife of Lewis Bear Sr., a prominent Pensacola leader and businessman, and both were heavily invested in the arts. The family tradition continued with their son, Lewis Bear Jr., a legendary Pensacola businessman, community leader and philanthropist . When he died in March of 2023, his reception was held at the PMA, where Bear is now named as one of the museum's three Board of Directors Emeritus members, along with Collier Merrill and Lori Storey.

The Bear family, which has operated the Lewis Bear Company since 1876, has supported the PMA since its origin, said David Bear, son of Lewis Bear Jr. and Belle Bear, and grandson of Peggy and Lewis Bear Sr.

"The Museum was just a place he loved so much," said Bear, a former PMA board chair himself. "He was a collector who truly loved art and was a pretty good artist himself."

He said that as a kid, his parents would take him to the museum on weekends.

"We'd have to clean and paint," Bear said. "We would come in on weekends to volunteer and help them get ready for an event or exhibition."

Bear said the Museum is a long-lasting benefit to Pensacola and a beacon of the city's cultural scene.

"It's been really great for our community,'' he said. "It's accredited (the American Alliance of Museums) and well maintained. They've had a lot of really good exhibits and the museum has helped bring people into our community."

The Museum's outreach programs are numerous, including Preschool Art & Storytime on the second Saturday of each month, Art Academy for Autism, which happens once a month, art summer camps and scholarship opportunities.

The PMA Guild, a nonprofit music support organization, has helped increase the museum's presence and has been a vital financial resource to the museum and its programs. The Guild began in 1970.

Guild members hold regular learning events, including artists talks and other lectures, and raise money in support of the PMA.

"The most important function we have is to support children's art education," said Cheryl Weir, PMA Guild president and a museum board member. "We but we also give money for artwork in the permanent collection, and in support of the people at the museum."

Weir said that despite the Museum's 70-year history, many locals have never visited and a good number of those don't even know it exists.

"The local people who haven't been to the Museum should visit," she said. "It's a treasure that not everybody knows about, and they should."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Picasso, Dali and 70 years of beauty and inspiration at Pensacola Museum of Art