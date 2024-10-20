Things to do in Pensacola: Marshall Tucker Band; Hot Diggity Dogs Fest; Juvenile

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Fall Foliage Zipline Tours

Sunday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 30. Adventures Unlimited, 8974 Tomahawk Landing Road, Milton. Beaches to Woodlands in the fall is a great time to enjoy the many natural attractions at Adventures Unlimited located just north of Milton in the Blackwater River State Forest. Enjoy the changing colors and the rush of excitement while doing one of the Canopy Zipline Tours. Overnight accommodations at the resort’s campsites or cabins are available along with canoeing and kayaking down Coldwater Creek. More info: adventuresunlimited.com .

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze

8 a.m. Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Holland Farms, 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton. Enjoy a farm hayride that will take you around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin of your choice. New activities for this year include a 3/4-mile train ride around the farm and a new innertube hill slide. Other activities include corn box, horse and regular swings, spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, pedal tractor cart racing, hill slides, rat racers, sand box and an eight-acre corn maze with kiddie maze. Every visitor receives a free cup of homegrown boiled peanuts. More info: HollandFarmsOnline.com .

Mannequin P****

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Mannequin P**** will perform live in concert with Margaritas Podridas. $25 in advance; $27 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Monday, Oct. 21. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and “BBQ and Bud” food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com .

Scary times are coming: Looking for Halloween events, activities near you? Here's what's still on tap

TUESDAY

Bands on the Beach

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Bands on the Beach is Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, the series delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Wester. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com .

Gulf Coast Drag Race

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Enjoy Gulf Coast Drag Race Season 2, a weekly drag competition to find the next Gulf Coast Drag Star. $10 in advance and at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

WEDNESDAY

Celtic Thunder

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Celtic Thunder will perform live in concert at the Saenger Theatre. Tickets start at $25. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

THURSDAY

Pensacola Interstate Fair

Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 17 through 27. Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. The Pensacola Interstate Fair offers 11 days of rides, food, fun, music and gaming is affordable for families looking for exciting things to do on a budget. The fair also offers options to save your hard-earned cash with Dollar Day on Opening Day Thursday, Midnight Madness Friday specials, and advance Super Saver discount ride wristbands and half-price admission tickets. In addition, there will be discounted special admission days, free events and concerts so you can join us in all the magic and fun. Tickets and more info: pensacolafair.com .

The Marshall Tucker Band

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space — and they’ve been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Tickets start at $64. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

FRIDAY

Cinemas in the Sand

Sunset Friday, Oct. 25. Gulfside Pavilion, 20 Casino Beach Blvd., Pensacola Beach. Pack up your beach chairs and a blanket, and dig your toes in the sugar-white sand while watching classic family movies on Pensacola Beach. The Santa Rosa Island Authority invites families and kids, young and old, to Cinemas in the Sand movie nights on Pensacola Beach. This week features Monsters, Inc. Free. More info: visitpensacolabeach.com .

First City Bowl & Halloween Spectacular

5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. More than 20 area businesses have signed up to create up for Halloween style Trick-or-Treat displays to greet children and hand out treats prior to the second annual First City Bowl high school football game featuring Pensacola High versus West Florida High. The trick-or-treating starts at 5:30 p.m. and the game will follow at 7 p.m. A fireworks show will happen after the game. Admission for the event is $7 for adults and $6 for students. Tickets provide entrance to the stadium for trick-or-treating and admission to the football game. More info: bluewahoos.com .

Everclear

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Friday, Oct. 25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s, celebrated their 30th Anniversary in 2022, and founder, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis has made it clear that he has no plans to slow down. Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling over six million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 hit singles. The show also features special guests Marcy Playground and Jimmie's Chicken Shack. Tickets start at $45. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

Bands on the Blackwater

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Jernigan’s Landing, 5154 Willing St., Milton. Come by boat or bring a lawn chair and join friends and neighbors for the best live music on the Gulf Coast at the award winning, family-friendly Bands on the Blackwater concerts. The series offers a variety of music. This week features Ben Loftin & the Family. Free. More info: 850-983-5400 or facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater .

POTUS

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 through Nov. 3. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. When the president unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble. Written by Selina Fillinger and directed by Barbara Jacobs. General admission: $20. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com .

Foo Foo is coming: Foo Foo Fest to showcase "Joyful Noise!" gospel event with Harlem choir, gospel competition

SATURDAY

The Fenner Ride

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Clyde L. Gracey Community Center, 5629 Byrom St., Milton. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida and the West Florida Wheelmen presents the 2024 Fenner Ride. This bike ride takes cyclists from the historic city of Milton, all the way to the woodlands of the Blackwater Forest, and back again. Along the way, the winding course gives a unique chance to experience Northwest Florida’s native wildlife, natural environments, and beautiful scenery. A ride for all cycling levels, you choose 18, 42, 62, or 100 miles. More info: runsignup.com/Race/FL/Milton/FennerRide .

Sweet Season Farms Corn Maze

9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 3. Sweet Season Farms, 2260 Horn Road, Milton. Visitors can spend time this fall season navigating their way through a unique corn maze with plenty of room to spread out on the farm. U-pick sunflowers will be blooming in October along with the pumpkin patch. Experience more than 25 fun farm-themed activities including a cow train, beeline zipline, corn popper jumping pillow, barnyard ball, and playground. More info: sweetseasonfarms.com .

Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 through 27. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. The Boo at the Zoo festival includes Halloween entertainment and kid-friendly fun around every corner. Explore the trick-or-treat trail complete with candy, treats and toys, bounce houses, face painting, and their Ambassador Animal Headquarters, not to mention the entire Zoo. More info: gbzoo.com .

Music for Families: Peter & the Wolf

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. First Baptist Church of Pensacola, 500 N. Palafox St. Join the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for a special event for all ages! Experience our annual Music for Families concert, featuring Peter & the Wolf, the story of a brave young boy and his lively animal friends — a bird, a duck and a cat — who are brought to life by the instruments of the orchestra. This symphonic folk tale, by composer Sergei Prokofiev, has introduced generations to orchestral music. $10. More info: pensacolasymphony.com .

The Black Dahlia Murder & Dying Fetus

5:30 p.m., doors; 6:30 p.m., show; Saturday, Oct. 26. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. The Black Dahlia Murder has proven, despite tragedy, to be an unstoppable force. Formed in Oak Park, Michigan, in 2001, the melodic death unit has spent two decades working their collective ass off in the near-relentless cycle of drop-killer album/tour-hard-and-long, earning the love and respect of the metal community. The show also features special guests Spite, AngelMaker, and Vomit Forth. $30. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

GLSNRWEEN

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. GLSNRWEEN will perform live in concert with Blind Tiger, Hopout, Cavae Mundi, and Spiral. $15 in advance and at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. A spirited blend of originality and the pursuit of excellence have taken Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles” to a level of recognition normally reserved for Gold and Platinum recording artists. By respectfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of our generation's Greatest American Songbook, this legendary Southern California group has touched the hearts of fans all over the world. Tickets start at $55. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

O’Riley’s Halloween Parties & Costume Contests

Saturday, Oct. 26. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown and O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern will have costume contests with prizes for a select number of winners. Downtown will hold a Halloween costume contest with $1,000 in cash and prizes. The bar will have a $5 cover for the evening. Downtown will also have a NUTRL Jell-O brain eating contest. Uptown Tavern will hold a Halloween costume contest with $500 in cash and prizes. This location will have no cover. The costume parties will take place in the evening. The contests will take place at 11 p.m. Sir Richard’s Public House and Mugs & Jugs Bar and Package will host individual parties the same night. For ages 21 and older. More info: orileyspub.com .

SUNDAY

Hot Diggity Dogs Fest

10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. If you are a hot dog connoisseur you can’t miss the second annual Pensacola Hot Diggity Dogs Fest featuring food trucks, vendors, live music, adult beverages and a bounce house. All competitors must be over the age of 18. The contest is limited to 50 participants. Free to enter. More info: apexshowsandevents.com/10%2F27-hot-dog-fest .

Pentagram String Band

6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Pentagram String Band will perform live in concert with Marigold's Apprentice and Tuffalo and The Treewalkers. $10 in advance and at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Juvenile with Mannie Fresh & The 400 Degreez Band

8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Over nearly three decades, the multi-platinum record-breaking New Orleans icon Juvenile has served up a string of classic albums, influenced two generations of stars, and pioneered a sound rooted in Louisiana bounce, yet carried by worldwide rap appeal and ambition. After his Cash Money Records debut Solja Rags, he crafted an era-defining opus in the form of 400 Degreez. Not only did it go quadruple-platinum, but it also became “the best-selling album in Cash Money Records history.” Tickets start at $65. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Things to do in Pensacola: Marshall Tucker Band; Hot Diggity Dogs Fest; Juvenile