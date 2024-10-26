Opinion: Santa Rosa must plan for the future while protecting its values

Santa Rosa County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Florida , and whether we want it or not, new people and new developments are coming. The question is: Will this growth happen to us – or happen for us? I believe we must take action now to ensure the best outcome.

Growth is inevitable , and a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it brings economic opportunities, new jobs, and an influx of residents who contribute to our community. On the other hand, if not managed properly, growth will continue to strain our infrastructure, crowd our roads, and overwhelm our public services. You need only look at South Florida to see countless examples of that dynamic at work.

The Penny Sales Tax is our opportunity to plan for the future in a way that protects what makes Santa Rosa County special, a great place to live. By investing in roads, parks, and other essential infrastructure now, we are ensuring that our county remains a special place for future generations.

In April of this year, I supported impact fees on new construction and that effort resulted in the Board of Commissioners passing them on a 3-2 vote. Those impact fees become active upon the passing of the proposed Penny Sales Tax. This initiative will allow for diversification of our revenue sources, so we can better pay for desperately needed transportation improvements.

Santa Rosa referendum: Santa Rosa votes to link impact fees to 1/2 cent tax on November ballot

Let’s face it… no one likes to pay taxes, including myself. But, when faced with the need to provide infrastructure, public safety, and recreation facilities, we have to find a way to pay for it.

I believe our county is too reliant on property tax and should find ways to relieve the disproportionate burden placed on homeowners. A young family who just purchased their first home at current market price, with little to no exemptions, are typically paying a higher ad valorem tax than many of their fellow residents. That young family is our future, why are we penalizing them? That’s simply not good for our community.

The sales tax doesn’t penalize young families. It allows people to contribute based on what they spend on retail items, not whether they own a home. The sales tax is the most fair and equitable way to pay for our community’s needs.

The sales tax offers another advantage as well: It means that visitors to our county are helping pay over 25% of the bill – and it means new residents begin sharing the cost from the moment they move here.

Many Santa Rosa County residents don’t even realize they’re already paying a higher sales tax when they travel across the bridges into Escambia County. I often ask myself… as a resident of Santa Rosa County, why would we willingly pay to invest in the infrastructure in Pensacola, but not be willing to make that same investment into the infrastructure within our own neighborhoods and community?

This isn’t just about building new roads; it’s about preserving our way of life. Infrastructure isn’t always glamorous, but it’s the backbone of our community. Without it, the things we love about Santa Rosa − our open green spaces, safe neighborhoods, and small community charm − could be at risk. We must take action now for our children and grandchildren to enjoy our area for decades to come.

In addition, planning for growth helps protect our property values. Well-planned infrastructure leads to stable, thriving neighborhoods, and increases the value of our homes. Whether you’ve lived in Santa Rosa County your entire life or just recently moved here, investing in our infrastructure benefits everyone.

In the end, we have two choices: we can either plan for the growth that is coming, or we can be overwhelmed by it. It can happen TO us or happen FOR us. The Penny Sales Tax gives us the tools to build a future we can all be proud of, one that protects the values and way of life that make Santa Rosa County a great place to live.

I choose a brighter future where our children and grandchildren can thrive and be proud of the place they call home. I choose to be part of the solution.

What will you choose?

Colten Wright is a Santa Rosa County Commissioner representing District 5.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Opinion: Santa Rosa must plan for the future while protecting its values