Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    National boat-repair company, Seatow, approved to expand their site on Lillian Highway

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Seatow on Lillian Highway is set to expand after getting approval from Escambia County’s Development Review Committee (DRC) on Wednesday to construct a 6,000-square-foot warehouse on its existing site.

    Once the new building is constructed on its 6.01-acre site, Seatow's employees will be able bring boats from outside into the warehouse.

    The nationwide boat-repair company has over 500 locations that services customers on both land and water. They have a single “home base” in the Pensacola area that’s anchored in Perdido Key and three auxiliary sites that patrol Little Sabine, Pensacola Pass and Perdido Pass.

    Seatow has two office buildings near the site of the future warehouse, located at 11355 Lillian Highway, and have already been providing tow services in the area. Now, a new warehouse could make that job easier.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uapkr_0wMz3PAp00

    Seatow filed their plans with the DRC in September and the project was reviewed for final approval on Oct. 23.

    Each Seatow location is a locally owned and operated franchise that provides services for both members and non-members, however, many of their perks remain exclusive to membership cardholders such as unlimited boat towing.

    A membership with Seatow can cost between $169 and $599 annually depending on which of the four levels you get. A Lake Card is the cheapest membership tier while the Commercial Card is the most expensive.

    Element Outdoors wants to move, again: Outdoor apparel and equipment company Element Outdoors planning expansion to Pace

    Seatow also offers a Gold Card for $249 each year and a Professional Mariner Card that costs $499 annually.

    Nationwide, Seatow maintain a fleet with hundreds of vessels along with specialized equipment in order to provide their services at any time and for any challenge.

    The local franchise owns five fully-equipped Seatow boats that help patrol the waters of Perdido Bay, Pensacola Bay, Santa Rosa Sound and the Gulf of Mexico.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: National boat-repair company, Seatow, approved to expand their site on Lillian Highway

    Related Search

    Lillian highwayBoat maintenancePensacola passEscambia CountyPerdido bayPensacola bay

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Florida has spent 6 years trying to end rolling our clocks back. Why we're still doing it
    Pensacola News Journal3 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    Florida Aussiedoodle / Goldendoodle Mix Seeks Loving Home After Breeder Surrenders Him
    L. Cane2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    ‘Idiot’ angry that power hadn’t returned after Hurricane Milton takes frustrations out by shooting his dog to death: Cops
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    This Place in Robertsdale Offers a Unique Sno-Ball Experience
    andrew paul1 day ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria14 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy