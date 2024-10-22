Who should be named Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week? Cast your vote

Welcome to the Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week poll.

The best and the brightest of Escambia and Santa Rosa County high schools will be highlighted weekly, with readers choosing the student they believe is best deserving of the top honor. All of the students in the weekly poll are nominated by school officials who know better than anyone their academic achievements.

Merely being on the list each week is an incredible feat.

Each school district is allowed to nominate up to six students weekly but are not required to nominate a specific number.

This week's poll includes 11 candidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Scroll to the bottom of this article.

The poll will be posted at pnj.com each Tuesday, and voting will end on Friday at noon each week.

Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

Success Academy - Coral Bennett

Coral Bennett, 11th grade : Coral Bennett She's been working really hard to complete her course work and meet all of her graduation requirements. I expect her to finish her graduation requirements by December. She has been so focused and motivated to complete her studies. Coral has a wonderful disposition. She is incredibly pleasant, and it is a pleasure to have her in my class. I know I can count on this student to be a calm, enjoyable presence in my class. I'm continuously surprised by her ability to thrive in tough situations. No matter what she is faced with, she continues to have a positive attitude. This personality trait is not only admirable but also shows great strength on her part. According to her teachers, they find it extremely impressive that Coral always perseveres to find a solution when a problem arises. Whether she is helping a fellow student or me, She is committed to solving issues and facing challenges. Their helpfulness and thoughtfulness are traits that her teachers value very much. She is a pleasure to have in the classroom.

Escambia High School - Ladarian Clardy

Ladarian Clardy, 12th grade : Ladarian Clardy is a 12th grade student at Escambia High School. He is currently enrolled in Algebra 2, English 4, Theatre, Economics, American Sign Language 2, and Physical Education. In addition, he is an office assistant in the Dean’s Office. He is always punctual, respectful, professional, and cordial to everyone he meets. He is present every day, ready to work, and gets fully involved in the daily activities that are centered around being an office professional. Mrs. Styles, Economics Teacher, stated that “from the first day of class, he has impressed me with his leadership skills and the ability to articulate about various topics. He is insightful and sensitive to others. In fact, when discussing poverty rates in various countries he expressed his concern for the people of Dominican Republic and the scarcity of their resources”. Mrs. Morgan, American Sign Language Teacher, added “learning another language is difficult. Ladarian is always respectful, and doesn’t hesitate asking for help when needed. Ladarian is good about checking his grades and trying to do the very best he can in ASL”. In addition to being a hard-working student, Ladarian is also an athlete. He is a member of the Varsity Football Team. Ladarian is a 4-star Safety and has recently committed to The University of Mississippi- Ole Miss. Not only is Ladarian a great student academically, but the leadership skills he learned on the field have translated into the classroom. He has no problem speaking out and getting other students motivated to complete assignments. He is a true leader.

Pine Forest High School - Chrisshona Bargaineer

Chrisshona Bargaineer, 12th grade : Chrisshona Bargaineer is an outstanding candidate for Student of the Week at Pine Forest High School. She excels academically while balancing a rigorous sports schedule as a basketball player, track runner, and now a volleyball player in her senior year. Chrisshona demonstrates leadership in both athletics and group projects, embodying qualities that make her a positive role model for her peers. She consistently shows dedication in her academic and athletic pursuits. Additionally, she has a remarkable ability to uplift classmates who may be struggling. Her empathy and understanding create a supportive environment where others feel comfortable sharing their concerns. She is a nurturing figure for her peers, always ready to offer guidance and support. With aspirations that reach far beyond high school, Chrisshona is determined to pursue collegiate athletic opportunities. Her growth and maturity as both a student and an athlete are truly inspiring. Watching her evolve over her four years at Pine Forest has been a joy, as she handles challenges with grace and determination. She has become a leader who not only excels in her work but also lifts up those around her. She is a perfect example of talent, hard work and leadership.

Northview High School - Olivia Hall

Olivia Hall, 10th grade : Olivia Hall is an outstanding student who would be well-deserving of the honor of the Pensacola News Journal Student of the Week. She comes prepared every day, and she puts her heart and soul into her work. She demonstrates the desire to achieve and to do whatever task is set before her with excellence. She is also actively involved with Northview's FFA Program and takes pride in serving her school and community. She would make an excellent candidate for this award!

West Florida High School - Trinity Edwards

Trinity Edwards, 12th grade : A full time DE student, Trinity remains active on our campus serving as a 4-year member of SGA and as a cheerleader. She is also a competitive gymnast who has represented WFHS as our Cox Student Hero. Her journey has not been an easy one as she must manage a chronic illness but does so with poise and grace well beyond someone of her years. Trinity always has a smile on her face and a kind word for every person she sees every day. She is a joy to have on campus and makes the world a better place with her caring demeanor and presence.

Pensacola High School - Thaddarius Witherspoon

Thaddarius Witherspoon, 12th grade : I am excited to nominate Thaddarius Witherspoon for Student of the Week. Thaddarius is an exceptional Senior at Pensacola High School, excelling both academically and athletically. He currently maintains an impressive 3.48 GPA, all while balancing the demands of being a dedicated member of the football team. Thaddarius is not just an outstanding student in the classroom; he also gives back to the community by volunteering with the local youth football leagues. He mentors younger players, offering guidance and support to help them develop their skills and confidence. His selflessness and leadership are evident, making him a positive role model both on and off the field. In addition to his volunteer work, Thaddarius is known for his excellent work ethic, focus, and determination in the classroom. He consistently goes above and beyond in his studies, showing dedication to his academic success. On the football field, Thaddarius is a natural leader, always pushing himself and his teammates to be their best. His coaches and peers recognize his ability to motivate others, and he leads by example, showing what it means to be disciplined, hardworking, and supportive. Thaddarius Witherspoon is a well-rounded individual, and his contributions to our school and community make him truly deserving of the Student of the Week recognition.

Tate High School - Kristyne Yelverton

Kristyne Yelverton, 12th grade : Kristyne never takes shortcuts. Even when assignments are difficult, she faces them head on and does it with a smile. She always participates and puts forth an incredible effort. She is friendly to all her classmates and teachers. She is an absolute joy and Tate High School is very lucky to have her!

Navarre High School - Sarah Renner

Sarah Renner, 11 th grade : Sarah has been a member of the Anime Club at NHS for the past 2.5 years. She is also heavily involved in the school's arts and music programs, including the award-winning choral program and numerous drama productions. Additionally, Sarah serves as the Anime rep for the Inter-Club Council, effectively communicating meeting information to other club members. Her enthusiasm and passion for anime and the arts are contagious, and she is very welcoming to new members. She also enjoys cosplay, diamond art, and being part of the Anime Club. Sarah is a joy to be around, greeted by everyone she meets with a big smile. Her positive energy brings happiness wherever she goes.

Gulf Breeze High School - Paula Calderon Orta

Paula Calderon Orta, 12 th grade : Paula is a student at GBHS that moved with her family from Venezuela in March of 2024. Paula is on the "A" Honor Roll, heavily involved in helping other ELL students gain language skills at GBHS, and is a positive role model to all on our campus. She has been instrumental in advocating for other students, pushing for academic success, and continuing the tradition of "Expecting Excellence" at GBHS!

Milton High School - Aleanna Moreno-Escalera

Aleanna Moreno-Escalera, 12 th grade : Aleanna Moreno-Escalera has attended Milton High School for the past three years. Aleanna is an exceptionally intelligent and determined young lady who has consistently challenged herself academically. She has pursued the most demanding course load which includes AP and honors classes while maintained an impressive GPA. Beyond the classroom, Aleanna's leadership skills and extracurricular involvement are equally impressive. She has been an active member of the National Honor Society, the Air Rifle team, and the Unarmed Drill Team, demonstrating her discipline and dedication. Most notably, Aleanna has served as the President of the "Anchored for Life" club, and Treasurer of the National Honor Society. Aleanna plans to attend the Coast Guard Academy next fall after graduation to major in Environmental Science. Aleanna's commitment to service extends beyond her school activities. She has been an active member of the Navy ROTC program, where she has honed her leadership abilities and demonstrated her dedication to serving her country. Her involvement in the Varsity Track and Cross-Country teams further highlights her physical fitness and determination.

Pace High School - William Scott

William Scott, 11th grade : Will is a great mentor to the ESE kids. He is a first-year mentor but has always reached out to the kids in the ESE department. He makes sure that no one is alone and that everyone is engaged. He has a genuine heart for our kids.

