Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Amtrak is bringing passenger rail service to Mobile, can Pensacola be next?

    By Tom McLaughlin, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ooTH_0wINZJI600

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received a rousing welcome Tuesday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, as he arrived to assist in breaking ground at the site of a train platform needed to accommodate Amtrak passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast from Alabama to Louisiana.

    Buttigieg and others who spoke ahead of putting shovel to dirt talked about the great level of cooperation from multiple entities required to pull together a project that has been discussed since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast nearly 20 years ago. When service between Mobile and New Orleans resumes, possibly as soon as early next year, it will be for the first time since 2005.

    "We've got so much to celebrate today," Buttigieg said, crediting the Biden-Harris administration for creating an infrastructure spending package that allowed for $178 million to be set aside for the funding of the three-state passenger rail opportunity.

    He said $70 million of the funds have been allocated for spending in downtown Mobile for the planned platform, track work, signage and improvements to existing infrastructure.

    Buttigieg also said the administration would be open to expanding the Gulf Coast line east to Pensacola and perhaps beyond.

    "We would love to see further expansion," he said. "I think we're seeing the success of what we're doing and want to continue to expand our passenger rail service. Americans will be better served by fully accessible rail service."

    Buttigieg also hinted that it may require some skin in the game for Pensacola to be seriously considered for passenger service.

    "Sometimes it takes funding to get something funded," he said.

    More: Pensacola misses passenger rail grant, but not giving up on bringing Amtrak back

    Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves expressed disappointment last year when Pensacola was left off of a list of 69 cities across the country that were awarded $500,000 corridor identification grants. He had just entered office and a hurriedly assembled application did not carry the endorsement of the Florida Department of Transportation, something he said Tuesday is being sought so that a new application can be prepared for assessment by the Federal Railroad Administration.

    "We're always open minded to the possibility it can happen, and we'd love to see that," Reeves said of Amtrak lines being extended east from Mobile to Pensacola. "Obviously the first step is the identification grant. Traditionally, the grants that FDOT has supported have been successful."

    He said the second step, getting a 10% construction fund match from the state to pair with federal dollars to bring Amtrak to Florida, would be the next hurdle.

    "That would be a critical piece, there's a lot of focus from the state on the rest of Florida and Brightline (passenger service)," he said.

    Knox Ross, the chairman of the Southern Railway Commission, confirmed at the groundbreaking Tuesday that the state could present obstacles to passenger rail coming to Pensacola.

    "There are some obstacles involved," he said. "The state of Florida is in charge of that."

    As a possible short term solution to connect Northwest Floridians to passenger train traveler, Amtrak plans to look at engaging bus service between Mobile and Pensacola.

    "We understand how important it is to have this this close to Pensacola and connecting to that part of Florida," said Amtrak's Marc Magliari.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Amtrak is bringing passenger rail service to Mobile, can Pensacola be next?

    Related Search

    Amtrak expansionInfrastructure spendingPensacola news JournalU.S. TransportationBiden-Harris administrationPete Buttigieg

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Looking for the PPP loan warrant list website? It doesn't exist. What we know about rumor
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Whistleblower says big accounting firm hid evidence that a Saudi co-defendant helped finance 9/11
    Florida Bulldog1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney40 minutes ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy