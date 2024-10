USA TODAY’s Women of the Year program recognizes women across the country who have made a significant impact in their communities and beyond.

This annual program is a continuation of Women of the Century , a 2020 project that commemorated the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. Our hope is that this program inspires women, girls and their supporters to work toward a better world.

Help us identify women in your lives, in your neighborhoods, in Florida, who are making a difference and who we should consider as Florida’s representative for USA TODAY’s next Women of the Year in 2025.

These are the women in your communities who are leading change, modeling success and lifting up others.

Our 2024 Woman of the Year Florida honoree was Wendy H. Steele , the founder and CEO of Impact100 , a nonprofit dedicated to mobilizing women in philanthropy.

Elsewhere across the country, 2024 honorees included women such as director and actress Eva Longoria, who pushed for accurate portrayals of Latinos, and Nebraska’s Asheli Spivey, who is improving the lives of Black moms. They was 17-year-old Eva Lighthiser of Montana, for challenging her state to consider how environmental change affects future generations. And Tennessee’s Melissa Alexander, Becky Bailey Hansen, Mary Joyce, and Sarah Shoop Neumann, four moms bound together after Nashville’s Covenant School shooting, working to make schools safer.

These are our neighbors and role models. They use their voices for others, many overcoming immense challenges to make change happen. Simply put, they make us want to do better.

Tell us who you think should be Florida's honoree. Send your nominees here to be considered.

The deadline to submit nominees is Nov. 6.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Help us select the Florida honoree for USA TODAY's Women of the Year