Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Who should be named Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week? Cast your vote

    By Pensacola News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKSB2_0wGotQjg00

    Welcome to the Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week poll.

    The best and the brightest of Escambia and Santa Rosa County high schools will be highlighted weekly, with readers choosing the student they believe is best deserving of the top honor. All of the students in the weekly poll are nominated by school officials who know better than anyone their academic achievements.

    Merely being on the list each week is an incredible feat.

    Each school district is allowed to nominate up to six students weekly but are not required to nominate a specific number.

    This week's poll includes 11 candidates for one top Student of the Week. To vote: Scroll to the bottom of this article.

    The poll will be posted at pnj.com each Tuesday, and voting will end on Friday at noon each week.

    Vote for the best of the best. Below are all the nominees.

    Previous week's winnners: Escambia and Santa Rosa County Student of the Week for Oct. 15-18 announced

    Success Academy - Coral Bennett

    Coral Bennett, 11th grade : Coral Bennett She's been working really hard to complete her course work and meet all of her graduation requirements. I expect her to finish her graduation requirements by December. She has been so focused and motivated to complete her studies. Coral has a wonderful disposition. She is incredibly pleasant, and it is a pleasure to have her in my class. I know I can count on this student to be a calm, enjoyable presence in my class. I'm continuously surprised by her ability to thrive in tough situations. No matter what she is faced with, she continues to have a positive attitude. This personality trait is not only admirable but also shows great strength on her part. According to her teachers, they find it extremely impressive that Coral always perseveres to find a solution when a problem arises. Whether she is helping a fellow student or me, She is committed to solving issues and facing challenges. Their helpfulness and thoughtfulness are traits that her teachers value very much. She is a pleasure to have in the classroom.

    Escambia High School - Ladarian Clardy

    Ladarian Clardy, 12th grade : Ladarian Clardy is a 12th grade student at Escambia High School. He is currently enrolled in Algebra 2, English 4, Theatre, Economics, American Sign Language 2, and Physical Education. In addition, he is an office assistant in the Dean’s Office. He is always punctual, respectful, professional, and cordial to everyone he meets. He is present every day, ready to work, and gets fully involved in the daily activities that are centered around being an office professional. Mrs. Styles, Economics Teacher, stated that “from the first day of class, he has impressed me with his leadership skills and the ability to articulate about various topics. He is insightful and sensitive to others. In fact, when discussing poverty rates in various countries he expressed his concern for the people of Dominican Republic and the scarcity of their resources”. Mrs. Morgan, American Sign Language Teacher, added “learning another language is difficult. Ladarian is always respectful, and doesn’t hesitate asking for help when needed. Ladarian is good about checking his grades and trying to do the very best he can in ASL”. In addition to being a hard-working student, Ladarian is also an athlete. He is a member of the Varsity Football Team. Ladarian is a 4-star Safety and has recently committed to The University of Mississippi- Ole Miss. Not only is Ladarian a great student academically, but the leadership skills he learned on the field have translated into the classroom. He has no problem speaking out and getting other students motivated to complete assignments. He is a true leader.

    Pine Forest High School - Chrisshona Bargaineer

    Chrisshona Bargaineer, 12th grade : Chrisshona Bargaineer is an outstanding candidate for Student of the Week at Pine Forest High School. She excels academically while balancing a rigorous sports schedule as a basketball player, track runner, and now a volleyball player in her senior year. Chrisshona demonstrates leadership in both athletics and group projects, embodying qualities that make her a positive role model for her peers. She consistently shows dedication in her academic and athletic pursuits. Additionally, she has a remarkable ability to uplift classmates who may be struggling. Her empathy and understanding create a supportive environment where others feel comfortable sharing their concerns. She is a nurturing figure for her peers, always ready to offer guidance and support. With aspirations that reach far beyond high school, Chrisshona is determined to pursue collegiate athletic opportunities. Her growth and maturity as both a student and an athlete are truly inspiring. Watching her evolve over her four years at Pine Forest has been a joy, as she handles challenges with grace and determination. She has become a leader who not only excels in her work but also lifts up those around her. She is a perfect example of talent, hard work and leadership.

    Northview High School - Olivia Hall

    Olivia Hall, 10th grade : Olivia Hall is an outstanding student who would be well-deserving of the honor of the Pensacola News Journal Student of the Week. She comes prepared every day, and she puts her heart and soul into her work. She demonstrates the desire to achieve and to do whatever task is set before her with excellence. She is also actively involved with Northview's FFA Program and takes pride in serving her school and community. She would make an excellent candidate for this award!

    West Florida High School - Trinity Edwards

    Trinity Edwards, 12th grade : A full time DE student, Trinity remains active on our campus serving as a 4-year member of SGA and as a cheerleader. She is also a competitive gymnast who has represented WFHS as our Cox Student Hero. Her journey has not been an easy one as she must manage a chronic illness but does so with poise and grace well beyond someone of her years. Trinity always has a smile on her face and a kind word for every person she sees every day. She is a joy to have on campus and makes the world a better place with her caring demeanor and presence.

    Pensacola High School - Thaddarius Witherspoon

    Thaddarius Witherspoon, 12th grade : I am excited to nominate Thaddarius Witherspoon for Student of the Week. Thaddarius is an exceptional Senior at Pensacola High School, excelling both academically and athletically. He currently maintains an impressive 3.48 GPA, all while balancing the demands of being a dedicated member of the football team. Thaddarius is not just an outstanding student in the classroom; he also gives back to the community by volunteering with the local youth football leagues. He mentors younger players, offering guidance and support to help them develop their skills and confidence. His selflessness and leadership are evident, making him a positive role model both on and off the field. In addition to his volunteer work, Thaddarius is known for his excellent work ethic, focus, and determination in the classroom. He consistently goes above and beyond in his studies, showing dedication to his academic success. On the football field, Thaddarius is a natural leader, always pushing himself and his teammates to be their best. His coaches and peers recognize his ability to motivate others, and he leads by example, showing what it means to be disciplined, hardworking, and supportive. Thaddarius Witherspoon is a well-rounded individual, and his contributions to our school and community make him truly deserving of the Student of the Week recognition.

    Tate High School - Kristyne Yelverton

    Kristyne Yelverton, 12th grade : Kristyne never takes shortcuts. Even when assignments are difficult, she faces them head on and does it with a smile. She always participates and puts forth an incredible effort. She is friendly to all her classmates and teachers. She is an absolute joy and Tate High School is very lucky to have her!

    Navarre High School - Sarah Renner

    Sarah Renner, 11 th grade : Sarah has been a member of the Anime Club at NHS for the past 2.5 years. She is also heavily involved in the school's arts and music programs, including the award-winning choral program and numerous drama productions. Additionally, Sarah serves as the Anime rep for the Inter-Club Council, effectively communicating meeting information to other club members. Her enthusiasm and passion for anime and the arts are contagious, and she is very welcoming to new members. She also enjoys cosplay, diamond art, and being part of the Anime Club. Sarah is a joy to be around, greeted by everyone she meets with a big smile. Her positive energy brings happiness wherever she goes.

    Gulf Breeze High School - Paula Calderon Orta

    Paula Calderon Orta, 12 th grade : Paula is a student at GBHS that moved with her family from Venezuela in March of 2024. Paula is on the "A" Honor Roll, heavily involved in helping other ELL students gain language skills at GBHS, and is a positive role model to all on our campus. She has been instrumental in advocating for other students, pushing for academic success, and continuing the tradition of "Expecting Excellence" at GBHS!

    Milton High School - Aleanna Moreno-Escalera

    Aleanna Moreno-Escalera, 12 th grade : Aleanna Moreno-Escalera has attended Milton High School for the past three years. Aleanna is an exceptionally intelligent and determined young lady who has consistently challenged herself academically. She has pursued the most demanding course load which includes AP and honors classes while maintained an impressive GPA. Beyond the classroom, Aleanna's leadership skills and extracurricular involvement are equally impressive. She has been an active member of the National Honor Society, the Air Rifle team, and the Unarmed Drill Team, demonstrating her discipline and dedication. Most notably, Aleanna has served as the President of the "Anchored for Life" club, and Treasurer of the National Honor Society. Aleanna plans to attend the Coast Guard Academy next fall after graduation to major in Environmental Science. Aleanna's commitment to service extends beyond her school activities. She has been an active member of the Navy ROTC program, where she has honed her leadership abilities and demonstrated her dedication to serving her country. Her involvement in the Varsity Track and Cross-Country teams further highlights her physical fitness and determination.

    Pace High School - William Scott

    William Scott, 11th grade : Will is a great mentor to the ESE kids. He is a first-year mentor but has always reached out to the kids in the ESE department. He makes sure that no one is alone and that everyone is engaged. He has a genuine heart for our kids.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Who should be named Pensacola News Journal's Student of the Week? Cast your vote

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Tropical Storm Oscar batters a still-recovering Cuba Monday morning
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Savannah man convicted on charges from Jan. 6 insurrection
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy