National boat-repair company, Seatow, approved to expand their site on Lillian Highway

Seatow on Lillian Highway is set to expand after getting approval from Escambia County’s Development Review Committee (DRC) on Wednesday to construct a 6,000-square-foot warehouse on its existing site.

Once the new building is constructed on its 6.01-acre site, Seatow's employees will be able bring boats from outside into the warehouse.

The nationwide boat-repair company has over 500 locations that services customers on both land and water. They have a single “home base” in the Pensacola area that’s anchored in Perdido Key and three auxiliary sites that patrol Little Sabine, Pensacola Pass and Perdido Pass.

Seatow has two office buildings near the site of the future warehouse, located at 11355 Lillian Highway, and have already been providing tow services in the area. Now, a new warehouse could make that job easier.

Seatow filed their plans with the DRC in September and the project was reviewed for final approval on Oct. 23.

Each Seatow location is a locally owned and operated franchise that provides services for both members and non-members, however, many of their perks remain exclusive to membership cardholders such as unlimited boat towing.

A membership with Seatow can cost between $169 and $599 annually depending on which of the four levels you get. A Lake Card is the cheapest membership tier while the Commercial Card is the most expensive.

Seatow also offers a Gold Card for $249 each year and a Professional Mariner Card that costs $499 annually.

Nationwide, Seatow maintain a fleet with hundreds of vessels along with specialized equipment in order to provide their services at any time and for any challenge.

The local franchise owns five fully-equipped Seatow boats that help patrol the waters of Perdido Bay, Pensacola Bay, Santa Rosa Sound and the Gulf of Mexico.

