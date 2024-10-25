Learn what does (and what doesn't) stop bullying at CivicCon

Let's stop bullying.

Yes, it sounds like an impossible task, but it is possible.

Monday, Oct. 28 at a CivicCon event in Pensacola, Tom Dahlborg is going to tell us what works to stop bullying, what doesn't work and what practical actions we can take today to stop bullying at home and in the community.

Dahlborg is a health care executive, a child advocate and a voice for stopping bullying and amplifying positive childhood experiences for all children. He is a parent and former athlete who became a coach to help children and communities.

He is also the former Parent Partnership program leader for the National Institute for Children’s Health Quality, he led Michigan's statewide implementation of the Collaborative Care Model for Adolescents to improve access to mental health services, and he founded TBKID Youth Sports Programs, which helps provide children with a sense of belonging and life-changing social and emotional skills through fun and play.

Dahlborg's award-winning book, "The Big Kid and Basketball … and the lessons he taught his Father and Coach," chronicles his son Tommy's struggles with bullying, primarily at the hands of adults who were his neighbors and coaches growing up.

He said for parents, teachers, coaches and others in positions of authority over children, it is critical to understand that every child has different needs.

"I remember from my days coaching, I had players where what they needed was a hug, they needed that support, they needed more attention to the positive nature of who they were, the goodness within to bring out even more goodness to help them get better," Dahlborg said. "And then there were other players that really needed that tough love, that needed that drive, that push. And it's up to the coach to have the emotional intelligence, the love quotient, to understand the needs."

He added, "I love the term tough love, because when it's tough without the love, it's cruel ... tough love is truly love that leads to betterment, and then you find the right pathway so that it never gets to that place of cruelty or bullying."

Bullying at the hands of adults, other children and even strangers online can have short-term, long-term and lifelong impacts on children's mental health and well-being.

"So, here's my son, he's 28 years old (now), trying to commit suicide when he was in fourth grade. Has been in counseling for years and years, he tries to help other people. He's a gamer, so he's playing games and a child gets on (the game), and when my son introduces himself to the game this youth says to him, 'Go kill yourself,'" Dahlborg said.

"It's horrific. People don't understand the power of words, they don't understand the power of technology. They don't understand what someone else – you talk about lack of empathy and emotional intelligence – what someone else might have been going through."

Meet Tom Dahlborg: To stop bullying, run toward the roar. CivicCon speaker to share what does and doesn't work

Dahlborg said cookie-cutter approaches don't work, and the needs and solutions of every community will look different, but one thing that's universal is everyone needs to be involved in the work.

"You have to get to that place in the community of failing forward," Dahlborg said. "Do the best things you can do, based on the best evidence, the best research, based on the best assessments that you can. Don't expect it to be perfect, learn from it, continue to improve upon it, and never stop, because we can stop bullying."

Tom Dahlborg will be speaking at the Wesley Abbey Building of First United Methodist Church, 2 E. Wright St., in downtown Pensacola from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. Wesley Abbey is the white building on the corner of Wright and Palafox streets.

Registration for Dahlborg's presentation is available by searching CivicCon at eventbrite.com. Those who register online will have the opportunity to submit a question for Dahlborg.

The presentation will also be livestreamed on the News Journal's Facebook page and at pnj.com.

Dahlborg will also be hosting a workshop the following morning in the downstairs training room of Maritime Place, 350 W. Cedar St. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 7-9 a.m. Please RSVP for this workshop by emailing Eduardo Lara at elara@civicconversations.org .

CivicCon is a partnership with the News Journal to help empower citizens to better their communities through smart planning and civic conversation. More information about CivicCon, as well as stories and videos featuring previous speakers, is available at pnj.com/civiccon .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Learn what does (and what doesn't) stop bullying at CivicCon