Try black garlic, pink pineapples, Sand Mountain tomatoes and more at The Farm

Before I even had a chance to properly introduce myself, Sandy Veilleux came at me with a little plastic spoon.

"Try this," she said pushing it toward my face. "Avocado honey. Isn't that crazy? It's like nothing I've ever had."

Veilleux is proud of everything she sells at her business, The Farm , a produce market on Mobile Highway near the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds . (Remember that if you're going to the fair in October, The Farm is open until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday if want something healthy to bring home after gobbling funnel cakes and deep-fried Snickers bars.) Soon, she's guiding me through the produce wall, where a variety of candy-colored fruits and vegetables are available.

"We have the pink pineapples from Costa Rica, which are a cult favorite,'' said Veilleux, a Montreal native and former pastry chef. "We have sand pears and local chestnuts from MEJ Farms. They're in Apalachicola, so big prayers (Hurricane Helene) for them. We've had Fidler Peanuts (Fidler Farms, Silverhill, Alabama) from Day 1. This time of year, you have to have Sand Mountain tomatoes from Birmingham, or you don't know what you're doing. We get our avocados from the same farmer in Mexico ... but we have a lot of local farmers too ."

About that time, workers from Emerald Coast Bread Company showed up in a van to deliver various types of fresh, gourmet bread.

"It's a New Orleans style bakery," Veilleux said of the downtown artisan baking business. "It's just really good stuff."

There's good local stuff throughout The Farm, including local favorites such as Big Jerk Soda, sweets from Craft Gourmet Bakery, and honeys from a variety of local suppliers.

"When I started, I was shocked at how much honey we were going through," she said. "I've learned so much and it's the perfect staple for so many things in the kitchen. We even use it as a burn cream."

Veilleux purchased The Farm about 12 years ago with two partners, who have since retired.

But the original business goes back to the 1980s when the Damico family started a produce market, Flora-Bama Farms, at the same Mobile Highway property that now houses The Farm.

"I got an offer I couldn't refuse from one of the most important people in my life, Paul Damico," Veilleux said. "It seemed like it was exactly where we should be headed, those of us who got involved in this project at the time. Now, I couldn't imagine doing anything else or being anywhere else."

She's doing it with the help of another most important person in her life, chef Matthew Brown, who helps out at The Farm and oversees the production for Black Garlic Market . Brown is the potion-master behind the rich, complex taste of black garlic, fermenting his bulbs for nearly 200 hours before turning them into black garlic products for sale, and which are in use in a variety of local restaurants. The complex taste of black garlic has been described as having an umami-like savory appeal with notes of sweetness as well.

Brown, who Veilleux calls her "better half," is a nice, friendly guy despite his uncanny resemblance to WWE superstar The Undertaker. (Wrestling fans imagine this: The Undertaker entering the ring looking all scary and undead with a garland of black garlic around his neck.)

"He's a master chef, he really is," Veilleux said. "We have tried a lot of people’s black garlic, and he had the crazy idea to try himself. It was a lot of crazy experimentation and when we tasted it, it blew our minds. It was a pajamas, full-moon kind of thing. We brought some over to chef Blake Rushing (Union Public House) and chef Amy (Potmesil). We brought it over and said if you don't try this, we'll never talk to you again."

Now, Union Public House and other area restaurants use Brown's black garlic in a variety of recipes. For those who want to try it at home, Black Garlic Market offers everything from black garlic bulbs, pastes and powders to black garlic honey, mustard and syrup.

"Six years ago we moved the operation to The Farm as an incubator, to go full production − national and international," Brown said. "It became a real company on its own with The Farm. I handle the black garlic and she handles everything else."

He said that Veilleux seeks out the freshest, latest and best produce on the market for The Farm.

"It's not so much following trends, but keeping up with what farmers are doing, and what new farmers are doing," he said. "This place lets us stay ahead, because there's also changes and new things."

Some things just are special year after year.

"These sand pears are silly," he said of the fruit. "They're so good."

Also, Brown makes the various specialty soups that are popular at The Farm.

"The soups are great," said regular customer Chelsea McKeen. "And now, I use the black garlic now in my meatball recipe. It's that good. And I'd much rather shop local and support local businesses.''

Today, McKeen was looking for some pudding.

"My husband lost his wisdom teeth," she said. "So, some pudding and just look around. Oh, and I love to come for their Sunday deals."

She's talking about Green Bucket Sunday when customers can fill up one of the store's buckets with up to four pounds of produce for only $6. The store is always busy on Sundays, with food trucks in the parking lot for guests and a market filled with folks carrying around green buckets.

One of The Farm's cashiers, Daksha Patel, began working there when the Damico family-owned Flora-Bama Farms.

"I started in 1988, and have been with Ms. Sandy for 12 years now," said Patel, who said everyone calls her "Mrs. Duck." "She's doing great here and I love meeting all the people. It's family oriented. I see a lot of the same customers, but so many have passed away. It's sad to see. But it's good to see the new faces too."

Patel said working there is a "perfect job for a vegetarian" like herself.

Veilleux is known for her friendly, outgoing demeanor, visiting with shoppers and being attentive to their needs, especially when it comes to bringing in new products.

"The Farm really is all about 'serve and be of service,'" she said. "And we're blessed to be here. We buy from 100 farmers and just love being part of the community. There's so much cool stuff in Pensacola and we're happy to be part of it."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Try black garlic, pink pineapples, Sand Mountain tomatoes and more at The Farm