Horned 'goon,' a ghost named 'Fred' and 'House of Pain' part of Pensacola's 'haunted' past

Parts of Pensacola were gripped in terror in late winter of 1938, when the "Goon of Guillemard Street" rampaged through the city, a ghoulish monster described in the Pensacola Journal as having "six legs, two horns and a tail, which he sometimes uses to strangle his victims. It wears a steel jacket that turns off bullets like a raincoat does an April shower."

The Goon's alleged misdeeds − no suspect was ever charged − included ripping a man's arm off and eating it in front of him and slapping a dog to death.

Supernatural? Cryptid? A curse upon the city?

Pensacola's history with mystery long-predates the modern ghost tours and haunted adventures that delightfully spook us this time of year. While some see Halloween as a fun time filled with candy and costumes, others see and feel a true supernatural presence in Pensacola , a presence that has haunted Pensacola and its neighboring communities for lifetimes.

"We're the first settlement in Pensacola, so there's definitely a lot of history here, and a lot of haunted history," said psychic medium Ericka Boussarhane, who operates Pensacola History & Hauntings , a business that operates various ghost tours, ghost hunts, ghost walks and more. "There are so many places here that have some type of presence, from homes to lighthouses to businesses."

Pensacola's haunted history has been well-documented in books, television, online programs and other media.

There's a haunted cemetery up in Jay that is thought to cause pregnancies in women who visit its eerie grounds, a haunted lighthouse on Naval Air Station Pensacola that's been featured on the popular "Ghost Hunters" program, and homes throughout downtown Pensacola supposedly still harboring spirits from long ago.

One of those homes is at 52 W. Gonzalez St., and long-ago it was the home, for a short period, of Wallis Simpson, whose first husband she had met when the naval officer was stationed in Pensacola in 1916. They would later divorce and in 1936 British King Edward VIII abdicated his crown to marry Simpson, causing scandal in Britain and commanding worldwide attention. There are no purported Simpson-related ghosts in the home, but the home does come with spirits and a name, "The House of Pain." For years, it's been owned by Pensacola's Wesley Odom, owner of Go Retro, a Pensacola tour company that also offers popular ghost tours through the city .

The home at 52 W. Gonzalez was once featured on the "Haunted Collector" television show on the SyFy Channel as "The House of Pain," due to all its alleged hauntings.

Odom has had his own experiences in the home, which is currently under renovation.

"The scariest thing I experienced was in the downstairs bathroom," he said. "I went into the bathroom to turn off the light and then I was going back up and was halfway up the stairs when the light switched on."

They were the old-time switches that truly "clicked" when you pushed it up or down, Odom said, not the softer modern switches found today.

"It's an old house, 124 years old, so I thought maybe I just didn't punch it all the way down."

He went back, made sure the switch clicked off, then started upstairs again.

"All of a sudden it goes click, click, click, click," he said, recalling the lights going on and off. "I was so scared I dropped to my knees and prayed and it stopped."

Another incident at the house occurred years ago when Odom invited Boussarhane and others to attend a seance at the residence. Before it started, a book flew off the shelf, Odom said.

"Ericka just said it means we're going to have a great seance," Odom recalled. "And we did."

Odom is the owner of Go Retro, a Pensacola tour company that offers historical, architectural and haunted tours that visit the area's most haunted homes, businesses and cemeteries.

"It's the most popular tour we that we offer," Odom said of Go Retro's ghost tours. "We go to about 26 different locations."

At those locations, tour guides say guests might witness activity that falls into six types of hauntings:

Residual hauntings : Described as a recording of past events that repeat themselves, without any interaction of the living. Residual hauntings are often linked to a significant event that occurred at the location.

Intelligent hauntings . These involve entities that are aware of their surroundings and can interact with the living.

Poltergeist activity : Hauntings that involved physical disturbances, from books being hurled or furniture being moved around the room.

Shadow people : Those dark, shadowy figures that are often seen glancing in and out of vision.

Demonic hauntings : The most dangerous of hauntings, demonic hauntings feature unhuman entities that are evil in nature. Demons can haunt people, objects and places.

Portal hauntings : These are passages to other dimensions or realms, allowing entities to pass into our world. re believed to be doorways to other dimensions or realms.

A favorite haunted location for Boussarhane is Seville Quarter, downtown Pensacola's longtime popular entertainment complex, known for its nightlife and restaurant. Before opening in 1967, the Government Street establishment had served as a tobacco company and a brothel and is said to be inhabited by various ghosts, including a Seville Quarter employee who died there.

Boussarhane gives numerous ghost tours of Seville Quarter, including Spirit Tour and Luncheon and many others.

Recently, she was set up at Seville Quarter, with a variety of ghost hunting equipment set up on the bar in one of Seville's rooms, Rosie O'Grady's. She had meters to read EVP, which are electric voice phenomena, and EMP, which detect fluctuations and disruptions in electromagnetic fields. Sometimes, she'll leave various items at a location to help lure out spirits, using small toys to bring out children, or bullets from a battlefield.

Upstairs, Buck Mitchell, whose family has long owned Seville Quarter, was talking with Boussarhane about a private seance she would be conducting for him and a few guests at the establishment later that evening.

She had brought an EMP device with her and placed it on the large dining table in the room.

Mitchell himself, remains a bit skeptical about the spirit world, but does admit that something strange might be going on.

"Obviously, there's something out there because people can feel it, and it can make them very emotional," Mitchell said. "I personally have not seen anything but..."

Just then, the meter sitting on the table starting lighting up, a series of strong red lights.

"OK, here we go,'' Mitchell said with a laugh.

Boussarhane looked at him with a sly grin.

"See,'' she said. "There's something there."

In a 2021 poll of 1,000 U.S. adults by online research and analytics group YouGov, 43% of respondents said they believed in demons, 41% said they believe in ghosts, with 20% saying they had a personal experience with a ghost or spirit. There were 31% who believed in other types of supernatural beings or phenomena.

Count Pensacola couple Heather and Mike Ensley as believers. Sure, Ensley has fun with the supernatural. He founded Pensacon and is one of the hosts of the PBS series "Nightmare Theatre," where he, portraying "minor-demon" Baron Mondo Von Buren, introduces B-movies full of the supernatural and spooky along with his two co-hosts, Chip Chism (El Sappo de Tempesto) and Lemmie Crews (Mittens the Werewolf). They have a blast with ghosts and all things ghoulish and even own the curio shop Phantasma, where they specialize in the odd, the dark and the spooky . Sometimes you can find vintage Ouija boards, sometimes real holy water, always something peculiar and strange.

"I've always embraced this kind of stuff," Mike Ensley said as he sat on a sofa in the shop. "I've always loved the darkness."

But does he believe? Does Heather?

"Yes," they both said.

"We've both had experiences," she said.

They throw out places such as Pensacola Little Theatre and the Victorian Bed & Breakfast as places they've conducted ghost hunts with friends, but said one of the most haunted locations in the two-county area is Coon Hill Cemetery near Jay.

The cemetery has a 4-foot stone wall around it and a locked metal gate. The Ensleys and their friends received permission to visit the cemetery one evening years ago with friends for a ghost hunting excursion.

"As soon as you walked in through the gate, there was a cold wall of air," he said. "We saw shadows move between tombstones and got some strange noises during an EVP recording session."

At one point, a question was asked of any surrounding spirit, "Are you happy here?"

"You could clearly hear 'No,'" Heather Ensley said.

That's not the only strangeness associated with Coon Hill Cemetery, which began around 1820 when the first settlers came to what is now northern Santa Rosa County. The settlers, many of Scottish descent, named the area "Coon Hill" after a vote, passing on "Opossum Hill."

"It's known as the fertility ceremony," Heather Ensley said, referring to its reputation as being a factor in pregnancy for women who visit.

Sure enough, three of the six women who were on the trip would end up pregnant shortly afterward, including Heather.

Their daughter Coco is now 17 and loves the same dark, strange and gothic stuff as her parents.

"She's my ghost baby," Heather said.

Here are but a few of ofther alleged hauntings in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties:

The Pensacola Lighthouse : Located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Pensacola Lighthouse has been featured on numerous ghost and paranormal shows, ranging from "Ghost Hunters" to "America's Most Haunted Lighthouses." Legend says that the lighthouse, built in 1859, is home to up to eight spirits, including a woman who died giving birth, runaway slaves, and a lighthouse keeper and two children who died of yellow fever in 1922. There are still reports of blood appearing in places. If you visit the Lighthouse, maybe stop by nearby Fort Barrancas, where Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War are said to linger in spirit.

"Every time we've been there," Mike Ensley said, "something has happened."

St. John's Cemetery and St. Michael's Cemetery : These two historic Pensacola ceremonies are known for their hauntings and are frequent stops on almost any Pensacola ghost tour. St. John's Cemetery features a notorious Pensacola madam, ghosts of children, and the ghost of "Railroad Bill," an African American outlaw in the late 19th century. Born Morris Slater, Railroad Bill became had a vendetta against a railroad company and engaged in shootouts and other crimes with railroad officials and workers in the late 1800s. He was known to throw rob L&N freight trains, throwing merchandise from the trains and retrieving it later. He also is said to have killed two sheriffs. He died in 1986 when he was ambushed by authorities at a Brewton, Alabama, general store. Legend has it that he would distribute food to poor Black people, earning a reputation as a sort of "Robin Hood" figure. He is celebrated in the blues ballad "Railroad Bill," which has been recorded by artists including Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Taj Mahal, Van Morrison and many more.

Pensacola Victorian Bed & Breakfast: 203 W. Gregory St. Built in the late 19th century , this charming house can win you over with the scent of eggs and bacon, but beware, no one is cooking. Also, classical music is sometimes heard as well as a children laughing. Apparitions include a woman in a long-flowing Victorian-era gown.

Historic District: Near Seville Square, you'll find numerous haunted locations from Old Christ Church, where three of the church's rectors are buried underneath. Other areas include the Kenney House on South Adams Street and the Gray House directly across from Seville Square on South Alcaniz Street. Odom and Boussarhane claim the Gray House as another favorite haunted location, where the spirit of sea captain Thomas Moristo is said to roam.

The Finch Home : This North Hill home was built in 1900 and was said to be haunted by a ghost named "Fred" by owners in the 1970s. Many believe "Fred" is the original owner and builder, Thomas Finch, who died in 1908 in the flu epidemic. The home is currently for sale. The ghost of "Fred" has been known to pressure unwelcome visitors with physical force.

Pensacola Cultural Center : Home to the Pensacola Little Theatre, the Pensacola Cultural Center edifice was built in 1911 and served as the county jail. It was also used for executions and one of the ghosts that haunts the location is supposedly that of Hosea Poole, who in 1920 became the last to be executed there.

Now, for the Goon of Guillemard Street. Ghoul, demon, ghost or just folks 'imaginations running wild? What do you think?

