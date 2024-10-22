Hobbs Middle's new Dungeon & Dragons club gets extensive collection and new, gallant hero

The presence of "Sir Joe" will linger in the lives of all those who knew the smiling young man who was a leader and creative force in Pensacola's large Dungeons & Dragons" community. "Sir Joe" was just one of Joe Suchcicki's character's name in the popular, complex and addictive fantasy tabletop role playing game. And though Joe died on July 19, 2024, at the age of 40, his legacy in the area D&D community, where he was known as a kind, knowledgeable and patient mentor to many young players learning the game, continues.

"Sir Joe" will live on as a part of the Hobbs Middle School's new Dungeons & Dragons club, which is the recipient of Joe's vast and often overwhelming D&D collection − books upon books, character figurines upon figurines, and dice sets whose numbers seem incalculable. Thousands upon thousands of pieces, if not tens of thousands.

Joe's parents, Lani and Mike Suchcicki, have donated the collection to Hobbs Middle School, where it is now set up in a technology room with a framed photo of Joe on top of a shelf housing a just a portion of the extensive collection. Hobbs Middle School's D&D Club had its first meeting earlier this month, with more than 50 students taking part. There have been other game equipment donated to the club, but Chris Hansen, one of the club's advisors, said 98 percent of the club's D&D equipment is now from the Joe Suchcicki collection.

The Suchcicki family contacted Hobbs Middle when they saw a Facebook post about the new school club and the need for equipment and donations.

"This is what we were working for,'' said Lani, who along with Mike, were both longtime and beloved Pensacola News Journal employees. "We didn't want to sell it, because we thought that would be letting him down."

They thought about giving it away to people who already play, but...

"His favorite thing was teaching people Dungeons and Dragons, and getting more people into the game,'' she said. "So when I saw the Facebook post, I knew this was it."

Joe Suchcicki began playing D&D when he was about 9 years old. We at the PNJ assumed he learned from his father, well-known for his own game designs, including the game "Ghoulash" which Mike started as a pencil and paper edition, and which, with Joe's help , was later turned into a card game, both of which are still available . But no, Mike has never played D&D. Lani isn't a game player at all.

They said he began playing with friends, continuing to play with and mentor new and old friends alike. He was very close to his family − Joe lived at home with his parents his entire life − but his love and passion for Dungeons & Dragons was something his parents wholeheartedly supported and embraced, but it was his, not theirs.

"I think Joe was kind of happy I wasn't into Dungeons and Dragons,'' Mike Suchcicki said. "That was his thing, a chance to get away from the family and do his own thing with his friends."

One of those friends was Sidney Kuhn, who knew and played with Joe for about 20 years.

"He was really known as the person who would take care of and teach the new players,'' Kuhn said. "He was known for that. On Sundays, he was the one running the table (at Level Up Gaming on Creighton Road) for the new players. He was always happy and lit up a room when he was there."

Joe played regularly at Level Up Gaming and TBS Comics on Ninth Avenue .

Ben Lee, a local dog trainer, is another friend who played regularly with Joe.

"Joe was such a fun player,'' Lee said. "He always had fun characters, and he knew the rules inside and out. I miss him. I miss talking to him about the game."

As Joe became more advanced in what is a very advanced, multi-layered game, he more often than not would end up serving as a game's "Dungeon Master,'' instead of a player. A D&D Dungeon Master serves as a game's designer and organizer, creating quests and challenges and detailing specifics of an individual game.

"He was a dungeon master here for a few years before COVID,'' said David Croy, manager of TBS Comics, which will host a fundraising Dungeons & Dragon tournament in honor of Joe at noon Sunday. "This was an idea that was actually spearheaded by some of the players. Joe was well-liked and well-respected, and when they brought the idea to me, I said 'Absolutely'."

When he did play, he would often name his character "Sir Joe,'' the same handle he used on his social media accounts.

Now, a Hobbs Middle School D&D Club NPC − "nonplaying character" − will retain the name "Sir Joe," which was just one of his D&D character names, in honor of the man who suffered brain cancer as a child, and later as an adult, leading to his death.

"Sir Joe will have a cameo in about every one of our adventures,'' Hansen said. "His legacy will help spark creativity for the future."

Lani got a bit misty.

"He would love this,'' she said of his D&D legacy living on at Hobbs Middle School. "He would be embarrassed because that's how he was, but he would absolutely love it. And he would love that it would help kids."

Joe was certainly deserving of the "sir" title. Gallant and kind. Smart and creative. Even in his own misfortune might take away from someone's own, in his mind.

As he child, he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and even then, his compassion and gallantry were evident.

"When he was a kid, he would say he got it so another kid wouldn't have to,'' Lani said.

When a different type of brain cancer attacked him as an adult, it was the same.

"He said 'My thoughts haven't' changed,' Lani recalled. "I got this so someone else doesn't have to. He wanted to make a difference and said he wanted something to come out of all of it."

Joe's wish was for his brain to be donated to science for cancer research, and with the assistance of Gift from a Child, a national nonprofit organization that assists the families of children and others who have died from brain disease with tissue donation, his wish was followed. Proceeds from Sunday's tournament at TBS Comics will benefit Gift from a Child.

"Now, we have people lined up to have his tissue for studies,'' Lani said. "He's making that difference."

He will also make a difference in the lives of countless others with the Suchcicki's D&D gift to Hobbs Middle School, a Title 1 school where at least 40 percent of the students qualify for free or reduced lunch.

"It's an amazing collection that's going to inspire a lot of students, who will then go on to teach and inspire others,'' said Brandon Leard, a Hobbs Middle School science teacher who is also a club advisor, along with fellow teacher Michelle Ingram. "It's going to spark their creativity and imagination."

Hansen said one of the students who has joined the new club was previously playing "with rocks as figurines and Monopoly dice. This is such an opportunity for them."

Now, they'll have top-shelf D&D gear, including the numerous figurines of different sizes, many of which were hand-painted by Joe. Always creative, Joe even designed a wizard's staff using a simple tube, dripped hot glue and spray paint, topped by a serpent head he had purchased and affixed to the top. That, too, will now be at Hobbs Middle School.

Mike Suchcicki said that knowing that Hobbs Middle School will use the collection to teach other young kids to play the intricate and addictive game, allowing their creativity and imaginations to grow throughout their lives, is special.

"Honestly, it's keeping Joe alive,'' he said. "I'm not a spiritual person, and even if they were not going to be a 'Sir Joe' character, just knowing that all of this is being used for the next generation of new players to learn the game is something he would have loved."

So, he wouldn't be upset knowing that strange youngsters were handling his precious boards, figures, dice, books and other D&D equipment?

"He wouldn't be thinking 'Get your hands off my dice, kid,'' Mike said. "He would be 'What the heck are you doing going into that door? Don't leave them behind."

Though Joe's life was shortened, he is still loved and remembered, maybe most especially by his beloved niece Lucy, 7, daughter of Joe's sister, Kate Durden, and her husband John Durden.

"Joe was her favorite person, and she would tell you that,'' Lani said. "They had a very special relationship. They adored each other."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Hobbs Middle's new Dungeon & Dragons club gets extensive collection and new, gallant hero