Amtrak is bringing passenger rail service to Mobile, can Pensacola be next?

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received a rousing welcome Tuesday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, as he arrived to assist in breaking ground at the site of a train platform needed to accommodate Amtrak passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast from Alabama to Louisiana.

Buttigieg and others who spoke ahead of putting shovel to dirt talked about the great level of cooperation from multiple entities required to pull together a project that has been discussed since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast nearly 20 years ago. When service between Mobile and New Orleans resumes, possibly as soon as early next year, it will be for the first time since 2005.

"We've got so much to celebrate today," Buttigieg said, crediting the Biden-Harris administration for creating an infrastructure spending package that allowed for $178 million to be set aside for the funding of the three-state passenger rail opportunity.

He said $70 million of the funds have been allocated for spending in downtown Mobile for the planned platform, track work, signage and improvements to existing infrastructure.

Buttigieg also said the administration would be open to expanding the Gulf Coast line east to Pensacola and perhaps beyond.

"We would love to see further expansion," he said. "I think we're seeing the success of what we're doing and want to continue to expand our passenger rail service. Americans will be better served by fully accessible rail service."

Buttigieg also hinted that it may require some skin in the game for Pensacola to be seriously considered for passenger service.

"Sometimes it takes funding to get something funded," he said.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves expressed disappointment last year when Pensacola was left off of a list of 69 cities across the country that were awarded $500,000 corridor identification grants. He had just entered office and a hurriedly assembled application did not carry the endorsement of the Florida Department of Transportation, something he said Tuesday is being sought so that a new application can be prepared for assessment by the Federal Railroad Administration.

"We're always open minded to the possibility it can happen, and we'd love to see that," Reeves said of Amtrak lines being extended east from Mobile to Pensacola. "Obviously the first step is the identification grant. Traditionally, the grants that FDOT has supported have been successful."

He said the second step, getting a 10% construction fund match from the state to pair with federal dollars to bring Amtrak to Florida, would be the next hurdle.

"That would be a critical piece, there's a lot of focus from the state on the rest of Florida and Brightline (passenger service)," he said.

Knox Ross, the chairman of the Southern Railway Commission, confirmed at the groundbreaking Tuesday that the state could present obstacles to passenger rail coming to Pensacola.

"There are some obstacles involved," he said. "The state of Florida is in charge of that."

As a possible short term solution to connect Northwest Floridians to passenger train traveler, Amtrak plans to look at engaging bus service between Mobile and Pensacola.

"We understand how important it is to have this this close to Pensacola and connecting to that part of Florida," said Amtrak's Marc Magliari.

