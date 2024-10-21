When disaster strikes, PPD hopes to respond with new, hi-tech $840K mobile command center

The Pensacola Police Department has set its eyes on a new mobile command center that the department and other first responders can use as a base of operation during disasters and emergencies.

In 2023, the city was awarded $493,336 through the Department of Homeland Security’s Port Security Grant Program for the mobile command center, and the PPD will fund an additional $164,445.

The PPD is also requesting $184,164 from the city’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is comprised of money and goods confiscated as a result of criminal activity, bringing total proposed funding to $841,945. The ask is set to be discussed at a Pensacola City Council agenda review meeting Monday.

“Responding to disasters/major incidents often involves multiple agencies and first responders and having the necessary equipment to coordinate and work the events is critical,” city staff wrote in a memorandum detailing the request. “Beyond personnel comes the need for a mobile command center that can serve as a center for coordinating incidents in the field.”

Emergency Vehicles Inc., a Palm Beach-area firm that specializes in building custom emergency vehicles, has drawn up plans for a 30-foot, semi-trailer-style vehicle that includes a generator, a conference table, workstations, numerous monitors and networking equipment.

"It's a mobile command center in every sense of the word," Mayor D.C. Reeves told the News Journal.

The new command center would allow the PPD to use new technologies while on the go to quickly and efficiently respond to natural disasters within the city and bordering counties that the city has mutual aid agreements with.

The PPD currently has a 2007 GMC command center that is at the end of its service life.

Reeves is planned to speak about the soon-to-be new command center along with a new SWAT vehicle at his weekly press conference Wednesday, which will be held at the Pensacola Police Department.

The News Journal reached out to Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall about the proposed funding and possibility of new equipment, but he declined to speak about it prior to the mayor's press conference.

