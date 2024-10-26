Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    $2.7M waterfront home on Pensacola Beach offers stunning sunset views | Hot Property

    By Phillip Makselan,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

    Overlooking Santa Rosa Sound, this exquisite beach house offers over 3,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Featuring four bedrooms, four full baths, a half bath, and an expansive waterfront balcony, this residence is perfect for both relaxation and entertainment. "Water views abound both inside and out," says real estate broker/owner Larry Kuhn.

    Upon arriving, you'll appreciate plenty of driveway parking, covered parking in the breezeway, plus additional garage parking and a convenient elevator. "Ascend the front steps and cross the threshold to an airy, dynamic space. The foyer opens into a gorgeous open concept living space with high ceilings, and incredible water views.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7jUW_0wMz2rjG00

    The gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a five-burner gas range, double ovens, a large pantry, marble countertops, and a striking blue subway tile backsplash.  The kitchen cabinets transition gently into built-in shelving in the dining area, where every meal overlooks gorgeous sapphire-blue water," says Kuhn.

    The spacious living room, anchored by a cozy gas fireplace, has French doors opening onto a waterfront balcony spanning the entire length of the home and overlooking the sparkling pool, private dock, and fire pit making it ideal for entertaining and al fresco dining.

    "The pool deck offers a resort-style escape, while the home's private dock extends out into the Santa Rosa Sound, complete with a separate boat and kayak lift," affirms Kuhn.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4zLY_0wMz2rjG00

    The primary suite, located in a private wing, features an electric fireplace, French doors to the balcony, and an elegant en-suite bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms, each with their own en-suite baths, offer privacy for guests and/or family members.

    The enclosed downstairs area is perfect for storing bikes, paddle boards, kayaks, fishing gear, and other essentials, ensuring everything is ready and accessible for all your beach adventures. This versatile space can also double as a fun recreation area, ideal for setting up games like ping-pong or cornhole.

    Located minutes from local shops, dining, and top-rated schools, this property provides an idyllic beach lifestyle. Plus, enjoy a front-row seat to the Blue Angels' breathtaking air shows.

    1113 Panferio Dr., Pensacola Beach

    • List price : $2,690,000
    • Approximate square feet : 3,059
    • Bedrooms : 4
    • Baths : 4 full
    • Built : 2018

    Listing Agent

    Larry Kuhn | Kuhn Realty

    • Phone : 850-384-9707
    • E-mail : gulfcoastkuhn@gmail.com
    • Website : kuhnrealty.com

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $2.7M waterfront home on Pensacola Beach offers stunning sunset views | Hot Property

    Related Search

    Pensacola beachLuxury beach homesBeach houseWaterfront propertiesReal estateProperty maintenance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Florida has spent 6 years trying to end rolling our clocks back. Why we're still doing it
    Pensacola News Journal3 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Florida Outback Steakhouse Shut Down After State Inspection
    L. Cane1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Escambia County, Florida, restaurant with most violations in October - State records
    Gary Smith4 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    ‘I’m going to blow this s— up!:’ Man threatens Ulta Beauty store, then draws all over face to make for a colorful mug shot, cops say
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia19 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Innocent Bystander Shot by Mistake Outside Alabama Bar Is on Life Support, Can't Afford Mounting Medical Bills: Family
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy