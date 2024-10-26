Milton Council candidate Tom Powers advocates for change, faces incumbent Matt Jarrett

Milton City Council candidate Tom Powers has canvassed just about every neighborhood within the city limits this year and talked to a lot of people, most of whom, he said, have been of a like mind.

"Folks are ready for a change. They're tired of the constant bickering ," he said. "We've got people on the council who are constantly attacking others. We need a new bunch in there so we can start over."

Powers is running for seat 2 in Milton's Ward 1, looking to send first term incumbent Matt Jarrett packing.

"The guy I'm running against is hardly ever there," Powers said, taking a jab at Jarrett's spotty attendance record for city meetings.

Jarrett told the Pensacola News Journal after being elected in 2020 that he wanted to get business to Milton and bring more revenue to the city. But the newspaper reported that in 2021, his first full year in office, Jarrett was not physically present at 29 City Council meetings , giving him an absent rate of over 75%. And by March of 2022, when a story about Jarrett absenteeism was reported, he had already missed nine meetings.

A project manager in the building industry, Jarrett, who did not respond to phone calls for this article, had said business commitments were to blame for his many absences, adding that he'd listened in to meetings he missed.

Jarrett has missed a couple of consecutive council meetings earlier this year, but, as Powers noted, "he's been better the last few years."

In a survey completed for the Pensacola News Journal, Jarrett said he is running for a second four-year term to continue the betterment of the city and to create a brighter future for the citizens of Milton.

"I am an incumbent so I have the past four years of council experience. Additionally, I manage people and millions of dollars on a daily basis with my project manager position in the building industry," Jarrett wrote.

Powers said he is advocating for change on the City Council to end the infighting. He claims to have heard the dysfunction has grown so bad that people from other parts of the state are tuning in to Milton City Council meetings strictly for amusement purposes.

"I want to see civility in the city and to do things for the city other than just argue," he said.

Powers said findings contained within a recent audit report conducted by the state's Auditor General's Office made it clear that the City Council and city staff have much work to do to right the municipal ship. The audit pointed out 11 areas in which the city needs to improve policies and procedures.

"There's a lot of stuff they should have been doing that they're not, as pointed out in the audit report," Powers said.

He said if he is elected he would propose personnel evaluations be conducted.

"Overall, I'm not going to go in and say 'you're going to be fired on the first day.' " he said. "Everyone will get an evaluation and we'll go forward from there."

Powers said he believes that he is the only candidate in the field of nine running this year to fill five Milton City Council seats who has actual experience working in a wastewater treatment plant. That could come in handy, he says, as the city moves forwards with plans to build a new plant and pipe treated effluent from an aging existing one to spray fields for disposal.

Like three others in Milton running against incumbents this year, Powers said he strongly supports construction of a new wastewater treatment plant but wants to see the city find another location at which to build it.

"What we've got is great plans. The treatment plant will be well designed," he said. "The location is the issue."

Powers said he's tired of seeing the city dragging its feet getting the wastewater treatment plant under construction and remove the effluent disposal off the Blackwater River, which it has been ordered to accomplish by the end of 2025.

"They've had at least 15 years where they've known they needed to get the plant out of the river. Now they've got like 13 months to get out and they're just now getting to it?," he asked rhetorically.

He said he does support a recently voiced idea of moving a spray field designed to capture the effluent piped from the old treatment plan out of Santa Rosa County's Wellfield Protection District.

Jarrett did not specifically mention the city's wastewater treatment plant plans in answering questions provided him by the News Journal, but did say Milton needs to continue to focus on infrastructure development to handle growth.

Powers, who has chaired the city's Planning Board and now serves on its Historic Preservation Board, said he is supportive of the concept of widening US Highway 90 through downtown Milton as long as it is done correctly, with care taken to enhance pedestrian mobility and preserve the historic downtown district.

"We had a workshop about a year ago where we came up with some really good ideas of what we'd like to see (along with the widening)," he said. "I think if DOT does half of what we suggested it's going to be a really nice design. And it needs to be done yesterday."

In the survey, Jarrett did not specifically address widening US Highway 90, but said he believes local government's role is to work with city staff and alongside the citizens and business owners to improve the quality of life within the city.

"Our goal is to make the best possible decisions for the city for every citizen that lives, works and plays in Milton," he wrote.

Powers said he likes the improvements he's seeing made at the city's Carpenter's Park and Clyde L. Gracey Community Center, and is supportive of the idea of installing a public swimming pool at the community center. He said he also wants to see the city invest in putting in smaller parks around town.

"If we built smaller parks, out in the neighborhoods, kids could get to them without having to walk five miles to get there," he said.

Jarrett said he believes the city has done "an amazing job" of providing recreational opportunities and events for city residents.

"The only improvement I see would be a permanent event area downtown similar to the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach," he told the News Journal.

