Don Gaetz seeks to defeat Gulf Breeze News publisher Lisa Newell and return to Fla. Senate

Republican, businessman and former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz is taking on longtime Gulf Breeze News publisher Lisa Newell for Doug Broxson’s seat in the Florida State Senate District 1 race.

Gaetz, father to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz , is no stranger to the Florida Senate, where he served as president from 2012 to 2014. Prior to that, he has served on the Okaloosa County School Board, as Okaloosa County school superintendent and then member of the Florida State Senate.

While Newell, a Democrat, may be a political newcomer, she has spent over two decades as the publisher of Gulf Breeze News and is a longtime local. She knows and understands the issues people who live in District 1 face and believes they should be given a real choice as to who will represent them, she said.

Meet Don Gaetz: Candidate Q&A for Florida Senate District 1

Meet Lisa Newell: Candidate Q&A for Florida Senate District 1

“I noticed that Don Gaetz did not have an opponent … I just couldn't believe it because we could not, in my mind, have a recycled candidate coming in, a man who doesn't even live in our district, coming back for a third nonconsecutive term to run for Florida Senate and have no opponent,” Newell said.

“I never thought I'd be a candidate, but I knew that someone needed to stand up and try to represent our area, so I decided to do it,” she added. “We've had a supermajority Republican legislature, and we've had legislative control by the Republicans for over 25 years, and we're not going in the right direction. So, I wanted to make sure that we've made changes.”

Gaetz is a longtime Okaloosa County politician who has lived in Niceville since 1991. He said he is building a home in Crestview, got his certificate of occupancy on Friday and is now a registered voter in District 1. The District 1 seat encompasses all of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and northern Okaloosa County.

Running again was also a surprise to Gaetz himself, whose decision to run last fall came largely from peoples’ encouragement, he said. His decision was made “a lot easier” when Republican former Florida Rep. Frank White withdrew his bid for the Senate and supported Gaetz running instead.

Gaetz said his motivation is not to score another career achievement, but to help combat the “looming affordability crisis in our state.”

Regardless of who he's talking to, the “feeling and fact of unaffordability” is present amongst everyone from farmers to realtors and young families, Gaetz said. Much of his campaign has been driven by the “kitchen table issues” that Floridians are facing.

“These are not Democrat or Republican issues,” he said. “If we don’t fix them, Florida is going to be less and less of a place for people to prosper … migration into Florida has slowed considerably.”

“We can’t build an economy out of people who can’t afford to work here,” he said.

Gaetz has specific plans in mind, such as creating legislation that ensures prompt payment for clean insurance claims, and an early settlement process for claims that are in dispute. In Florida, insurance companies drag out the process for years before those who have suffered real damage receive their payment, Gaetz said, causing them to lose their businesses and homes.

He also wants to ensure insurance companies disclose their finances, since some companies have collected premiums then drained them and moved them off to subsidiaries and management companies, he said.

“I have nothing against making money, but I have a lot against being dishonest,” he said.

He also doesn’t think we’ve come far enough on offering affordable housing, and believes Northwest Florida can be “the model for the rest of the state.”

Florida’s affordability is also a concern to Newell, who said homeowner’s insurance is alarming high and citizens in District 1 “just can’t afford it.”

“If we don't get control over that, we could see a recession in the state,” Newell said. “People are just having to dip into their savings and then eventually your savings are gone, and we do have a lot of senior citizens who are living on fixed incomes that just cannot afford that.”

School funding is also a primary concern for Newell, as well as teacher pay.

“Our schools, for one thing, they are really in trouble. We've got great schools here in Santa Rosa County, but we've noticed that every single legislative term they are trying to take more taxpayer dollars out of our public schools and give them to these charter schools and religious schools. And those schools do not have to meet the same requirements that the public schools do,” she said. “And so, what they're doing is they're just bleeding the public schools dry.”

Not only is public school funding taking a hit, but Florida teachers are also losing momentum over lack of pay and pressures from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “anti-woke campaign,” Newell said.

“A lot of the teachers are saying, ‘Why am I doing this?’” Newell said. “So, they've had to bring in these unqualified teachers to fill the gaps.”

She is also a vocal advocate for women’s rights and protecting gay marriage.

As someone who has lived in District 1 on and off since 1977 and permanently since 1992, she feels she knows how to better advocate for the people living here.

“I own a business here. I have children here; I have grandchildren here. I also have to deal with high insurance rates. I have to travel these roads that are substandard,” she said. “I want to make sure that we are getting the best out of our legislature.”

“We really need, in my opinion, we need to have the ability to get back to a civilized discourse of what's best for the Florida people,” she added.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Don Gaetz seeks to defeat Gulf Breeze News publisher Lisa Newell and return to Fla. Senate