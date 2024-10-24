Lakeview Center secures $320,000 Florida Blue mental wellbeing grant to aid in outreach

Lakeview Center has been awarded a mental wellbeing grant for $320,000 over the next four years from the Florida Blue Foundation – the only organization in Northwest Florida to receive this prestigious funding. This grant will be instrumental in enhancing Lakeview Center’s efforts to develop a robust behavioral health workforce pipeline through expanded internship opportunities and community outreach.

With the support of the Florida Blue Foundation, Lakeview Center will hire a dedicated internship coordinator to serve as a liaison to educational institutions, including universities, trade schools and high schools to cultivate and promote careers in behavioral health. This strategic initiative aims to address the growing need for qualified professionals in the fields of counseling, social work and nursing, particularly within the behavioral health sector.

Lakeview Center delivers comprehensive behavioral health services across four counties in Northwest Florida, serving communities that include major educational institutions like the University of West Florida, Pensacola State College, Northwest Florida State College, Columbia Southern University and Troy University’s satellite campus. Just an hour away, the University of South Alabama offers additional opportunities for collaboration.

For information about mental health services available at Lakeview Center, call 850-469-3500 or visit eLakeviewCenter.org .

Mental Health Task Force hosts quarterly meeting

The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, 6205 North W St., for their next quarterly meeting.

The task force is currently in the implementation phase of their strategic plan. Task force members will be giving updates on specific healthcare areas identified in the plan that will provide a continuity of support within the mental wellness and behavioral health system in the area.

The task force will be joined by the Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, Assistant Secretary Erica Floyd Thomas, who is giving a presentation on the 988 Florida Lifeline during the meeting, and Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Executive Director Robert Asztalos.

To learn more about the Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida, visit mentalhealthtaskforce.org .

Five Sisters’ Blues Café receives $50,000 in national grant funding

Five Sisters’ Blues Café recently received $50,000 from the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program, a program presented by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. This funding will support a number of exterior renovations including a marque sign refurbishment, mural, front entry relocation with ADA improvements and exterior lighting upgrades. Five Sisters’ is one of 50 historic small restaurants across the country to receive a grant, and the only one in the state of Florida.

The Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program significantly expanded its reach this year, doubling the number of grantees, including 13 new states, and has increased the total grant funding to $2.5 million, up for $1 million in prior years.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which administers the Backing Historic Small Restaurants grant program, selected this year’s grantees from a group of restaurants that operate in historic buildings or neighborhoods and provide cultural significance to their communities through their history, cuisine, and locations. Many of the 2024 grant recipients include establishments that are family owned or have been operating for generations.

Visit savingplaces.org/historicrestaurants or fivesistersbluescafe.com for details.

Escambia County wraps up another successful Summer Camp Program

Escambia County recently wrapped up another successful year of the Play, Learn, & Grow Summer Camp, with over 200 local youth participating in this fun, educational and recreational program over the summer.

This year’s six-week summer camp was hosted at four Escambia County community centers, offering a variety of activities including recreational games and sports, arts and crafts, educational instruction, and more. The Play, Learn, & Grow Summer Camp also partners with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide youth with breakfast, lunch and a snack during camp.

Escambia County hosts the Play, Learn, & Grow Summer Camp each year for youth ages 5 to 13, previously offering the program at Brownsville Community Center and Ebonwood Community Center. This year, the summer camp expanded to two additional community centers: Ensley Community Center and Lexington Terrace Community Center.

Escambia County is also offering after school programs at Brownsville Community Center and Ebonwood Community Center. Limited space is available.

Call Leroy Williams at 850-426-1156 or email lewilliams@myescambia.com for details.

