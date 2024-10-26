Open in App
    Pensacola's 'most requested festival' to return as Pensacola Greek Festival takes shape

    By Kalyn Wolfe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EDo2_0wMz3Y7M00

    One of Pensacola’s oldest fall traditions returns next week as hundreds of people of all faiths flock to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church to get their fill of Greek fare and fellowship at the Pensacola Greek Festival .

    From the long winding lines to the delicious food that makes it worth the wait, it's easy to see why it was named ‘Pensacola’s Most Requested Festival’ on the Visit Pensacola website.

    But for the church members and festival organizers, the possibility of being recognized for such an honor was all Greek to them.

    "We found out last year," Pensacola Greek Festival Co-chair Wilson White said. "We really didn't really realize the level of demand that we had. At that point, we hadn't done (a Greek Festival) since 2019."

    This motivated White and members of the Pensacola Greek Festival committee to focus on how to improve the festival as a whole.

    "I always said, if I ever get to be a co-chair of this festival, I'm going to try to fix the parking situation, and I'm going to do something about the lines,” White said. “The lines were huge, and last year we had an amazing turnout."

    15 Pensacola Fall festivals: From Foo Foo Fest to the Gulfcoast Arts Fest

    White identified three major changes that attendees could expect at this year’s festival − trolley services, an updated menu, and the ability to pay with a debit or credit card.

    "Our partnership with Square so we could accept card payments really helped speed things up," White said. "This year we're going to still focus on getting people through the line faster, while still giving people the same festival experience. We want Chick-fil-A lines. We want people to come through, get their food, then sit down and enjoy the festival."

    White recognizes this will still be a tall order.

    "We can be a talkative group of people, so we don't want to rush people through," White said. "We want to be able to still say 'hey' to them, because there are people who have been coming here for 40 and 50 years to the festival."

    With the festival being held on the same weekend as the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Mural Fest, White thought that having a trolley service could get people to the festival faster, as well as to their next destination.

    “Parking is always a challenge, and always limited,” White said.

    Last year was the first year the free trolley service was offered, running as early as 11 a.m. on all three days of the festival.

    As always, it's recommended you arrive with an empty stomach, but it’s going to prove especially true this year. Even though all of the food is worth trying once, through the years, there've been two dishes that stood out − and they're making a comeback to the menu.

    "This year, we're having Moussaka, that's the eggplant dish," White said. "It's really good, it's got potatoes, breaded eggplant, and a cream sauce. And we're also bringing back Loukoumandes, which are the beignets with honey and cinnamon on top."

    With an event so rooted in tradition, White acknowledged that the festival's most loyal attendees have had to wait a long time for one of them.

    "Those were two huge fan favorites that we weren't able to do," White said. "The Loukoumandes, we weren't able to do for the past 20 years. When my grandmother passed away in 2003, they stopped making them, because she was the only one who did."

    The local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association will be making the Loukoumandes this year. Making sure the exact recipes are followed to the letter is important, in order to keep things authentic.

    “It’s sad, over the years, you lose people who had done these things in the past, and the people you have, only have so much bandwidth,” White said.

    You can also be sure to expect other Greek festival staples, such as spanakopita, dolmathes, lamb shanks, and baklava.

    “This is all a volunteer effort, we start planning as early as January, and cooking in July.”

    There will be a band playing throughout the day, but once you get your meal, be sure to get settled in just in time for the Hara and Glenzethes dancers to start performing. Adorned in authentic Greek dress, the group of Hara dancers are comprised of elementary school-age students, and the Glenzethes dancers are middle school and high school students.

    "I was actually one of the dancers at the Greek Festival growing up," White said. "I grew up in Pensacola, in the church. These are my people. These are our traditions we share with Pensacola each year. Our church is growing, and it speaks to how special this place is. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure this Greek Festival continues for years to come.”

    The 64 th annual Pensacola Greek Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pensacolagreekfestival or call 850-433-2662.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's 'most requested festival' to return as Pensacola Greek Festival takes shape

    Revelations22
    1d ago
    The 2024 Pensacola Greek Festival will be held from November 1 to November 3 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 1720 West Garden Street in Pensacola, Florida.
