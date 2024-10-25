PSC's champion soccer team has more to celebrate. A brand new soccer complex coming soon.

Homefield advantage will have a different meaning for Pensacola State College women’s soccer team next fall.

The college has moved ahead with plans to construct a soccer complex on a 6.7-acre site at the corner of Underwood and Tippin avenues, next to the Pace Center for Girls . And the reigning Division II Region 8 champions will be practicing and playing games at the site.

PSC Athletic Director Bryan Lewallyn said the complex will be constructed in phases with the natural turf NCAA regulation-sized soccer field being the first step.

“We plan to build the soccer field first along with the bathrooms and seating, and a year or two later, construct a press box and concession stand. We have funding to start on the field,” he said.

In its second season, the team played home games at Ashton Brosnaham Park and practiced on a field on the college’s Pensacola campus.

The complex will have bleacher seating for 280, with a concession stand under one set of bleachers and bathrooms under the second set. A third building will house a locker room, coaches offices and meeting room. The lighted complex will have a press box, scoreboard and parking.

A budget has not been set for the overall project, but the Morette Company was awarded the contract and is in the process of developing a cost estimate, said Mike Marshall with Sam Marshall Architects.

Marshall said the project is currently in the site development review stage.

“The county is reviewing the plans to make sure we are doing this the right way in terms of proper drainage, access, fencing, grading and making sure the site is adequate,” he said.

Following the review and approval, Marshall said his firm will develop designs for the buildings and he expects construction to start early next year.

Soccer coach Mark Yepishin said he’s super excited for the team to have its own home.

“It’s big recruiting tool that I use to let potential players know we are having a complex built for us, specifically, and that next year, we are supposed to be playing on it,” he said, adding the natural turf/grass field is important.

“We’re in Florida and it’s hot. Artificial turf gets hotter whenever you are playing on it. We practice from 1 o’clock to 3 o’clock, which is the hottest part of the day, so having artificial turf would be even hotter.”

Yepishin noted that most of the teams they compete against also play on grass and soccer balls travel completely different on artificial turf.

First-year student-athlete Lauri Scott is looking forward to playing on the field next fall.

“I am excited because we will have our own field and that opens the door for more fan support with home games being at the college. I know we’ll see more students and other fans at our games,” said Scott, who plays the winger and striker positions.

Lewallyn agrees.

“I think anytime you can play at home, it creates an atmosphere and feeling for fans. There are more spectators, more support from fans and the community,” he said.

“We’ve been playing at a great facility, Ashton Brosnaham, but it will be great to be play on campus. And this complex will be fantastic for the continued growth of our soccer program.”

The college already owns the 6.7-acre complex site and is open to using the site as a venue for junior league soccer tournaments, Lewallyn added.

“I think is a tremendous step in a vision that Dr. (Ed) Meadows had for Pensacola State College athletics and Pensacola’s soccer community. It’s absolutely amazing to see what our team has been able to do on the field of play during the first two years.”

