Vote: Which Week 10 Pensacola-area high school football game should fans keep an eye on?

It's the final week of district play for high school football teams.

The Florida High School Athletic Association enters Week 10 with a lot on the line for a few area teams, highlighted by a rivalry game between Escambia and Pine Forest that'll determine the District 1-4A championship.

All district champions will be determined after this weekend, providing a pretty clear slate on who will be in the playoffs minus a few at-large bid teams. That begins the fight for area teams' chances to head to Miami and Florida International University for the state championship.

Thirteen of the Pensacola-area football teams are in action on Thursday and Friday nights this week. Northview is the only team not playing anyone this weekend.

This is where the football fans come in: you get to choose what should be highlighted as "Game of the Week." This doesn't guarantee that the PNJ will be at the game, but may help area fans to decide on a game to keep an eye on.

The poll will be open until Thursday at 12 p.m. – perfect for those who might need to make a last-minute decision on where to go.

Previous PNJ Games of the Week

Week 1: Tate at Fort Walton Beach (54% of the votes)

Week 2: Tate at Gulf Breeze (91% of the votes)

Week 3: Tate at Pensacola (99% of the votes)

Week 4: Milton at Tate (92% of the votes)

Week 5: Tate at West Florida (96% of the votes)

Week 6: Navarre at Tate (58% of the votes)

Week 7: Navarre at Escambia (47% of the votes)

Week 8: Escambia at Pensacola (52% of the votes)

Escambia at Pensacola (52% of the votes) Week 9: —

