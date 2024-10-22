Open in App
    PNJ Power Poll: Tate, West Florida both improve after solid wins during Week 9

    By Ben Grieco, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    After another pretty straight-forward week, there were limited changes in PNJ Power Poll entering Week 10.

    Only a couple teams flipped, including both Tate (+1) and West Florida (+1) seeing their stocks rise after defeating Booker T. Washington and Milton, respectively. As the Florida High School Athletic Association enters Week 10, all area district champions will be named.

    Should Pace win on Friday, the Patriots will claim the District 1-6A title. The same goes for Pensacola Catholic in District 1-2A. The rivalry game between Escambia and Pine Forest has even higher stakes, as the winner of that game will earn the district crown.

    More on that later this week.

    Here's the latest PNJ Power Poll heading into Week 10 of the Florida High School Athletic Association football season.

    1. Pensacola Catholic (6-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brIJu_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 1

    Week 9 result: Bye

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at South Walton

    After an originally unscheduled bye week where the Crusaders were supposed to play North Bay Haven Academy, Pensacola Catholic can win the District 1-2A championship with a game on the road at South Walton. The last time Pensacola Catholic played, it had a dominant second half, topping Walton, 52-16. The Crusaders posted 50 points in the second half en route to the win.

    2. Pace (7-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7MSl_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 2

    Week 9 result: 29-6 win vs. Pine Forest

    Week 10 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Navarre

    Pace continues to roll with another strong defensive effort against Pine Forest, only surrendering a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Ben Tyner and Makael Williams both posted 130-plus yards rushing for a team total of 300 yards. The Patriots have a huge test on Friday with a district championship on the line against a team they haven't beaten since 2011.

    3. Escambia (6-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBPFp_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 3

    Week 9 result: 23-20 win vs. Crestview

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Pine Forest

    Escambia snuck out a close victory, only its second one-possession game of the season behind a 212-yard passing night from Nino Freeman and three interceptions from the defense. The win over Crestview put the Gators on a four-game win streak with plenty of momentum entering Week 10 against Pine Forest for the District 1-4A championship. Last year, the teams split their meetings in the regular season and regional playoffs.

    4. Tate (6-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40n7G0_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 4

    Week 9 result: 35-14 win vs. Booker T. Washington

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Crestview

    Tate got things back on track and snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Booker T. Washington. The Aggies have now posted the most wins in a single season since 2017 (7 wins), and Tate can match that if it pulls out a win against Crestview. While the Aggies are out of the running for the district crown, it can continue to make a push for the playoffs with a solid win on Friday.

    5. Pine Forest (4-4)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldTzM_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 4

    Week 9 result: 29-6 loss at Pace

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at Escambia

    Pine Forest fell to a tough Pine Forest squad which has been hard to score points on this season. While stats haven't been reported from the game, it took until the fourth quarter for the Eagles to finally hit the scoreboard. This Friday is arguably Pine Forest's biggest game of the season, looking to claim the district crown for the fourth consecutive season.

    6. Navarre (3-5)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LM9iq_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 6

    Week 9 result: 48-20 win at Gulf Breeze

    Week 10 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday vs. Pace

    Getting yet another win over your in-county rival is a good way to build some momentum toward the end of the season. Behind over 300 yards rushing, including 213 yards from Keagan Gilbert alone, the Raiders showed their offensive force with a lot of young players. Now they have a chance to be in the mix for a district crown (depending on other results) as they look to maintain their stronghold over Pace.

    7. Jay (7-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWTaz_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 7

    Week 9 result: Bye

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Wewahitchka

    Jay is coming fresh off a bye week after back-to-back shutouts against Central and Northview. The Royals will host Wewahitchka, a team Jay beat, 35-22, last season as the Royals continue to make a push toward the playoffs with a couple games left in the season. Jay will look to claim its eighth win in a season for the first time since 2007, when Elijah Bell was still in charge.

    8. Pensacola (3-5)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHM9c_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 8

    Week 9 result: 38-37 loss vs. St. Michael Catholic (Ala.)

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday at West Florida (at Blue Wahoos Stadium)

    After a heartbreaking loss to St. Michael Catholic (Ala.), Pensacola still has a chance to make the region playoffs as an at-large bid depending on how the last couple weeks of the season go. The Tigers can make a strong claim with a game this Friday against West Florida, which is the second annual First City Bowl at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Will the Tigers' run game of AG Floyd and Jamarcuz Fountain, who combined for 353 yards rushing, be too much for West Florida?

    9. West Florida (3-5)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZ52Z_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 10

    Week 9 result: 23-20 win vs. Milton

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Pensacola (at Blue Wahoos Stadium)

    West Florida had a thrilling three-point win against Milton on its homecoming night last week. The Jaguars will have another exciting atmosphere, hopefully, against Pensacola at Blue Wahoos Stadium in the second First City Bowl. This could be a pretty run-heavy game and come down to who has the better defensive line to stop momentum.

    10. Booker T. Washington (3-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeLNn_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 9

    Week 9 result: 35-14 loss at Tate

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Friday vs. Destin

    Booker T. Washington head coach Ryan Onkka said at the beginning of the season that the Wildcats were going "full-speed ahead" into the 2024 campaign with 10 straight games without a bye week. That charge is coming to a close on Friday against Destin, where the Wildcats will look for their fourth win of the year. Booker T. will also look to snap a four-game losing streak.

    11. Gulf Breeze (2-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aok9H_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 11

    Week 9 result: 48-20 loss vs. Navarre

    Week 10 game: 7 p.m. on Thursday vs. Mosley

    Gulf Breeze is slowly getting players back from injuries and had a tough test on Friday with Navarre. Things were relatively close at halftime until the Raiders exploded for a three-touchdown fourth quarter to ice the game thanks to a 100-yard pick-6 from the Raiders. The schedule doesn't get any easier for Gulf Breeze as it faces Mosley, which is undefeated on the year and ranked first in Region 1-5A.

    12. Northview (2-7)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35LGiH_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 12

    Week 9 result: 38-0 loss at Blountstown

    Week 10 game: Bye

    Northview was shut out again last week, putting up decent running numbers but couldn't cross the goal line. The Chiefs have a week to reset before closing out their season in Week 11 against Flomaton (Ala.) at home.

    13. Milton (0-8)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Brlbl_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 13

    Week 9 result: 23-20 loss at West Florida

    Week 10 game: 7:30 p.m. on Friday vs. Niceville

    Milton suffered a heartbreaker, again, at West Florida, coming within yards of scoring to win the game. Friday was likely the Panthers' last chance at a win this year, with games against Niceville and Pace coming up the last two weeks. Milton showed some promise with younger players like sophomore quarterback Cade Pierce, who threw for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the loss to West Florida.

    14. Central (0-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmNKl_0wGopcWM00

    Last week's ranking: No. 14

    Week 9 result: 16-9 loss vs. Vernon

    Week 10 game: 2 p.m. on Friday vs. Lighthouse Private Christian Academy

    Central had its closest game of its first season last week against Vernon, coming just one possession short of a win against Vernon. The Jaguars worked it down to the 5-yard line, but Vernon forced a turnover on downs with 5:40 left, and then Vernon drained the rest of the clock. There's some celebration this week, however, as Central has its first actual home game on Friday against Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at 2 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: PNJ Power Poll: Tate, West Florida both improve after solid wins during Week 9

    Ryan Smith
    1d ago
    The Central Jaguars need a to 1- fire their coach or 2- have him realize that building something great doesn't come with past experiences! There is talent on that team! Covering their games I realized he prioritizes on more so certain on a players certain talents, rather than utilizing their talent in his teams advantage towards the opposing teams mind set to defend them! Either way, the person throwing " Kaleb Smith" which was an incomplete pass had posse and form that to be honest I would curious to see the former FSU fullback COACH teach and develop if he decided to actually choose to develop talent than rather teach/pretend is the answer to creating a culture of winning for Central Jaguars! Both Kaleb Smith and former FSU standout could possibly make something special in Central Jaguars football!
