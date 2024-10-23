FHSAA Football Rankings: Pace overtakes Pensacola Catholic for area's top-ranked team in state

(this story has been updated to reflect changes to the Rural classification)

The Florida High School Athletic Association has reached the final week of district play.

After Friday, all district champions will be crowned – and those teams earn automatic berths into the postseason, which now starts a week later (that Friday being Nov. 15) after Hurricane Helene and Milton ripped through Florida.

That also means we're one week closer to teams fighting their way to Miami and Florida International University for the state championships, at least for Classes 1A-7A. The rural classification's state championship is being held at the Villages Charter School.

As far as district champion possibilities for area teams, Pace can secure District 1-6A with a win over Navarre on Friday. Pensacola Catholic can do the same for District 1-2A if the Crusaders win at South Walton on Friday. The District 1-4A crown will be the winner of Friday's rivalry night contest between Escambia and Pine Forest.

District 1-5A and District 1-3A have already been claimed by Mosley and Bay, respectively.

With little movement in some regions, the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified with just a couple weeks left in the regular season. Remember, the district rankings don't entirely matter as the team that earns the district crown earns an automatic bid into the regional rankings (though, if needed, it is used as a tiebreaker depending on the district standings). After that, it's up to four at-large bid teams, at least in Classes 1A-7A.

Pace, after a solid 29-6 win over Pine Forest last week, is now the area's top-ranked team in the state, overtaking Pensacola Catholic. Coincidentally, the two teams just flipped spots with the Patriots now No. 23 and the Crusaders now No. 24, however Pensacola Catholic didn't play in Week 9.

After Jay was also on a bye, Pace and Pensacola Catholic are now the area's only teams within the top 100. Though Escambia is close at No. 101 overall.

Here are the latest rankings, plus a playoff bubble watch, that will have more certainty as the season goes on. It'll be noted which teams are possibly presumed district champions (based on rankings) and which teams have been determined district champions.

REGIONAL RANKINGS

Class 6A

Pace (18.562) – first in District 1-6A, second in Region 1-6A, fourth in Class 6A, 23rd overall in state

Tate (5.860) – second in District 1-6A, eighth in Region 1-6A, 22nd in Class 6A, 156th overall in state

Navarre (0.023) – fourth in District 1-6A, 12th in Region 1-6A, 38th in Class 6A, 251st overall in state

Region 1-6A playoff watch

1. Nease (3)* vs. 8. Tate (1)

2. Pace (1)* vs. 7. Evans (4)

3. Buchholz (3) vs. 6. Oviedo (4)*

4. Oakleaf (2)* vs. 5. Mandarin (2)

Playoff notes: There hasn't been a single district champion determined within Region 1-6A heading into Week 10, so all four district champions – Nease (3), Pace (1), Oakleaf (2) and Oviedo (4) – are still all presumed, but are still in the top eight. Based on the rankings, Buchholz would lose out on hosting as Oviedo would be the district champion. Tate also sneaks in at eighth and would go to Nease, the top-ranked team in the state currently.

Class 5A

Gulf Breeze (-8.003) – third in District 1-5A, 12th in Region 1-5A, 51st in Class 5A, 368th overall in state

Milton (-14.698) – fourth in District 1-5A, 15th in Region 1-5A, 61st in Class 5A, 433rd overall in state

Region 1-5A playoff watch

1. Niceville (1) vs. 8. Middleburg (3)

2. Mosley (1)* vs. 7. Mainland (4)*

3. Lincoln (2)* vs. 6. Fleming Island (3)*

4. Ponte Vedra (3) vs. Beachside (3)

Playoff notes: Region 1-5A gets a little crazy with the rankings. Lincoln, as it stands now, is the only highest-ranked team in its own district to win the district crown. Mosley, which beat Niceville for the District 1 title, is still ranked below Niceville, presumably because of the Eagles' stronger strength of schedule. Fleming Island, which claimed the District 3 title, is the third-best team in the district, but would still lose out on hosting. Mainland, the presumed District 4 champion, would also lose out on hosting.

Class 4A

Escambia (9.845) – first in District 1-4A, third in Region 1-4A, 14th in Class 4A, 101st overall in state

Pine Forest (6.987) – second in District 1-4A, fifth in Region 1-4A, 23rd in Class 4A, 138th overall in state

Booker T. Washington (-6.372) – third in District 1-4A, 12th in Region 1-4A, 48th in Class 4A, 351st overall in state

Region 1-4A playoff watch

1. St. Augustine (3)* vs. 8. Ed White (4)

2. Choctaw (2)* vs. 7. Arnold (2)

3. Escambia (1)* vs. 6. Rickards (2)

4. Riverside (4)* vs. 5. Pine Forest (1)

Playoff notes: St. Augustine (District 3) and Choctaw (District 2) are the only ones to claim district crowns so far in Region 1. The District 1 champion will be decided in the Escambia-Pine Forest game on Friday. The same goes for District 4 as Ed White and Riverside will battle this weekend. As it stands now, the four district champions are within the top four teams, so they would all host. Pine Forest would go to Riverside in the first round.

Class 3A rankings

Pensacola (-3.058) – second in District 1-3A, 10th in Region 1-3A, 39th in Class 3A, 299th overall in state

West Florida (-6.488) – third in District 1-3A, 12th in Region 1-3A, 46th in Class 3A, 353rd overall in state

Region 1-3A playoff watch

1. Raines (3)* vs. 8. Bay (1)*

2. Godby (2)* vs. 7. Suwannee (2)

3. Baker County (2) vs. 6. Menendez (4)

4. Bishop Kenny (4) vs. 5. Wakulla (2)

Playoff notes: Godby (District 2) and Bay (District 1) are the only Region 1 teams to claim district crowns so far. Raines and Yulee will battle it out for District 3 this weekend, though things get a little weird if Yulee pulls off an upset (currently ranked 11th in Region 1). District 4 is crazy, in general. If Bishop Kenny beats Westside this weekend, it creates a three-way tie for first place. The automatic bid would go to the highest-ranked team, which is currently Bishop Kenny. Pensacola, ranked No. 10 in the region, has a long shot at making it, but currently seems unlikely.

Class 2A rankings

Pensacola Catholic (18.459) – first in District 1-2A, third in Region 1-2A, third in Class 2A, 24th overall in state

Region 1-2A playoff watch

1. Gadsden County (3)* vs. 8. Baldwin (4)

2. Bolles (4)* vs. 7. Walton (1)

3. Pensacola Catholic (1)* vs. 6. Taylor County (3)

4. Marianna (2)* vs. 5. Florida High (3)

Playoff notes: Bolles (District 4) and Marianna (District 2) have claimed district crowns, while Pensacola Catholic and Gadsden County (District 3) have chances to get their district titles this weekend. The District 3 championship game is between Gadsden County and Florida High, which could make things interesting if Florida High pulls off an upset. Pensacola Catholic has to beat South Walton this Friday to earn the automatic bid and at least one home game in the playoffs.

Rural

Jay (8.672) – first in Region 1-Rural, fourth in Rural overall, 114th overall in state

Northview (-11.951) – sixth in Region 1-Rural, 28th in Rural overall, 404th overall in state

Central (-19.879) – seventh in Region 1-Rural, 34th in Rural overall, 452nd overall in state

Rural playoff watch

1. Union County vs. 16. Jefferson County

2. Hawthorne vs. 15. Franklin County

3. Madison County vs. 14. Lafayette

4. Jay vs. 13. Williston

5. Chiefland vs. 12. Holmes County

6. Cottondale vs. 11. Blountstown

7. Pahokee vs. 10. Fort White

8. Aucilla Christian vs. 9. Chipley

Playoff notes: After changes to the FHSAA season due to hurricanes Helene and Milton, it has since been updated that the Rural classification will no longer have the play-in round. For the playoffs, in the "A" Bracket, it'll be the top 16-ranked teams that get in. The "B" bracket (or a consolation bracket) will feature the second half of teams. Jay is still well within that "A" bracket. The rankings don't change, just the way the playoffs look. In the first round, Jay would host Williston.

