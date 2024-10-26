$2.7M waterfront home on Pensacola Beach offers stunning sunset views | Hot Property

Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

Overlooking Santa Rosa Sound, this exquisite beach house offers over 3,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Featuring four bedrooms, four full baths, a half bath, and an expansive waterfront balcony, this residence is perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. "Water views abound both inside and out," says real estate broker/owner Larry Kuhn.

Upon arriving, you'll appreciate plenty of driveway parking, covered parking in the breezeway, plus additional garage parking and a convenient elevator. "Ascend the front steps and cross the threshold to an airy, dynamic space. The foyer opens into a gorgeous open concept living space with high ceilings, and incredible water views.

The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a five-burner gas range, double ovens, a large pantry, marble countertops, and a striking blue subway tile backsplash. The kitchen cabinets transition gently into built-in shelving in the dining area, where every meal overlooks gorgeous sapphire-blue water," says Kuhn.

The spacious living room, anchored by a cozy gas fireplace, has French doors opening onto a waterfront balcony spanning the entire length of the home and overlooking the sparkling pool, private dock, and fire pit making it ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

"The pool deck offers a resort-style escape, while the home's private dock extends out into the Santa Rosa Sound, complete with a separate boat and kayak lift," affirms Kuhn.

The primary suite, located in a private wing, features an electric fireplace, French doors to the balcony, and an elegant en-suite bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms, each with their own en-suite baths, offer privacy for guests and/or family members.

The enclosed downstairs area is perfect for storing bikes, paddle boards, kayaks, fishing gear, and other essentials, ensuring everything is ready and accessible for all your beach adventures. This versatile space can also double as a fun recreation area, ideal for setting up games like ping-pong or cornhole.

Located minutes from local shops, dining, and top-rated schools, this property provides an idyllic beach lifestyle. Plus, enjoy a front-row seat to the Blue Angels' breathtaking air shows.

1113 Panferio Dr., Pensacola Beach

List price : $2,690,000

: $2,690,000 Approximate square feet : 3,059

: 3,059 Bedrooms : 4

: 4 Baths : 4 full

: 4 full Built : 2018

Listing Agent

Larry Kuhn | Kuhn Realty

Phone : 850-384-9707

: 850-384-9707 E-mail : gulfcoastkuhn@gmail.com

: gulfcoastkuhn@gmail.com Website : kuhnrealty.com

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $2.7M waterfront home on Pensacola Beach offers stunning sunset views | Hot Property