    • Pensacola News Journal

    Outdoor apparel and equipment company Element Outdoors planning expansion to Pace

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJkov_0wIO71AF00

    The Milton-based outdoor apparel and equipment supplier Element Outdoors is working to expand their services by moving into a new facility in Pace.

    Element Outdoors is working toward building a new 8,500-square foot facility off of Chumuckla Highway that will include offices, a bigger storage area and a storefront that will allow them to sell their merchandise in-person for the first time.

    The homegrown business started in the garage of its founder, Chris Nallick, and has enjoyed a steady rise in the industry. In its development proposal to Santa Rosa County, Nallick said that they expect to need 16-20 employees with the move.

    Nallick teamed up with Mike Heck, then the owner of Xpedition Archery, to form Xpedition Enterprises. Xpedition Enterprises comprises 11 companies including Element Outdoors.

    Element Outdoors beginning: Pace-founded clothing business Element Outdoors expands Santa Rosa County footprint

    Element Outdoor’s headquarters moved to Iowa after the partnership was formed, but Nallick decided to bring his business back to the panhandle two years ago and set up shop within a 20,000-square-foot warehouse inside the Santa Rosa Industrial Park with six employees including his son.

    Even while celebrating their return home, he knew Element Outdoors would need an even bigger space in the future. "We really need 100,000 (square feet)," Nallick told the News Journal two years ago. "As soon as we moved in there we needed to expand."

    Santa Rosa County has not yet approved Element Outdoor’s proposal and the company is still working on buying the land for the new development.

    Element Outdoors is considering two different plots of land for the project that are owned by Henry Hatfield. One of the parcels is approximately 37.4 acres while the other is 20 acres.

    In addition to the 1,375-square-foot storefront section, Element Outdoors proposed building a conference room, six office spaces and other amenities for employees within the new facility.

    After the initial build, the company wants to eventually construct a 19,404-square-foot exterior attachment that will serve as their warehouse's storage and a 4,746-square foot area for other needs.

    In the proposal to Santa Rosa County, Nallick also said they’re starting their own coffee brand and would like to integrate a small, drive-thru-only café.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Outdoor apparel and equipment company Element Outdoors planning expansion to Pace

