UWF Football: Argos now second in Gulf South Conference standings after beating Chowan

It's officially a streak as the University of the West Florida football team won its third consecutive game on Saturday at Chowan, 35-6.

While the win was expected, it breathes new life into the Argos' season, that might've looked down and out after back-to-back losses to West Alabama and Grand Valley State. With another conference win, the chances of a postseason berth continues to rise. Especially after Delta State – which UWF beat a couple weeks ago – upset West Alabama (more on that below).

The Argos used a strong first half to top Chowan, scoring four touchdowns on their first five drives. It wasn't until late in the game that UWF found the scoreboard again, however. The defense kept the Hawks' offense out of reach, stopping a couple red zone drives from Chowan, holding it to just a pair of field goals.

Chowan was held to negative-4 yards rushing in the first half, keeping the Hawks at bay for the most part.

UWF now enters Week 8 with a 4-2 (3-1 Gulf South Conference) record after beating the Hawks on the road for the first time since 2016 – albeit, it was the last time the Argos played in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

"We missed two field goals, we missed a wide open touchdown on a fourth-down call that we schemed up pretty good, so that’s 13 points right there that should be on the board for us," UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said after Saturday's game. "A little frustrated about that, but I’m very proud of how our guys played."

Here are some weekly notes to keep an eye on leading up to Saturday's contest against Shorter.

UWF football still ranked No. 23 in latest AFCA Division II poll

Despite the win, UWF stayed put at No. 23 in this week's American Football Coaches Association Division II poll. Given how many teams in the top 25 either won or didn't play, the lack of movement doesn't come at much surprise.

The Argos are, now, one of four Gulf South Conference teams within the top 25. Valdosta State is still the highest-ranked conference team, now sitting at No. 2. West Alabama dropped from No. 10 to No. 18, and Delta State rejoined the top 25 at No. 24 following its upset win against West Alabama.

This is the third time this season that four GSC programs are ranked within the top 25 from the AFCA.

Nationally, previously unbeaten Harding University, which won the 2023 Division II National Championship, suffered its first loss since Oct. 15, 2022, when the Bison fell to Henderson State. Harding went a perfect 15-0 in its national championship run in 2023. Ouachita Baptist pulled off the upset, sending Harding from No. 1 to No. 7. Ouachita Baptist is now No. 5.

Also suffering an upset loss, outside of West Alabama, were Slippery Rock, falling to California (Pa.) and dropping to No. 15.

With all the changes, Grand Valley State is now the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the AFCA poll.

Argos still out of D2Football poll despite defeating Chowan

The quality of win, apparently, left UWF out of the D2Football Top 25 poll for the fourth consecutive week. It's the longest the Argos have been out of the poll in at least a year, after never falling out of the top 25 during the 2023 campaign.

As far as Gulf South Conference teams, there are still just two programs in the rankings. West Alabama, after falling to Delta State, dropped from No. 12 to No. 19. Valdosta State, similarly to the AFCA poll, rose to No. 2 after Harding fell to Ouachita Baptist.

Harding dropped from No. 1 to No. 8, and Slippery Rock fell from No. 7 to No. 16. Grand Valley State is also the No. 1 team in this poll, sitting with a 7-0 record.

Joining the poll this week were California (Pa.) and Southern Arkansas.

GSC Weekly Awards

Even with strong performances from the running back room for UWF, no Argos won Gulf South Conference Weekly Awards despite being nominated. TJ Lane (Offense) ran for a team-high 96 yards and a touchdown. Adam Aiken (Defense) recorded four tackles with a sack for a loss of 6 yards, and also forced a fumble. Virgil Lemons (Special Teams) posted two punt returns for a total of 52 yards, including a 38-yarder that set the Argos up in perfect position in the red zone. Keeshaun Glanton (Freshman), who primarily played in the second half, recorded 66 yards on the ground in his second career game as an Argo.

Winning Offensive Player of the Week was North Greenville's Dre Williams, a wide receiver who recorded 208 yards receiving on eight catches for four touchdowns in the Trailblazers' 52-35 win over Erkine. Williams also set single-game records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and longest reception (70 yards). For Defensive Player of the Week, Valdosta State defensive back Larry Elder won the award for the third time this season, posting 11 tackles with two of them for a loss in the Blazers' 35-10 win over Mississippi College.

For Special Teams Player of the Week, West Alabama punter Trey Sullivan earned the award for the third time, as well, after totaling 304 yards on eight punts in the Tigers' loss to Delta State. He pinned the Statesmen inside their own 20-yard line five times. Tyson Mansell, from North Greenville, won Freshman of the Week for the second time this year after recording six catches for two touchdowns, posting 101 yards total.

Around the Gulf South Conference

What a week in the Gulf South Conference. All eight teams were in action, and the week was highlighted by Delta State's thrilling win over West Alabama, making things interesting in the standings.

Valdosta State (7-0, 3-0 GSC) remains the only perfect team in the conference, and now West Florida is technically sitting in second place in the league with a 3-1 conference record. Though, West Alabama, Delta State and North Greenville – all with 2-1 conference wins – all have a game in-hand on the Argos.

This makes the UWF-Valdosta State game scheduled for Nov. 16, the Argos' last regular-season game, in Valdosta, more important – for both teams. With West Alabama and Valdosta State canceling their game due to Hurricane Helene, that hurts UWF a touch. Though the Delta State win over the Tigers helped the Argos.

Here are the Gulf South Conference standings entering Week 8:

Valdosta State (7-0 overall, 3-0 Gulf South Conference) West Florida (4-2 overall, 3-1 Gulf South Conference) West Alabama (5-1 overall, 2-1 Gulf South Conference) Delta State (5-2 overall, 2-1 Gulf South Conference) North Greenville (3-3 overall, 2-1 Gulf South Conference) Chowan (2-4 overall, 1-2 Gulf South Conference) Erskine (1-4 overall, 0-2 Gulf South Conference) Mississippi College (0-7 overall, 0-5 Gulf South Conference)

Valdosta State is the only team off this weekend, with three GSC games on the schedule. UWF hosts Shorter on Saturday, which is playing an independent schedule before joining Conference Carolinas next season. Here's the Week 8 slate:

Delta State at North Greenville, 12 p.m. CST / 1 p.m. EST on Saturday

Chowan at West Alabama, 2 p.m. CST / 3 p.m. EST on Saturday

Erskine at Mississippi College, 4 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. EST on Saturday

Shorter at West Florida, 4 p.m. CST / 5 p.m. EST on Saturday

