Pensacola, Gulf Breeze bakers compete on Prime Video series, Killer Cakes. See how they did

Pensacolians may notice a few familiar faces in Prime Video’s new baking miniseries, " Killer Cakes ," that began streaming free for Prime members this month.

Among the eight hopeful bakers vying to win a $20,000 cash prize was Shanelle Long, executive cake artist at J’s Bakery and Cafe, at 2014 N. 12 Ave., and her baking partner, Eszter Summerlin, a cottage baker and owner of Eszti’s Custom Cakes formerly based out of Gulf Breeze.

The fast-paced competition, created by Blumhouse Television and "Cake Boss" creators High Noon Entertainment, pit four teams of two against each other to “create cakes so disgusting, so disturbing, and so realistic, it’s the stuff of nightmares” with hopes of impressing (and terrifying) the judges. Matthew Lillard, known for his roles in spooky films such as "Scream," "Five Nights at Freddy’s" and "Scooby-Doo," hosted the competition.

“We’ve invited the best and most horror obsessed cake artists in the county to a murderous abandoned warehouse,” Lillard said during the first Killer Cakes episode.

“This show is a celebration of all things that are horror. ... In this competition, you are going to build cakes that will make our judges gasp in horror,” Lillard continued.

The jump scares and gore worked into the show oddly brought a sense of comfort to Long, who is a longtime horror fanatic. She was instantly transported back in time to the days of dressing up for haunted houses with her sister, where they would be mistaken for staff because their costumes were so convincing, she recalled.

Later in life, when she made a serious career out of cake decorating that would lead her to J’s Bakery in 2015, she learned how to merge her passions together, sculpting dreadful creatures out of delicious chocolate and buttercream.

“When I started cake decorating, making all this gory stuff, it brought back and reminisced all of that childhood excitement from being scared and seeing monsters,” Long said during the show.

Killer Cakes challenge one: Crafting a killer

During the first round of "Killer Cakes," bakers were tasked with making a cake that was their interpretation of a killer from a horror movie. They also needed to come up with a weapon that will kill the cake, hence the name Killer Cakes, requiring that the cake will “bleed and ooze” once judges hack into it. The contestants then judged each team’s cake for its flavor, special effects and for the stories behind the cakes.

While brainstorming, Long pulled inspiration from Pensacola.

“We’re from the beach, we’re by the water all the time − why don’t we do a killer mermaid?” Long asked her partner, Summerlin. “Why don’t we do a siren?”

“She (the siren) is going to be sexy and scary, my two favorite ‘S’ words,” Long said.

Part of her inspiration for the cake was also personal, as she was “raised by a lot of strong women,” she told the News Journal.

They incorporated coastal living not only in the cake’s design, but also in the cake’s flavors. They decided to go with a tropical-themed cake with coconut cake, a spicy-toasted pineapple filling, salted caramel Italian meringue buttercream and mango popping boba.

Flavor pairing was Summerlin’s strong suit, while Long focused on the intricate sculpting.

“I feel we were really good as a team,” Summerlin told the News Journal. “We complemented each other well … I’m super proud of Shanelle, the way she handles stress. I’m pretty proud of myself, too.”

At their six hours on the clock soared by, the siren’s torso was adorned in hand-sculpted shells with harrowing, glowing eyes.

Judges praised the team’s siren’s special effects, but criticized the lack of spice in the team’s pineapple filling and some of the mermaid’s proportions. Despite underdelivering on the promised punch, Long and Summerlin were able to move forward to the second, final episode, where they faced a new challenge − creating a possessed cake.

Pensacola area bakers advance to episode two

Once again, Long and Summerlin turned to the Gulf Coast for inspiration for the second challenge of creating a possessed cake, but this time, under a lot more pressure.

“We are inspired by where we come from, so there’s a lot of folklore with witches, scary swamps, all these stories I hear about the bayou are terrifying,” Long said during the episode.

Together, they created the storyline of a swamp witch that had killed an alligator in her swamp and was getting ready to sacrifice its heart and acquire its soul.

In contrast to the tropical cake they created in the first round, their swamp witch was created with black cocoa powder with a spicy cayenne raspberry sauce and espresso chocolate ganache.

“It’s our play on a black forest cake to emulate the story of being in the swamp at night,” Long said.

By the time the with was presented to judges, she had a detailed pulsating heart and a cauldron full of hand-sculpted teeth and blood.

“Everything we did had a story,” Long told the News Journal. “Everything was deep and elaborate.”

Pensacola area bakers take third in Killer Cakes finale

The judges criticized the proportions, contributing to their elimination and landing them in third place. However, the judges praised the team’s artistry.

“That said, the handcrafted elements like the snake’s body and the bones, and the witch’s face, really showcased your skills as cake artist and you delivered something incredibly delicious,” Lillard said when summarizing the judges’ remarks.

Long said being selected for the competition at all was a victory in of itself.

“It was such a good experience,” Long said. “They just couldn’t have been any nicer.”

Long said she would like to have her own cake competition show one day, but in the meantime, will continue to position J’s as the go-to spot for “weird cakes” ranging from glitter-doused Taylor Swift cakes to spooky scenes from the TV show, "Supernatural."

She also plans on creating more “spotlight cakes” for Pensacola’s local businesses and possibly even teach cake decorating lessons to help grow the next generation.

Sommerlin moved from Gulf Breeze to Germany this summer due to her husband’s job in the military, so her cottage bakery business, Estzi’s Custom Cakes, is temporarily on hold. However, she has plans to return to the Pensacola area after her husband's assignment and reinstate her bakery business,

“We will be lifelong friends forever,” Long said of her and Summerlin.

