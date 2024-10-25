UWF Football: Argos return home on Saturday to host non-conference Shorter University

It wasn’t the most ideal start on Saturday for the University of West Florida football team.

No, this isn’t about the first half of the game at Chowan in Murfreesboro, North Carolina. In fact, once things got started on the field, the Argos seemed to be right at home after a 35-6 win against the Hawks for UWF’s third consecutive win, pushing them to second place in the Gulf South Conference.

The troubles were Saturday morning before the game started, at the Argos’ hotel. The team had three buses in tow – one of which was sent ahead of the other two to get the equipment set up in the visitors’ locker room. The other two buses were for players and coaches.

Except one bus wasn’t starting. So as UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles and the other bus driver attempted to flag down a wrecker – which didn’t have “the proper equipment” to get the second bus ready – 64 players and four members of the staff, including Nobles, hopped on the first bus to get to the game. The remaining coaches booked two Uber XLs to get to the game.

“It’s part of the life,” Nobles said with a little smirk on Sunday.

Oh, right. The football game.

After a strong showing during the first half for the Argos, they were able to coast to victory at Chowan, marking their third-straight win over the Hawks since 2017. It was the first time UWF played in Chowan since 2016, avenging a loss eight years ago when Nobles was the Argos’ quarterback.

UWF − now 4-2 (2-1 GSC) − returns home on Saturday for a non-conference game against Shorter, which used to be a Gulf South Conference opponent. Shorter is playing an independent schedule this year. It's set to join Conference Carolinas in 2025, along with a few other teams leaving the GSC (including Chowan, Erskine and North Greenville), leaving just five teams in the GSC.

This will be the last time UWF and Shorter will battle, at least for the near future, as the GSC and Conference Carolinas have entered a scheduling agreement for 2025-26. The Argos, under the agreement, will play Chowan and North Greenville in home-and-home series across the two seasons.

UWF’s 2025 schedule hasn’t been fully released yet.

“We kind of set them up as a non-conference game, and we’ll do the same next year. It’s strange that it doesn’t count for anything,” Nobles said. “But they’re a familiar opponent. … We know who they are, and have to be ready to play.”

Revisiting Week 8 at Chowan

The first half told the story for UWF.

Four of the first offensive drives for the Argos resulted in points – touchdowns at that – thanks to a pretty even offensive attack. Da’Mani Brown had a 39-yard receiving touchdown from Marcus Stokes just a few minutes into the game, before Stokes connected with Corey Scott for a 19-yard pass at the end of the frame.

Jay Sharp (11 yards) and TJ Lane (9 yards) both scored in the second quarter to essentially put the game out of reach. The Argos had a chance to score on their fifth drive of the game, nearing the end of the first half, but a 25-yard field goal attempt from Tyler Patterson went wide right.

“So, really, we should’ve scored on all five. … A lot of things to still improve on, but I’m excited about the guys and how they played the last couple weeks,” Nobles said. “We probably ran six or seven different schemes that I thought were going to be good. Our guys adapted well. They did a good job of starting hot.”

The defense held Chowan to negative-4 yards rushing in the first half, and limited the Hawks’ scoring to just a 31-yard field goal halfway through the first quarter. Chowan made it to the red zone a couple times during the game, but was limited to just a pair of field goals.

The Hawks earned just 38 yards on the ground, and 173 yards passing. The 211 total yards is the second-fewest allowed by the Argos this season ( though, frankly, it’s going to be hard to match the 7 yards allowed against Mississippi College ).

UWF posted four sacks, forced a couple fumbles and recorded an interception.

“We had seen Chowan a lot on film from our perspective because of mutual opponents in Delta State and Mississippi College. We knew a little bit what they were going to do on offense. … They did a good job of eliminating big plays, doing what they’re supposed to do,” Nobles said of the defense. “We created some (tackles for losses) and sacks that our guys hve done a great job of all season long. … For the most part, I think they did a really good job. And it didn’t result in any touchdowns for Chowan.”

The second half was the same for the defense. But the offense struggled. UWF fumbled on its first drive, then turned the ball over on downs, followed by another missed field goal then a punt. It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter when the Argos scored again on a 24-yard pass from Stokes to Zac Offord.

“They finished well and scored late. … A lot left out there on the field and things we have to clean up,” Nobles said. “But it’s obviously better to do it after a win rather than a loss.”

Saturday marked another game where UWF had a plethora of running backs take the field in the wake of an injury to Jamontez Woods, who got hurt in the Mississippi College game. Woods didn’t travel to Chowan, but had four running backs take the load of work between Sharp, Lane, Keeshaun Glanton and Troy Coughlin.

Nobles said Woods is still considered day-to-day, and a decision on his availability for Saturday won’t be made until Friday “at the earliest.”

“They have really bought in. There’s no selfishness in that room. They’re excited about their teammates getting carries and playing well,” Nobles said of the running back room. “It’s helped our offense build some depth through the injuries we’ve had.”

Scouting Shorter University

The Hawks (2-3) have had a couple mutual opponents as the Argos, between Mississippi College and Chowan. Shorter beat the former, 29-5, in the first week of the season, before falling to Chowan on Oct. 12, 31-27.

Shorter has had a couple games canceled, including its bout at North Greenville on Sept. 28. Most recently, the Hawks played at former GSC foe West Georgia, now a Division I program, and fell, 41-13.

It’s been a mostly up-and-down season for Shorter, averaging just 24.4 points per game with 307 yards per game. The Hawks have been split on offense, with 822 yards rushing (led by 271 yards from Charles Alia) and 895 yards passing, with Harold Cook accounting for 565 of those yards.

The secondary at Shorter has been strong, however, with four interceptions and 13 pass break-ups. It might be another week for those quick, short passes from Marcus Stokes. The run game should find success as well, as the Argos continue to roll through a good number of running backs.

The Argos, since 2016, have never lost to Shorter, posting seven wins. Last year, UWF defeated the Hawks, 42-3, at PenAir Field.

“Shorter’s a good team,” Nobles said. “We know we have to show up and play. We’ve always had pretty close games with Shorter for a good little while. We know we have to be ready to go.”

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF Football: Argos return home on Saturday to host non-conference Shorter University