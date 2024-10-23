Escambia County area restaurant inspections: Roach, rodent activity prompt two closures

Here's the breakdown of recent restaurant inspections in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for the week of Oct. 14-20. Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So, every week, we provide that information for you.

During the latest round of inspections from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, two restaurants were temporarily closed, one restaurant received an administrative complaint, one received high priority violations and four restaurants passed their first inspection with zero violations.

Database: Escambia and Santa County restaurant inspections

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Two restaurants were temporarily closed

Captain D’s

4373 Fairfield Drive

Inspection details: Complaint Inspection on Oct. 15

Follow-up inspection: Operations ordered stopped until violations were corrected. The restaurant complied with an emergency order callback on Oct. 16

Total violations: Five total violations, with two high-priority violations

High Priority - Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed three dead bugs in kitchen. One on floor in under prep table and two on floor in back of kitchen by water heater. **Warning**

- Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed three dead bugs in kitchen. One on floor in under prep table and two on floor in back of kitchen by water heater. **Warning** High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed four rodent droppings in dry storage. Two on a box and two on the shelf. **Warning**

From follow-up inspection on Oct. 16:

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed four rodent droppings in dry storage. Two on a box and two on the shelf. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-16: During callback, observed seven rodent droppings. Five on top of water heater and two on floor in dry storage. **Time Extended**

Note: Inspectors visited Captain D’s a second time on Oct. 16, when the restaurant complied with an emergency order callback with zero violation.

University Pines

8991 University Parkway

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Oct. 14

Follow-up inspection: Operations ordered stopped until violations were corrected. The facility complied with an emergency order callback on Oct. 14.

Total violations: Two total violations, with one high-priority violation

High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 13 live roaches in the following locations: five in trash can in ware washing area, eight underneath hot holding unit in kitchen. **Warning**

One restaurant receives an administrative complaint

Gautney BBQ

3309 Gulf Beach Highway

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Oct. 14

Follow-up inspection: Violations require further review but are not an immediate threat to the public. A follow-up inspection is still required.

Total violations: Four total violations, with one high-priority violation

High Priority - Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Admin Complaint**

One restaurant receives a high priority violation

Salty Pearl Raw Bar

13470 Perdido Key Drive

Inspection details: Routine Inspection on Oct. 14.

Follow-up inspection: Violations required further review but were not an immediate threat to the public. The restaurant complied with a follow-up inspection on Oct. 15.

Total violations: Three total violations, with three high-priority violations

High Priority - Food placed in soiled container/equipment. Observed bag of steamed sausage in soiled container with corn at the bottom.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed the following in reach in cooler in back kitchen: Half oysters 52/61/57/68/59/66/67 degrees Fahrenheit (all held over four hours) red shrimp 57 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours), bacon 67 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), burger meat 47/49 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), small shrimp 45/46 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), sliced tomatoes 45 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours), shredded cheese 45 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours).

- Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed the following in reach in cooler in back kitchen: Half oysters 52/61/57/68/59/66/67 degrees Fahrenheit (all held over four hours) red shrimp 57 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours), bacon 67 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), burger meat 47/49 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), small shrimp 45/46 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), sliced tomatoes 45 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours), shredded cheese 45 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours). High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed the following in reach in cooler in back kitchen: Half oysters 52/61/57/68/59/66/67F (all held over four hours), red shrimp 57 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours), bacon 67 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), burger meat 47/49 degrees Fahrenheit (held over 24 hours), small shrimp 45/46F (held over 24 hours), sliced tomatoes 45 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours), shredded cheese 45 degrees Fahrenheit (held over four hours). See Stop Sale. **Warning**

Four restaurants receive a perfect score

Sal’s Pizzeria and Grill, 6903 Navarre Parkway Tops Hamburgers of Navarre, 8068 Navarre Parkway Tacos El Chaneke , mobile Taqueria Olgys , mobile

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

Stay up to date on the latest restaurant news by subscribing to our free Pensacola Eats newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up for the newsletter at profile.pnj.com/newsletters/pensacola-eats/.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County area restaurant inspections: Roach, rodent activity prompt two closures