Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2024 CivicCon Awards

    By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446ri3_0wJv90nK00

    Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2024 CivicCon Awards .

    The awards recognize local citizens, organizations and government officials who are uplifting our community through initiatives great and small to make our neighbors and neighborhoods safer, healthier and more vibrant, with a better overall quality of life.

    Since 2017, CivicCon has brought in more than 60 of the world's most respected thinkers and doers to discuss solutions to pressing community issues like affordable housing, walkability, the opioid crisis, the achievement gap in education and much more.

    Next up at CivicCon: To stop bullying, run toward the roar. CivicCon speaker to share what does and doesn't work

    Each year, the CivicCon Awards are an opportunity for people to recognize their neighbors, peers and colleagues who live the ideas that are discussed on stage, from volunteers who dedicate their weekends testing our local water quality, to health care professionals making medical care more accessible for our most vulnerable citizens, to neighborhood groups who serve by picking up trash and feeding their neighbors.

    The awardees are selected via a public nomination process, and the awards recognize individuals and organizations creating positive change in 10 different categories. Nominations close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

    Send us your nominations by visiting jgallas6797.survey.fm/2024-civiccon-awards to see the categories and nomination form.

    The awards will presented to winners in a free, open-to-all celebration event at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the SCI Building at 220 W. Garden St. in Pensacola. Registration for the event is available by searching "CivicCon" at eventbrite.com.

    Previous CivicCon Award winners: CivicCon Awards 2023: Meet the people making a great community even better

    Here are the categories:

    Placemaking Award

    This represents the work of an individual or an organization to create a great public space for anyone in the community to enjoy.

    Environmental Award

    Recognizes work by an individual or organization that results in better water or air quality for a part or all of the community.

    Great Neighborhoods Award

    Awardees work to improve a neighborhood, strengthen a neighborhood association or help others launch their neighborhood association.

    Safe Streets And People-Centered Transportation Award

    This award recognizes those working to make all modes of travel safe, comfortable and appealing.

    The Equity Award

    This award recognizes those who are working to build a more equitable community where regardless of a person's background, race, income or gender, they still have the same shot at achieving a social, professional and personal life that is prosperous and fulfilling.

    Best New Addition To Downtown Pensacola Award

    This awards recognizes the best new additions to downtown to help improve its appeal, vibrancy and economic strength.

    The Strong Towns Award

    This award recognizes individuals or organization that embody the ideals of Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns, who advocates for smart, bottom-up development patterns to make cities safe, livable, inviting, financially strong and resilient.

    The Founding Member Award

    One of our CivicCon Founding Members will be recognized for consistent and meaningful involvement with the CivicCon Speaker Series or community involvement that has been inspired by CivicCon.

    CivicCon Volunteer Award

    Work done by CivicCon couldn't occur without the time and talent of its volunteers. Each year it honors one or more volunteers who were essential in presenting that year's events.

    The CivicCon Award

    This award is for an individual who best embodies the spirit of civic engagement and shows an appreciation for learning best practices and dedication to improving the quality of life for others.

    Want to go?

    • What : The 2024 CivicCon Awards
    • Where : the SCI building, 220 W. Garden St., Pensacola, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

    CivicCon is a partnership with the News Journal to help empower citizens to better their communities through smart planning and civic conversation. More information about CivicCon, as well as stories and videos featuring previous speakers, is available at pnj.com/civiccon .

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Time is running out to submit nominations for the 2024 CivicCon Awards

    Related Search

    Public nominationsCommunity initiativesCommunity improvementLocal heroesAffordable housingPensacola news Journal

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy