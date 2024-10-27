PNJ top stories: Amtrak and should Florida Supreme Court justices keep their seats?

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Report: 10-year-old was 'terrified' Tara Sykes would kill her if she didn't kill infant

Now that Pensacola woman Tara Sykes has been arrested for allegedly attempting to get a 10-year-old girl to murder a 2-month-old, a report reveals that the child obeyed Sykes out fear she would be killed.

Sykes is currently charged with attempted murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse after the Department of Children and Families discovered she allegedly used the chat function in the online game Roblox to convince a 10-year-old girl to drown, burn and drop the 2-month-old until death. Escambia County Sheriff's deputies were made aware on Oct. 17 when the child had a forensic interview at the Gulf Coast Kid's House.

When the 10-year-old spoke with investigators, she told them "she was terrified" of Sykes and "felt that if she did not follow through with the instructions, Sykes would harm or kill her as well." Sykes also instructed the girl to kill the 10-year-old's two temporary guardians and their adult daughter by "cutting their throats" and lighting bed sheets on fire to burn the house down, according to the report.

Amtrak is bringing passenger rail service to Mobile, can Pensacola be next?

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received a rousing welcome Tuesday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, as he arrived to assist in breaking ground at the site of a train platform needed to accommodate Amtrak passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast from Alabama to Louisiana.

Buttigieg and others who spoke ahead of putting shovel to dirt talked about the great level of cooperation from multiple entities required to pull together a project that has been discussed since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast nearly 20 years ago. When service between Mobile and New Orleans resumes, possibly as soon as early next year, it will be for the first time since 2005.

"We've got so much to celebrate today," Buttigieg said, crediting the Biden-Harris administration for creating an infrastructure spending package that allowed for $178 million to be set aside for the funding of the three-state passenger rail opportunity.

He said $70 million of the funds have been allocated for spending in downtown Mobile for the planned platform, track work, signage and improvements to existing infrastructure.

Pensacola, Gulf Breeze bakers compete on Prime Video series, Killer Cakes. See how they did

Pensacolians may notice a few familiar faces in Prime Video’s new baking miniseries, " Killer Cakes ," that began streaming free for Prime members this month.

Among the eight hopeful bakers vying to win a $20,000 cash prize was Shanelle Long, executive cake artist at J’s Bakery and Cafe, at 2014 N. 12 Ave., and her baking partner, Eszter Summerlin, a cottage baker and owner of Eszti’s Custom Cakes formerly based out of Gulf Breeze.

The fast-paced competition, created by Blumhouse Television and "Cake Boss" creators High Noon Entertainment, pit four teams of two against each other to “create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic, it’s the stuff of nightmares” with hopes of impressing (and terrifying) the judges. Matthew Lillard, known for his roles in spooky films such as "Scream," "Five Nights at Freddy’s" and "Scooby-Doo," hosted the competition.

Erosion wiping away beach, property in Pensacola Beach neighborhood. What's being done

A waterfront neighborhood on Santa Rosa Island with a small, public beach that’s popular with families is losing ground to erosion and the problem is only expected to get worse unless efforts are made to mitigate it. The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) board is considering several options to address the ongoing erosion.

According to the science and coastal engineering firm Foth/Olsen, the west flank of Sharp Point has eroded significantly since the 1990s.

Should Florida Supreme Court justices Francis, Sasso be retained? What to know about them

A lot of the excitement surrounding the Florida ballot in the Nov. 5 general election is gathered around two of six constitutional amendments : Amendment 3, which seeks to legalize weed for recreational purposes , and Amendment 4 , which would limit government interference regarding abortion rights.

Before voters get to those questions on their ballot , they’ll be asked whether they believe two Florida Supreme Court justices should retain their seats.

Both justices are newly appointed, which means they must run to retain their seats in the general election that occurs more than a year after appointment.

If they hold their seats, the two justices, Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso , would each serve another six-year term.

