Milton audit finds violations of state statute, failures to manage finances

Nine of 44 Milton city officials mandated by state law to produce statements of financial interest in recent years have failed to do so, including five city council members, two city managers, a city clerk and a city planning board member.

That is one of 11 "preliminary and tentative" findings released this week by the State Auditor General's Office following its operational audit of city management.

The state's Joint Legislative Auditing Committee voted in December, at the request of state Sen. Doug Broxson, to have the Auditor Generals Office examine Milton's finances. The audit was to center primarily around the city's management of the North Santa Rosa Water Reclamation Project and its ongoing effort to build a wastewater treatment plant.

Milton's public affairs office released a statement Wednesday celebrating city staff as "responsible stewards of public resources."

"The city of Milton received the preliminary findings from the state’s recent operational audit and is pleased to report that no instances of fraud, waste, abuse, or illegal activity were identified," the statement said. "The audit's recommendations focus on enhancing internal policies and procedures. We are committed to addressing these recommendations and have already begun reviewing and improving our internal processes."

Milton City Manager Ed Spears did not return a phone call seeking comment, but Councilwoman Marilynn Farrow, the liaison to the city's Administration Department, said "there's a lot of work to do."

"It will be up to staff to make these policy and procedural changes and the council's responsibility to make sure those policies and procedures are implemented, and as administration liaison I will take that role very seriously," she said.

She noted that while auditors seemed to focus most on the work around the city's wastewater treatment plant project, the findings will require changes to be made in several key city departments including, but not limited to, its Grants Department and Purchasing Department.

"I'm glad this has finally come out in the open," Farrow said. "It shows there is a lot of work for the city manager and the staff to do."

Auditors discovered that five of the city officers had failed to file financial reports in the 2023 calendar year, three in the 2022 calendar year and one for either year.

City staff informed the auditors that the city had not established written policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the state law that requires the filing of statements of financial interest and that no one had informed the local officers of the filing requirements, the audit said.

It said city personnel's failure to require that financial reports be filed in a timely fashion opened the door to violations of state law, and neglecting to routinely review the statements left the city vulnerable to decisions that could be considered a conflict of interest.

More: Operational audit of the city of Milton's finances completed ahead of schedule

"It is essential to provide a public record of the financial interests, activities and associations of local officers, as well as potential conflicts of interest," the report said.

City of Milton spokeswoman Bethany Anderson said the city could not independently verify the information the state had released concerning local officers and therefore could not provide a list of names of those identified as not having completed required financial statements.

City personnel also sidestepped state law when they failed to publicly disclose details of the purchase of three land parcels, the report said. Each parcel cost the city more than $500,000, and the total price for all three added up to $1.8 million.

Florida statute states that public disclosure exemptions are available to local governments when purchasing land except in cases where only a single appraisal is conducted to determine the value of the property.

"The city contracts with a firm for land acquisitions and, due to an oversight, the city did not ensure that two appraisals were obtained for each of the three land parcels," the auditors reported, citing interviews with city staff.

"Absent effective land acquisition policies and procedures, there is an increased risk that the city will not acquire real property at a fair and appropriate price and without obtaining appraisals that don't comply with state law," the auditors noted in their report.

In addition to the violations of state statute, the report said that as of August, the city remained in violation of the consent decree it signed in January of 2023 "to settle certain matters such as effluent exceedances and sanitary sewer overflows relating to the city’s existing waste water treatment facility," and thereby is subject to fines of $100 a day.

The consent decree was issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the city paid a $50,500 fine as part of the negotiated settlement.

"Our review of the quarterly reports submitted to the FDEP during the period June 2023 through July 2024 indicated that the city reported compliance with all corrective actions except for the city efforts to reduce infiltration and inflow into the collection system to acceptable levels," the auditors said. "The city’s contracted engineering firm estimated that compliance could be achieved by April 2028."

In response to inquiries from the auditors, city staffers said only that DEP "had not requested payment of stipulated penalties relating to this noncompliance."

More: Concerns arise over Milton plan to discharge contaminants near drinking water wells

The auditors also found evidence of contract engineers being overpaid for their services and of city staff authorizing the payment of project contract amendments of over $10,000, which, under the city charter, must be approved by vote of the city council.

Auditors also dinged the city for failing to utilize its state law provided exemption from paying state sales tax on direct purchases. Those purchases include goods such as materials, equipment, and fixtures for construction projects. On a particular $1.9 million drill project for which the city failed to seek the exemption, auditors, basing calculations on a 7% tax rate, estimated a savings of $7,000 for every $100,000 spent.

As Scott Collins had been during the five months he served as city manager of Milton , the auditors were critical of the city's pulling funds from its water and sewer enterprise fund to balance its general fund budget and cover other costs within the city.

Auditors found the city had transferred $10.9 million from its water and sewer fund to general revenues over the course of the last four years. These transfers took place at a time when Milton's existing sewage treatment plant is operating at capacity and efforts are being made to build a new plant and end the daily discharge of two million gallons of effluent into the Blackwater River.

"City records do not demonstrate that the city considered the effect of the transfers on the provision of reliable utility services to customers or the impact on the financing of future capital projects such as the proposed new WWTF," the auditors said.

Auditors also addressed the lawsuit the city has filed against Mayor Heather Lindsay which, among other things, calls for a judge to take action to force Lindsay to turn over public records believed to be in her possession.

"While city policy requires city officials to retain and provide access to city-related public records, the city has no means to verify that all such records are maintained in accordance to state law," the auditors noted. "Absent effective public records retention policies the city has limited assurance that city officials and personnel consistently and appropriately maintain public records."

They likewise brought up the issue of $9 million in two federal loans obtained in 2021 and 2022 to assist in construction of the waste water treatment plant . The city lost the funds this year after staff failed to provide an environmental assessment of work to be done with the funding, as is required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

Auditors also noted that the city had failed to move forward with a full application for a waste water treatment work grant the Triumph Gulf Coast governing board had pre-approved for consideration.

"The city should continue efforts to establish City Council-approved grant management policies and procedures that address steps to take prior to applying for or accepting grants," the auditors said.

The auditors also called upon the city to put together and approve a comprehensive, fiscally sustainable, multi-year capital plan to include plans moving forward for its new wastewater treatment plant.

"In the absence of comprehensive capital planning policies and a comprehensive, fiscally sustainable,multi-year capital plan, there is an increased risk that the city may not effectively plan for and fund futurecapital projects," the audit said. "And that critical projects such as the proposed new WWTF project may be unnecessarily delayed, resulting in increased costs to the city, its citizens, and utility customers."

The Milton press release said the city remains dedicated to exceeding the standards set by the State of Florida and to delivering high-quality services to its residents, and thanked the Auditor General's Office for the thoroughness, professionalism, and efficiency of its work.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Milton audit finds violations of state statute, failures to manage finances