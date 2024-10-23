Elizabeth Hewey and Oscar Locklin vie for Santa Rosa School Board, District 2 seat

Teacher pay and benefits are major priorities for incumbent Elizabeth Hewey and political newcomer Oscar Locklin – both in the running for the Santa Rosa County School Board District 2 seat.

The one-term Hewey will face Locklin in the general election on Nov. 5 for the nonpartisan seat. Hewey, Locklin and Mariya Calkins met in the August primary, however none of the candidates received 50%-plus-one to win the election. Locklin with 46.30% and Hewey with 31.79% moved on to a runoff.

Santa Rosa County teachers and the district’s A-grade are interwoven, according to Hewey.

“Teacher’s pay compression is an issue that we need to solve. The Legislature changed how teacher pay is calculated – a teacher with one year of experience earns the same pay as teacher with eight years of experience. Anyone with a job understands this is a problem. We need the Legislature to give us more money to solve this compression issue,” Hewey said.

She noted that to maintain an A rating, the school district must deal with the pay compression issue and allow teachers to teach.

“We must eliminate all of the paperwork, and let them teach,” Hewey said. “We have the best and brightest teachers, and we want to keep them, so we need to pay them.”

Locklin agrees that the school board needs to back teachers.

“Teachers need support in pay, benefits and student discipline so they are free to teach,” said Locklin, an attorney and 1997 Pace High School graduate. “The district also needs to hold students accountable for their behavior – especially when it comes to bullying.”

The candidates also agree on more transparency from members of the school board. Hewey is a proponent of budget transparency while Locklin feels board members need to ensure parents are well-informed about decisions.

“I am a unique person on the school board. I am for all budget transparency. I spend time going over the spreadsheets so that I can ask fiscally responsible questions at board meetings. I believe in Santa Rosa schools, every family needs to know how we’re spending their tax dollars,” Hewey said, a former high school teacher, community college administrator, and retired research and market development executive.

Locklin supports expanded discussions on issues and providing more thorough explanations to the public on board decisions.

“I’ve been a parent in the school district for several years and I have been given the runaround. Every parent deserves a straight answer,” he said, citing the district’s COVID-19 policies in 2021.

“I went to a school board meeting and a lot of people including Dr. (Joel) Rudman, District 3 state representative from Navarre, spoke on the matter. The board members had nothing to say to the parents and I was very disappointed in that.”

The candidates also have different priorities. For Locklin, it is changes to Title IX. In April, President Joe Biden's administration approved new Title IX rules that included more protections for LGBTQ+ students.

“My No. 1 issue will be being sure we come out on the right side of Title IX protections, in regard, to sports and young ladies not having to share bathrooms with boys,” said Locklin, who has four daughters in the Santa Rosa County schools.

“Not giving in to the craziness that the federal DOE (Department of Education) passed in April that said all school districts – if they want to keep federal dollars for free and reduced lunches and grants – must allow students to use the bathroom of their identified gender, rather than their biological sex.”

Locklin said, if elected, he intends for the school district to follow the “state statute, common sense and reality on that issue.”

Academics, for Hewey, is key to the school district’s success.

“Our families expect us to maintain our A school district grade so students can be competitive and experience many opportunities in life. In District 2, our students are attending A and B tested schools thanks to our teachers, staff, administrators and families,” Hewey said.

Locklin feels as a product of Santa Rosa schools, he understands what the community's desires and expectations.

“A major benefit is that I am not a career educational bureaucrat – I have not been caught up in the educational bureaucracy. I am, as an attorney, well-educated and capable of tackling issues and solving problems,” he said. “Santa Rosa County is my home and is worth the effort to keep it a great place to live. That starts with the next generation. I am committed to being sure our local schools hold to our American, conservative, family values.”

He added he is proud of Santa Rosa’s A rating but believes the school district should focus on various education paths for high school students.

“Those paths should include dual enrollment including online with Pensacola State College, graduation with 18 credits, and more career/tech opportunities,” he said.

Hewey said she is committed to the success of students and families in the school district.

“When people ask me how many students I have, I say 28,437 – at last count. I claim every one of them and I am here for all the students and all the families,” said Hewey.

Hewey added she has been described as taking a "boots on the ground" approach.

“Since being elected in 2020, I’ve knocked on 6,213 doors listening to the families of Santa Rosa County. We’ve redistricted 10 schools to open the new Wallace Lake K-8 school. I walked my neighborhoods updating families to help them prepare students for new schools.”

Locklin noted that his family has been involved in Santa Rosa County education for over 100 years.

“Locklin Technical College is named after my great uncle. We have more than 20 educators in the family. These experiences give me the ability to understand issues from all perspectives and apply my legal training and experience to navigate the laws and affect appropriate policies,” he added.

