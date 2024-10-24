A new Medical Examiner's facility could bring a wave of new industry to Milton

More than 4.5 acres of land in Milton will soon be home to a new, state-of-the-art crime fighting facility – the new First Judicial Circuit’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

District One Medical Examiner, Dr. Deanna Oleske , and dozens of public officials from across the district including the state attorney, county commissioners, sheriffs, and other elected officials, broke ground on the project Wednesday morning. The new $22.5-million, 22,000-square foot facility will serve District One, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties.

“Today, we embark on a historic chapter for the First Judicial District in Florida, in the District One Medical Examiner's Office, a chapter built on resilience, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to our mission. This is a day that's been long awaited and finally coming to fruition, thanks to the effort and support of so many,” Dr. Deanna Oleske said to the crowd in attendance.

After years of painstaking negotiation, a deal was finally struck at the end of last year to bring the First Judicial Circuit's Medical Examiner's Office to Milton in Santa Rosa County, a location closer to the center of the four counties it serves than its current site at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, which staff say is far too small, inefficient and outdated. At times, some Escambia County leaders pushed back on the idea on moving the medical examiner’s office to Santa Rosa County, but the board of county commissioners eventually agreed to support the move.

Escambia County Commissioner Mike Kohler says it was the right decision.

“It's a big deal because where they're working out of now is just an outdated facility,” Kohler said. “They're doing the best they can with the facility they have, but it's very important, like Senator (Doug) Broxson said, to have this kind of facility in the future.”

Total costs will be offset by an initial $750,000 contribution toward construction by each county and further reduced by several million dollars in state appropriations secured by State Sen. Doug Broxson and the local delegation. Broxson, who is stepping down from public office after 14 years, also spoke at the groundbreaking.

“This is the last public appearance that I will make in my 14 years,” said Broxson. “God bless you for allowing me to do this. It's been great fun and I am looking forward to turning the dirt and getting this started.”

Santa Rosa County agreed to convey the property where the facility will be located, off Commerce Road in Milton, and DOMES, the District One Medical Examiner Support Inc., is covering infrastructure costs on the land. Oleske says the modern facility will not only be better equipped and more conveniently located to all the counties the office serves, but for the first time some staff members will be working under the same roof.

“We have the investigators split up, we’ve got two investigators out in Okaloosa and Walton counties and two in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Communication is sometimes difficult because there’s no central place,” Oleske said. “We also have the morgue staff in the hospital, so we've got three sites and then we have a fourth area where my staff have to go off site to get any files that are older than 2020 because we don't have storage on site. The communication is going to get a lot better. Response time is going to get a lot better. We'll have a family room if they want to come in and talk to the doctors, get more information, or meet with our family advocate.”

State Attorney Ginger Madden also spoke at the groundbreaking, saying the new facility will help her office in its efforts to fight for victims of crime. She recalled meeting Dr. Oleske when she first interviewed for the position of District One Medical Examiner. She said Oleske insisted even then that the area desperately needed a new, modern facility and made getting one a requirement of hiring her, a goal Madden is glad to reach.

“I can tell you that I don't know a woman who has worked harder the last three or four years to make this happen,” Madden said. “She didn't stop, and she wasn't shy about it, and I want to congratulate you, doctor, for your efforts. I have tremendous confidence in what you're going to do to assist my office and its criminal investigations. The medical examiner's office is essential to the guarantee for public safety, but it is also essential to the investigation and prosecution of death-involved criminal cases. It's essential to the accurate and timely cause and manner of death determinations, analyzing forensic evidence, to providing vital information to law enforcement agencies and assisting in their criminal investigations, and finally, to ensuring and preserving evidence to present at trial if necessary.”

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to sit on the Medical Examiner Commission. He said the new facility is a big win for Santa Rosa County and the rest of the District One jurisdiction.

“It makes it closer for Okaloosa and Walton counties,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “They don't have to go all the way to Pensacola now, but it also is going to bring a lot of industry here, because usually what follows when you have a medical examiner's office come in, you're going to start having other people come in, DNA companies and different companies like that, so we're expecting more new businesses around this one, and hopefully it'll just continue down the road it's been going because we're booming. There are over 204,000 people in Santa Rosa.”

Construction is expected to start in January and will take about a year and a half to finish.

