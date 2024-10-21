Two candidates vie for open Escambia County Commission District 4 seat

Last November, Ashlee Hofberger called 911 and had to wait for help for her toddler daughter who was having a seizure. She said dispatch was unable to tell her how long it would be before an ambulance arrived and the panic of watching her daughter become incoherent while she waited is an experience that she doesn’t want any county resident to have.

The incident is one of the biggest reasons she is running for Escambia County District 4 Commissioner. She wants to improve response times by addressing the problems she sees with Escambia Public Safety, which includes stopping the “terrible turnover” of EMTs and EMS personnel and doing a better job of retaining seasoned employees.

“No one in our community should pick up the phone and call 911 and not know when and if an ambulance is going to be able to respond,” said Hofberger, “so that is absolutely a top priority.”

Hofberger, a Republican, is running against Democrat Ron Helms for the District 4 seat . Helms declined an in-person interview but said in a written response to questions the News Journal previously sent to candidates that he is running because he has a passion for public service, serving the people, and community engagement.

“As your county commissioner, I will serve on the County Commission as your voice on the issues that matter to you,” Helms wrote. “I am running as a fiscal conservative and will be strong on Ethics. My priorities are affordable/workforce housing, crime and gun violence, and insurance rates.”

Helms says his experience as a business owner, military veteran and ordained member of the clergy are among the attributes that make him qualified to lead, as well as his past service on the Escambia-Pensacola Human Relations Board.

“I am a business owner and I know the daily necessity to stay engaged with a broad view of my roles and responsibilities,” Helms said. “I have given much of my time and energy to the business, political, and nonprofit landscapes.”

Hofberger is also a business owner. She owns The Wash Room and Bogeys Golf Suites and, along with improving public safety, she is running on a message of making it easier for small businesses to get started in Escambia County. She said it’s based on what she and her husband experienced when they were in the process of renovating Bogeys Golf Suites. She said it too over 13 weeks to get a permit for an interior remodel.

“There was just a lack of accountability from planning and zoning and a gap in communications in the permit department, and coming from business ownership I feel like our government needs to function more like a business,” Hofberger said. “We need to be receptive to the people that are coming in, that are paying, because that is a revenue generating department, but we also need to be extremely efficient.”

Hofberger said she wants to work with those departments to make changes that would improve efficiency like automating some services and providing clearer communication with citizens so they know what to expect and when they’ll hear back when they submit plans for permitting and zoning.

Running the county like a business is another top priority for Hofberger. She wants to see the county to prioritize certain decisions based on what generates revenue for the county, which can then be used to provide more amenities for the community.

“When we look at big expenditures, it needs to be, 'OK, what is the full picture of this? What is the tax revenue that's going to bring in?' That way we can use that money to put more sheriff's officers on the road, and we can have more EMTs to respond to emergencies, and we can have better infrastructure and we can do better planning all by not raising taxes, but just generating more revenue from the community as a whole.”

Helms agrees priorities need to be set and as a fiscal conservative he believes the county needs to avoid costly “lawsuits that we cannot win,” along with bringing back Committee of the Whole meetings, which give commissioners the public opportunity to learn and debate issues that they will vote on during regular meetings. He also wants to review the effectiveness of county services and programs as performed by the departments under the board of county commissioners.

Hofberger was sworn-in as commissioner for District 4 on Thursday after Governor Ron DeSantis appointed her to the seat. It has sat empty since January when former Commissioner Robert Bender was appointed to Escambia Supervisor of Elections. She said she is glad for the opportunity to get work on some of the issues she campaigned on, but isn’t taking the appointment for granted.

Both she and Helms say they want to work with other members of the board and staff to help the county run more efficiently and ethically.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Two candidates vie for open Escambia County Commission District 4 seat