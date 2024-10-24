Human trafficking conference to teach dangers of 'sexploitation'

Human trafficking , sex trafficking and sextortion can hide in plain sight − in your town, in your neighborhood and even in your own home.

So, how do you spot the signs of sexual exploitation ?

That is the foremost question being answered at the Human Trafficking Conference, put on by local nonprofit Magdalene's Inc., to open the eyes of teens and parents to how close to home sexual exploitation is to Pensacola and all its families.

The event, taking place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, will begin by showing attendees the film "Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic," followed by aa Q&A panel of trafficking experts.

One of the panelists and author of "Runaway Girl: Escaping Life on the Streets," Carissa Phelps, is a local attorney and sex trafficking survivor who will bring her personal experience and knowledge to help teach teens and their families to identify, name and report it.

"We want those who may be targeted to be able to identify what sextortion looks like, name it, report it, and not fall victim not only to the extortion, but the effects of sextortion," Phelps told the News Journal. "The impact, the effects, are life-threatening, so we want people to be able to name, identify and report it."

Phelps says this conference can be vital for the area since Pensacola is a hub of Florida tourism and has an influx of people coming and going.

"We have a historical presence in the world, we have a beautiful destination place where lots of people from all over the world want to come to, we have this military component which means a lot of people are here transitionally," she said. "It can be really good and healthy for a community, but it also means we're getting exposure to things that normally wouldn't be here.

"The children, the teens, the young people who are there are somewhat isolated and may not know all of this information they can use to protect themselves," Phelps added. "Their families may feel insulated from a lot of these harms, they may think that happens in other cities or other communities, but it could happen right here."

Along with Phelps, the panel will include Dr. Andrew Doan, a Pensacola local and author who has studied the impact of porn and video games on the teen brain; Escambia County Sheriff's Office Col. David Ingram, who serves as an executive board member for the Circuit 1 Human Trafficking Task Force; and Julie Doan, a registered nurse and life coach who has a passion for helping families with the challenge of today's digital world.

The conference will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Rex Theatre on 18 N. Palafox St. Due to the sensitive nature of the topics and documentary, the organizers recommend children 13 and up attend.

If you'd like to attend, you can register for free at magdalenes.org.

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of trafficking, help is available. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 888-373-7888 or you can text "INFO" to 233733.

