    • Pensacola News Journal

    Carissa Bergosh faces Rich Holzknecht for Escambia County schools District 4 seat

    By Mary Lett, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzpVK_0wIO6Eae00

    Carissa Bergosh and Rich Holzknecht will face off for the Escambia County School Board's District 4 seat in the Nov. 5 general election.

    The post is currently held by Patty Hightower, who has served five terms on the school board but did not seek reelection. Four candidates initially sought the seat; however, none received the 50%-plus-one majority in the August primary. Holzknecht garnered 30.8% of the ballots cast, while Bergosh received 29.2%.

    Both candidates listed teacher retention and student discipline as major priorities.

    Meet Rich Holzknecht: Candidate Q&A for Escambia County School Board, District 4

    Meet Carissa Bergosh: Candidate for School Board Member District 4 | Candidate Q&A

    “The school district currently does a good job with discipline, but we need to do more. The district needs to place nonviolent but disruptive students in an environment where they can learn how to work with others and respect others and themselves,” said Bergosh who added the disruptive behavior may be masking other problems.

    Bergosh said discipline issues also contribute to the district losing teachers.

    “Our teachers have a passion to teach but they are inhibited by disruptive students and that goes hand-in-hand with teacher retention,” said Bergosh, a former teacher, guidance counselor and current Naval Air Station Pensacola school liaison officer for the school district. “I believe all children want to learn but we need to give some students a place where we can focus on their educational needs and help them be successful.”

    Chronic absenteeism also concerns Bergosh.

    “The school district reported that overall student attendance is at 92% districtwide, but that still leaves 8% of the students who are absent. Let’s find out what is going on with these students and address it. Students can’t learn if they are not in school,” she said.

    Primary election: Escambia County School Board District 4 seat heads to November runoff election

    Holzknecht, a 32-year U.S. Navy veteran, said protecting students is his primary goal.

    “I would put No. 1 as protecting our children and protecting their innocence. No. 2 would be rewarding and retaining good teachers. No. 3 is restoring good order and discipline in the classroom and on campuses, and No. 4 would be re-establishing Escambia County as an education leader in our state,” he said, listing his priorities.

    He said along with losing veteran teachers, the school district has also lost good students.

    “We must make public education more competitive, and we must stop the bleeding of our veteran teachers and good students,” Holzknecht said, adding he supports getting back to educational basics without indoctrination. “Teaching our children to read, to write, master basic math skills, think critically and to better understand American exceptionalism, this should be our focus.”

    Both candidates have deep roots in Escambia County.

    Bergosh is a Tate High School, Pensacola State College and University of West Florida graduate. Her two children also attended and graduated from Escambia County schools.

    “I’ve been an educator my entire life. I enjoy working with young people and helping them reach their goals,” said Bergosh. “Family was a big part of us moving back here, but I love this area. I live in and am devoted to Escambia County.”

    Holzknecht, a widower, is father of four children who attended and graduated from District 4 schools.

    “I come from a long line of public school teachers and have been one of the most engaged parent-volunteers in Escambia County during the past two decades. As I have already been doing for years, I will defend our children as I did our nation,” he said.

    In 2003, Bergosh who has taught at schools in Escambia County, Tennessee, Virginia and at U.S. Department of Defense schools in Japan, was appointed by then-Gov. Jeb Bush to serve on the Escambia County School Board in a Florida constitutional political post for one year due to an emergency vacancy.

    During his military career, Holzknecht served as a Desert Storm Task Group Commander and was a naval aviator for 28 years. He also trained other servicemembers.

    “I trained military officers through flag and general rank to serve at embassies all over the world. I have been leading and training young people all my life. I know how to help students succeed at an elite level in public education,” he said.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Carissa Bergosh faces Rich Holzknecht for Escambia County schools District 4 seat

    Christopher Martin
    2d ago
    No more bergosh in offices vote for the other guy theses bergosh have already been kicked out of government so why vote for another one
