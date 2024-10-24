Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2024 CivicCon Awards .

The awards recognize local citizens, organizations and government officials who are uplifting our community through initiatives great and small to make our neighbors and neighborhoods safer, healthier and more vibrant, with a better overall quality of life.

Since 2017, CivicCon has brought in more than 60 of the world's most respected thinkers and doers to discuss solutions to pressing community issues like affordable housing, walkability, the opioid crisis, the achievement gap in education and much more.

Each year, the CivicCon Awards are an opportunity for people to recognize their neighbors, peers and colleagues who live the ideas that are discussed on stage, from volunteers who dedicate their weekends testing our local water quality, to health care professionals making medical care more accessible for our most vulnerable citizens, to neighborhood groups who serve by picking up trash and feeding their neighbors.

The awardees are selected via a public nomination process, and the awards recognize individuals and organizations creating positive change in 10 different categories. Nominations close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

Send us your nominations by visiting jgallas6797.survey.fm/2024-civiccon-awards to see the categories and nomination form.

The awards will presented to winners in a free, open-to-all celebration event at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the SCI Building at 220 W. Garden St. in Pensacola. Registration for the event is available by searching "CivicCon" at eventbrite.com.

Here are the categories:

Placemaking Award

This represents the work of an individual or an organization to create a great public space for anyone in the community to enjoy.

Environmental Award

Recognizes work by an individual or organization that results in better water or air quality for a part or all of the community.

Great Neighborhoods Award

Awardees work to improve a neighborhood, strengthen a neighborhood association or help others launch their neighborhood association.

Safe Streets And People-Centered Transportation Award

This award recognizes those working to make all modes of travel safe, comfortable and appealing.

The Equity Award

This award recognizes those who are working to build a more equitable community where regardless of a person's background, race, income or gender, they still have the same shot at achieving a social, professional and personal life that is prosperous and fulfilling.

Best New Addition To Downtown Pensacola Award

This awards recognizes the best new additions to downtown to help improve its appeal, vibrancy and economic strength.

The Strong Towns Award

This award recognizes individuals or organization that embody the ideals of Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns, who advocates for smart, bottom-up development patterns to make cities safe, livable, inviting, financially strong and resilient.

The Founding Member Award

One of our CivicCon Founding Members will be recognized for consistent and meaningful involvement with the CivicCon Speaker Series or community involvement that has been inspired by CivicCon.

CivicCon Volunteer Award

Work done by CivicCon couldn't occur without the time and talent of its volunteers. Each year it honors one or more volunteers who were essential in presenting that year's events.

The CivicCon Award

This award is for an individual who best embodies the spirit of civic engagement and shows an appreciation for learning best practices and dedication to improving the quality of life for others.

Want to go?

What : The 2024 CivicCon Awards

: The 2024 CivicCon Awards Where : the SCI building, 220 W. Garden St., Pensacola, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

CivicCon is a partnership with the News Journal to help empower citizens to better their communities through smart planning and civic conversation. More information about CivicCon, as well as stories and videos featuring previous speakers, is available at pnj.com/civiccon .

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2024 CivicCon Awards