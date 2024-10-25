Incumbent Shari Sebastiao faces newcomer Ashley Fretwell in Milton City Council race

Shari Sebastiao said she's been "campaigning like a crazy woman" in advance of the Nov. 5 Milton City Council election.

This is not unfamiliar ground for her. In 2022 she had run unsuccessfully against Jason Vance for the same seat. A year later she was appointed to the council following Vance's decision to step down .

She said she has shown in her brief time back on the council to be true to her word and willing to stand up to do what's best for city of Milton residents.

Sebastiao, a small business owner and participant on several Milton boards and committees, is being challenged this year Ashley Fretwell for Ward 4, Seat 1, on the Milton City Council.

Fretwell is also a local business owner whose success early in her nursing career saw her promoted first to a director of nursing position at the tender age of 28 and later to a job as a corporate regional nurse consultant.

She said she believes the "exceptional leadership skills," management experience and skills acquired as a nurse make her the type of leader the city needs.

Due to Sebastiao having been appointed to fill the contested seat, the winner of the election will serve a two-year term before having to run again in 2026 to retain office.

The council agreed to appoint Sebastiao in December of last year by a 5-2 vote that fell along the same lines as many others taken by this governing board. Three council members who have joined her on the campaign trail this year, Jeff Snow, Matt Jarrett and Roxanne Meiss, affirmed her appointment alongside Casey Powell, who is running unopposed this year.

Gavin Hawthorne also voted in favor of appointing Sabastiao, and, predictably, votes by council members Mike Cusack and Marilynn Farrow went the other way.

Sebastiao has stayed true to the voting bloc that got her seated on the board, and said being on the side of the council's majority has won her support on the campaign trail.

"What I'm hearing a lot of people say is they want leaders that are following the rules and doing what they expect them to do. They say, 'You're doing what you all need to be doing and you all need to stay,'" she said. "As a council member I have done what I said I would do."

Fretwell professed to have heard much different sentiments about the City Council than her opponent has.

"I am running for Milton City Council because of concerns expressed by the public about the current council," Fretwell said. "I have had friends and family tell me there is a lot of disagreement, a lot of disrespect, they're seeing from the council. People in the community tell me they've reached out to council members and basically run into a brick wall."

She said she is running as an advocate for the importance of respect and transparency, with a promise to do what is best for the public.

Like Sebastiao, Fretwell is clearly aligned to a faction within the city. While Sebastiao can be seen in campaign-style videos with Snow, Jarrett, Meiss and Powell, Fretwell is just as apt to be spotted in a social media post with fellow candidates Robert Leek, Tom Powers and Larry McKee.

"We all have our own views," she said of her relationship to her fellow candidates. "And we've all said we as a group are running to make the council better."

Sebastiao said that much of the good vibe she's getting as she campaigns stems from efforts being taken to address the biggest issue facing the city, that of constructing a long-awaited regional waste water treatment plant and ending the dumping of wastewater effluent from the existing plant into the Blackwater River.

This year the council has added $30 million to its general revenue budget to be spent on wastewater treatment needs.

"People talk about the wastewater treatment plant, they're happy we're getting it done and getting the plant off the water," Sebastiao said. "They're concerned about others who are holding us up and causing delays. They tell me, 'We appreciate you're fighting all these negative outside influences.'"

While some have called for re-siting the location of the new wastewater treatment plant to a location they feel would be less likely to pollute pristine bodies of water like the Blackwater River, Fretwell said her primary issue with the efforts to clean up the city's wastewater mess is to ensure that effluent piped from the existing plant isn't deposited in a spray field constructed within the county's Wellfield Protection District .

"My only concern with that is where the sprayfield is," she said, noting that Milton City Manager Ed Spears had offered some hope that the city would look at finding a sprayfield site outside of the Wellfield Protection District.

Both Sebastiao and Fretwell said they support widening U.S. Highway 90 through Milton if it is done in such a way that does not harm the city's historic downtown.

Fretwell said as a council member she would advocate for changes to the City Council's public speaking policies to allow for more interaction between citizens and the governing board as issues are being decided.

"I believe the public has a right to be heard. I don't believe the time to do that is after a vote has been taken," she said. "That kind of cuts off peoples' toes. The public has a right to be heard."

Sebastiao, who has supported the council's existing policy of allowing public speaking at designated times during the course of a meeting, but not as board matters are being debated, also said she values public discourse.

"My goal is to ensure that everyone feels heard, respected, and included in the decision-making process," she said.

