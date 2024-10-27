UWF football wins fourth consecutive game with non-conference victory Shorter University

A win's a win.

The University of West Florida team won its last non-conference game of the 2024 regular season with a 35-16 victory over Shorter University on Saturday at PenAir Field.

While the Argos still won by three possessions, it could've been a much more lopsided contest. UWF went just three-for-six from the red zone, failing to score from within 5 yards a few times.

Thanks to three touchdowns on their first three drives, UWF initially took a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. That wound up being the difference-maker as Shorter had some life late in the contest with a pair of touchdowns in the second half.

But, the game was never really in reach for the Hawks, who trailed by a pair of touchdowns with 6:45 left in the game. With the Argos' defense allowing limited yardage – plus a game-sealing interception from Ja'Kobe Clinton with 47.5 seconds left – UWF earned its fourth consecutive win.

“Obviously excited about a good win, and excited to get another W in the win column. There’s so many things to the outside eye that we’re focused on trying to clean up and get better at," UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. "There’s a lot of things we’re going to work on and improve on tomorrow."

Through seven games now, the Argos are looking like a much different team with fast starts, compared to the beginning of the season. In their double-overtime loss to West Alabama in Week 3, it took awhile for the Argos to respond and eventually send the game to overtime.

And the offense flat-out struggled at Grand Valley State a week later. But now, through the last four weeks, UWF has scored 12 first-half touchdowns to set an early tone.

Saturday was no exception, with those three scores in the first quarter alone. TJ Lane scored a 1-yarder, Marcus Stokes connected with Jake Robinette on a 7-yard pass, and then Jay Sharp had a 3-yard run up the middle of the field.

It wasn't until early in the third quarter that UWF finally got on the board again after a monstrous 43-yard pass from Stokes to Mikaiah Stephenson, who sprinted into the end zone, then again with 1:52 left in the game when Stokes found Sharp for a 29-yard pass on a short throw.

The three early touchdowns would've, realistically, been enough to push the Argos to victory. But the separation between the teams is always preferred.

"It’s something we’ve continuously preached to our guys since we got off the plane from Grand Valley. We know that we have got to start hot. It steps up the tempo for the rest of the quarter, the half and the game," Nobles said of quick starts on offense. "We’ve got to keep that rolling moving forward.”

UWF (5-2, 3-1 Gulf South Conference) continues to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Argos have just three games left, all of which are against conference foes.

The Argos travel to Erskine College next Saturday in Due West, South Carolina, for a 1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST) contest. The Flying Fleet enter the contest with a 1-5 (0-3 GSC) record after falling to Mississippi College on Saturday.

"Erskine, I’ve watched a little on them because we’ve had some crossover games with them. … They’re a good team. They do a lot of good things well. We know we have to play well and try to keep this thing rolling," Nobles said. "We’ve got three playoff games left to try to get ourselves in the actual playoffs. Our backs are against the wall and we’re trying to punch our way out.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football wins fourth consecutive game with non-conference victory Shorter University