PNJ Athlete of the Week: Who should win the award for the week of Oct. 14-19?

It's time for another round of the Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week.

Vote early and vote often! Every week until the end of the 2024-25 athletics season, the PNJ will release a list of area athletes from every sport in-season, and that's where you come in: vote who you think should win the award.

The polls will be open until each Saturday at 11 a.m. of that week. Each weekly winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS. The poll is exclusively on PNJ.com.

Winners will be contacted early next week after the poll closes.

Nominees are accepted via email or phone, but will be selected by staff in the absence of submission. The poll is decided by the PNJ sports staff and finalized the Sunday before the poll opens.

Note: Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with PNJ staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Football (offense), Keagan Gilbert (Navarre): Keagan Gilbert, who transferred to Navarre this fall from Texas, didn't know about the Beach Bowl rivalry against Gulf Breeze prior to this season. Let's just say he made a statement against the Dolphins. In a 48-20 win, Gilbert ran for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 14 attempts. He scored on a 44-yarder and a 38-yarder, breaking through the Gulf Breeze defensive lines.

Football (defense), Ladarian Clardy (Escambia): In a narrow 23-20 victory over Crestview, Escambia's Ladarian Clardy made his presence known on defense. Not only did he post a team-high nine tackles – three of which were for a loss – against the Bulldogs, but he also recorded his second interception of the season, returned for 10 yards.

Volleyball, Sarah Frazee (Gulf Breeze): Gulf Breeze head coach Jasmine King said Sarah Frazee makes it look easy at the libero/defensive specialist position. Frazee sure did in a pair of wins that ultimately saw the Dolphins win their sixth consecutive district title with a 3-1 win over Niceville. In the semifinals against Pace, Frazee had eight digs and six assists. But against the Eagles, Frazee was on another level with a pair of aces, 28 digs and seven assists. Across both games, Frazee was huge on defense with 35 serve-receives.

Boys cross country, Brody Bruce (Navarre): Another week, another win for the Raiders' senior. Brody Bruce, at the Aggie Invitational last week (which was originally postponed due to potential affects from Hurricane Helene), won the 5-kilometer race by over eight seconds at Ashton Brosnaham Park. He finished the event with a time of 16 minutes, 14.05 seconds.

Girls cross country, Addison Garrett (Pensacola Catholic): Competing against some of the best competition in the Florida Panhandle and beyond, Pensacola Catholic's Addison Garrett cruised to a 38th-place finish (32nd scoring) at the New World Fall Spectacular in Jacksonville. She clocked in at 19 minutes flat during the 5-kilometer race.

Boys swimming and diving, Addison Lee (Gulf Breeze): At the Santa Rosa County Championships during the week, Lee posted two individual first-place finishes. In the 200-yard individual medley, Lee posted a time of 2 minutes, 4.51 seconds; following that up, he claimed the county crown in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minutes, 1.72 seconds. Lee was also part of the winning 200-yard medley (1:44.90) and 400-yard freestyle (3:29.78) relays.

Girls swimming and diving, Caroline Smith (Gulf Breeze): Another dual winner from the Dolphins at the Santa Rosa County Championships, Smith secured both the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1minutes, 7.63 seconds; and the 100-yard breaststroke, clocking in at 1 minute, 15.6 seconds. Smith, who aided the Dolphins to a first-place team finish with 414.50 points, was in the winning 200-yard medley (2:06.47) and 200-yard freestyle (1:54.43) relays, as well.

Boys golf, Troyce Perkins (Pace): The Patriots finished first at one quad-match and picked up a narrow runner-up finish at another during the week. At the team's victory, in a match at Cypress Lakes Golf Club, Perkins was the medalist of the event with a three-over par 39, beating out three golfers by a stroke. Pace finished second by just two strokes against Pensacola Catholic at Stonebrook Golf Club, where Perkins claimed a second-place finish with a one-over par 37 on the round.

Girls golf, Gabby Hultstrand (Pensacola): Another solid week for the Pensacola senior, Gabby Hultstrand was a two-time medalist during the week for the Tigers. In a tri-match with Pace and Tate at Stonebrook Golf Club, Hultstrand carded an even-par 36 with a pair of birdies. In a quad-match at Cypress Lakes, Hultstrand won the individual honors by three strokes, shooting a three-over par 38 on the day.

