Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Opinion: Santa Rosa must plan for the future while protecting its values

    By Colten Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dhr7k_0wMz3Neb00

    Santa Rosa County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Florida , and whether we want it or not, new people and new developments are coming. The question is: Will this growth happen to us – or happen for us? I believe we must take action now to ensure the best outcome.

    Growth is inevitable , and a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it brings economic opportunities, new jobs, and an influx of residents who contribute to our community. On the other hand, if not managed properly, growth will continue to strain our infrastructure, crowd our roads, and overwhelm our public services. You need only look at South Florida to see countless examples of that dynamic at work.

    The Penny Sales Tax is our opportunity to plan for the future in a way that protects what makes Santa Rosa County special, a great place to live. By investing in roads, parks, and other essential infrastructure now, we are ensuring that our county remains a special place for future generations.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozMs0_0wMz3Neb00

    In April of this year, I supported impact fees on new construction and that effort resulted in the Board of Commissioners passing them on a 3-2 vote.  Those impact fees become active upon the passing of the proposed Penny Sales Tax.  This initiative will allow for diversification of our revenue sources, so we can better pay for desperately needed transportation improvements.

    Santa Rosa referendum: Santa Rosa votes to link impact fees to 1/2 cent tax on November ballot

    Let’s face it… no one likes to pay taxes, including myself.  But, when faced with the need to provide infrastructure, public safety, and recreation facilities, we have to find a way to pay for it.

    I believe our county is too reliant on property tax and should find ways to relieve the disproportionate burden placed on homeowners.  A young family who just purchased their first home at current market price, with little to no exemptions, are typically paying a higher ad valorem tax than many of their fellow residents.  That young family is our future, why are we penalizing them?  That’s simply not good for our community.

    The sales tax doesn’t penalize young families.  It allows people to contribute based on what they spend on retail items, not whether they own a home.  The sales tax is the most fair and equitable way to pay for our community’s needs.

    The sales tax offers another advantage as well: It means that visitors to our county are helping pay over 25% of the bill – and it means new residents begin sharing the cost from the moment they move here.

    Many Santa Rosa County residents don’t even realize they’re already paying a higher sales tax when they travel across the bridges into Escambia County. I often ask myself… as a resident of Santa Rosa County, why would we willingly pay to invest in the infrastructure in Pensacola, but not be willing to make that same investment into the infrastructure within our own neighborhoods and community?

    This isn’t just about building new roads; it’s about preserving our way of life. Infrastructure isn’t always glamorous, but it’s the backbone of our community. Without it, the things we love about Santa Rosa − our open green spaces, safe neighborhoods, and small community charm − could be at risk. We must take action now for our children and grandchildren to enjoy our area for decades to come.

    In addition, planning for growth helps protect our property values. Well-planned infrastructure leads to stable, thriving neighborhoods, and increases the value of our homes. Whether you’ve lived in Santa Rosa County your entire life or just recently moved here, investing in our infrastructure benefits everyone.

    In the end, we have two choices: we can either plan for the growth that is coming, or we can be overwhelmed by it. It can happen TO us or happen FOR us. The Penny Sales Tax gives us the tools to build a future we can all be proud of, one that protects the values and way of life that make Santa Rosa County a great place to live.

    I choose a brighter future where our children and grandchildren can thrive and be proud of the place they call home.  I choose to be part of the solution.

    What will you choose?

    Colten Wright is a Santa Rosa County Commissioner representing District 5.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Opinion: Santa Rosa must plan for the future while protecting its values

    Related Search

    Santa Rosa countySanta Rosa developmentTaxation debateInfrastructure planningImpact feesSanta Rosa

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    John Gray Boland
    1d ago
    Colton if you would have voted against all this building along 98. The board would not be asking the Great People of Santa Rosa county for more money. Here is a great way to get the money the Board is wanting, reinstate the impact fees that the Board vote to cancel years ago. We the people are not the Boards endless deep pockets.
    Pupsarebetterthan
    1d ago
    Wow! If only an infrastructure project would be managed properly and completed in timely fashion, can y’all say 98? Infrastructure, why are we the forgotten corner of Fl? Other than longer traffic jams created by all the new housing developments, all we ever get is tacos gas stations and more congested traffic…
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    PNJ top stories: Amtrak and should Florida Supreme Court justices keep their seats?
    Pensacola News Journal1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    A white Republican aims for an upset in Alabama’s court-created Black district
    Courthouse News Service3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Showing empathy to new hires can make them more likely to stay | Studer
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    ‘I’m going to blow this s— up!:’ Man threatens Ulta Beauty store, then draws all over face to make for a colorful mug shot, cops say
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy