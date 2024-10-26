Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Pensacola Christian runner Reagan Smith wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

    By Ben Grieco, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Pensacola Christian cross country isn't lacking fast runners, that's for sure.

    Reagan Smith has been a strong runner for the Warriors since she started, and helped PCA claim the state championship last season in Tallahassee. Obviously, the goal is to repeat with a lot of runners from 2023 returning.

    Through 2024, as the regular season comes to a close, Smith hasn't missed a beat with the Warriors. During the week of Oct. 7-12, Smith competed at the TR Miller Challenge in Brewton, Alabama, placing third overall (scoring second) with a time of 19 minutes, 25.6 seconds. That's an average mile time of 6 minutes, 14.8 seconds.

    For her efforts, Smith won the PNJ Athlete of the Week award, earning 75.44% of the poll's votes on PNJ.com. Each weekly winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

    Here's a quick question-and-answer session with Smith after speaking with PNJ sports reporter Ben Grieco.

    Q & A with Pensacola Christian runner Reagan Smith

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvpFS_0wMz3XEd00

    PNJ: Your junior year is slowly coming to an end with the postseason coming up. Has there been anything special about this season so far for you?

    Reagan Smith: "For me, I've been trying to get in the low-18- and 17-minute range. Getting close to that has been nice. But, the whole team aspect, I love all these girls so much. We've grown so much closer after winning state last year, and trying to do it again this year."

    PNJ: What's it like coming back from a state championship, trying to repeat this year?

    RS: "We've been working so hard this past season. We've actually grown so much closer this season. It caused a lot of pressure, winning state and now trying to repeat. But we've been working hard. We've enjoyed it together."

    PNJ: With the postseason coming up, what's the training been like at this point in the season?

    RS: "We've been working pretty hard. This next week, we'll do some harder workouts and then start tapering as we get closer to state."

    PNJ: The week that you won Athlete of the Week, you were at the TR Miller Invitational. Was there anything that stood out about that race for you?

    RS: "Not too much. I was trying to save myself for the next race that Tuesday (the Aggie Invitational). At TR Miller, I was just trying to enjoy myself. I don't usually get to do that when I run."

    PNJ: Speaking of the Aggie Invitational, you guys had the top nine runners at the invitational. What's it like accomplishing that?

    RS: "That was pretty awesome. When we all get our medals, it's cool seeing all red."

    PNJ: How is it crossing the finish line, knowing one of your teammates is coming up right behind you?

    RS: "It's so fun with your team behind you and in front of you."

    PNJ: What's the internal team competition like during an invitational like that, where you have the top nine runners?

    RS: "We have our own time goals and stuff. But, a lot of us try to pace off other teammates. It's all about working together."

    PNJ: I also heard that you wrote a book recently. Tell me a little about that.

    RS: "My freshman year of high school, I had to write a fable for one of my assignments. I was able to turn it into a book. Of course, I love running, so it was called, 'The Boston Moo-a-thon,' and it's about three cows running a race."

    PNJ: And you've been able to get it published?

    RS: "Yes! You can buy it on Amazon. It turned out really cute."

    PNJ: Back to running, obviously the team goal has to be trying to repeat as state champions. Has there been any talk about postseason team goals in general?

    RS: "Not too much. Our main goal is focusing on becoming state champions again."

    PNJ: How about for yourself? Do you have any individual goals?

    RS: "I want to be below 18 minutes this season. For state, I'd love to be in the top five. That's a good goal."

    PNJ: Now for some quick ones, do you have any pre-race traditions or superstitions?

    RS: "Not really, honestly."

    PNJ: Any go-to pre-race snack or meal?

    RS: "The morning of, a peanut butter bagel. The night before, I'll go for chicken alfredo."

    PNJ: Any specific type of bagel?"

    RS: "Just a plain bagel from my mom (laughs)."

    PNJ: Do you listen to any sort of music before the race?

    RS: "Not really. I just pray to God, and then go run."

    PNJ: Is there a dream course or trail you've always wanted to run?

    RS: "This isn't so much a course, but definitely Hayward Field where the Olympic Trials were held up in Oregon."

    PNJ: Do you have any major running influences that you follow?

    RS: "Katelyn Tuohy, who used to run for NC State. I love her. Also, I've been following Parker Valby, who used to run for Florida."

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Christian runner Reagan Smith wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

