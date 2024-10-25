Blue Angels take flight at Wings Over Houston air show

Well, folks, this is it. The Blue Angels will headline the Wi ngs Over Houston air show on Friday and Saturday before heading to the team's home base, NAS Pensacola, in November.

The U.S. Navy flight demonstration team will wrap up the 2024 air show season on Nov. 2-3 at the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show with special guests, the Air Force Thunderbirds.

But before the Blue Angels retire for the season, the team will wow crowds over a two-day show in Houston, performing alongside Tora! Tora! Tora! and several other military and civilian performers.

Here's what to know about the Blue Angels' show at Wings Over Houston this weekend.

When is the Wings Over Houston air show?

The Wings Over Houston air show will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a limited tailgate show on Friday.

Wings Over Houston air show schedule

Gates open for the Friday show at 2 p.m., and performers will go up between 3 and 6 p.m., though time could vary, so be on the lookout for last-minute updates.

On Saturday and Sunday, gates will open at 8 a.m., and performers will take off at 10:30 a.m. The whole show should wrap up around 4:15 p.m., and gates close at 5 p.m.

When will the Blue Angels fly at Wings Over Houston?

The Blue Angels are currently scheduled to perform at Wings Over Houston at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Can I still buy Wings Over Houston tickets?

Wings over Houston general admission tickets are still available, but just about all of the premium seating options are sold out.

General admission tickets are $50, but you can grab them at a discount now by signing up for free as an "Air Show Insider" on the event's website . All you need to do is enter your email and you'll receive a 15% off discount code.

How do I get to the Wings Over Houston air show?

The Ellington Airport, where the show is held, is just a few minutes south of downtown Houston. Hopping onto Interstate 45 south to the FM1959/Ellington Airport exit is the easiest way. You'll head east on FM1959 to the airport's main entrance.

You can also take BW8 to the Highway 3 exit and head south on Highway 3 to the north Ellington Airport entrance. Parking is accessed by taking Clear Lake City Boulevard east from I-45 and turning north on Highway 3 to the south Ellington Airport entrance.

Is there a shuttle?

Yes! There is a free shuttle service included with every ticket. Show organizers recommend utilizing the shuttles due to limited parking at the airport.

Shuttles continuously run from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last inbound shuttle to Ellington leaves at 2:30 p.m. Shuttles can't accommodate wagons, large strollers or chairs that can't be collapsed.

Shuttle pick-up locations:

Who is performing at the Wings Over Houston air show?

Here is a list of Wings Over Houston performers:

Blue Angels

USAF F-16 Viper Demo

C-17 Globemaster III

USAF KC-46A Pegasus

F-100 Super Sabre

B-25 Mitchell "Doolittle Raiders" edition from Lone Star Flight Museum

TBM-3E Avenger

T-6 Texan – Lone Star Flight Museum

RE/MAX Skydive Team

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station — Houston

US Air Force Heritage Flight-P51 and F-16 Viper

TORA! TORA! TORA!

Commemorative Air Force

John and Shane McGillis

Blue Angel pilots 2024

#1 Cmdr. Alexander Armatas — Cmdr. Alexander P. Armatas is a native of Skaneateles, New York. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering.

#2 Lt. Cmdr. Jack Keilty — Lt. Cmdr. Jack Keilty, is a native of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he attended Mount Saint Mary Catholic High School, graduating in 2005. He attended the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia, where he lettered in football and earned a Bachelor's Degree in history in 2010. Upon graduation he was commissioned an ensign in the United States Navy and reported to Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, for Aviation Preflight Indoctrination (API)."

#3 Lt. Wesley Perkins — Lt. James Wesley Perkins is a native from Pordenone, Italy, grew up in Georgetown, Texas, and graduated from Hutto High School in 2009. He attended Texas A&M University graduating with a degree in ocean engineering in 2014. Perkins commissioned as an ensign through the Reserve Officers' Training Corps.

#4 Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Lee — Lt. Cmdr. Amanda Lee is a native of Mounds View, Minnesota. She graduated from Irondale High School in 2004, where she competed in soccer, ice hockey and swimming. While attending the University of Minnesota Duluth, Amanda enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an aviation electronics technician (AT) and reported to her first command, VFA-136 "Knighthawks." She was selected to commission as a pilot through the Seaman-to-Admiral (STA-21) commissioning program in 2009. The following year, Lee attended the Naval Science Institute (NSI) for officer training in Newport, Rhode Island, and simultaneously began her studies at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, where she received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.

#5 Lt. Cmdr. Griffin Stangel — Lt. Cmdr. Griffin Stangel is a native of Madison, Wisconsin, and graduated from Madison West High School in 2008. He attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in air traffic control in 2012. Immediately after graduation, he reported to Newport, Rhode Island, where he received his commission as an ensign in the United States Navy after completion of Officer Candidate School.

#6 Cdr. Thomas Zimmerman — Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman is a native of Baltimore, Maryland. He graduated from St. Paul's School in 2004 lettering in football, wrestling and lacrosse. After graduation, he attended the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, for one year prior to attending the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He lettered in lacrosse at both schools and graduated from the Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in ocean engineering, earning his commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in 2009.

#7 Lt. Connor O'Donnell (Narrator) — Lt. Connor O’Donnell is a native of Freeport, Maine, and graduated from Yarmouth High School in 2011. Following high school, he attended the United States Naval Academy and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in operations research."

#8 Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught — Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught is a native of Englewood, Colorado. He graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 2004, where he lettered in lacrosse. After high school he attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Upon graduation, Brian worked in professional sports marketing and promotions, eventually attending Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, where he earned his commission as an ensign in the U.S. Navy in 2011."

Fat Albert pilots 2024

Lead C-130 "Fat Albert" pilot Maj. Josh Soltan — Maj. Joshua Soltan is a native of Spokane, Washington where he graduated from Central Valley High School in 2006. In 2010, he graduated from Central Washington University with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation and a Minor in Business Administration. In August of 2010, he earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps through the Platoon Leaders Course program. He reported to Officer Selection Office, 12th Recruiting District Seattle, Washington as an Assistant Officer Recruiter. In 2011, he transferred to The Basic School at Camp Barrett, Quantico, Virginia to complete training.

C-130 "Fat Albert" pilot Capt. Isaac Becker — Isaac Van Zandt Becker is a native of Austin, Texas. While a student at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Isaac applied for the Platoon Leaders Course and attended Officer Candidate School in May of 2016. After graduating from Colorado College in May of 2017 with a degree in Geology, Isaac commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the United States Marine Corps where he then received orders to report to The Basic School (TBS) in Quantico, Virginia. As an aviation contract, 2nd Lt. Becker graduated from Fox Company, TBS in March of 2018.

C-130 "Fat Albert" pilot Capt. Sam Petko — Captain Samuel Petko is a native of Osceola, Indiana. He graduated from Penn High School in 2009, where he wrestled and played rugby. After high school, he attended Indiana University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. In 2016, he earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps through Officer Candidate School and reported to The Basic School aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Blue Angels take flight at Wings Over Houston air show