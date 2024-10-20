PNJ top stories: Florida early voting, soul food and more

Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week.

Floridians will be able to start early voting next week. Here's what to expect

We are exactly three weeks away from the 2024 U.S. presidential election . Florida voters will cast ballots for their presidential candidate, pick local candidates and decide on six state amendments .

While early voting is already underway in some states, most Floridians will have to wait until Oct. 21 to begin casting their votes . Those who prefer to vote-by-mail have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 to submit their mail-in ballot request .

Pensacola soul food is plentiful. Here's a dozen places to satisfy any craving.

While collard greens can be tough and bitter to start, a little bit of magic happens when they’re cooked slow with salt and ham hocks, transforming them into a craveable comfort dish in the Pensacola area .

The popular Southern side is only one of the many dishes identified under the umbrella of soul food, the traditional Black American cuisine of the American South that blends together cooking techniques and traditions from West Africa, Europe and the Americas.

For Black Pensacola restauranteur and Fam Ty's Good Eats Owner Ty Jones, soul food is tied to his grandmother and mother's recipes. Now, he recreates them for others in his restaurant. He's not alone.

Costco to Del Taco, these big franchises have plans to come to Pensacola-region

You may not be able to visit all your favorite franchises in the Pensacola area, but the list of big name retailers and restaurants with a Northwest Florida presence is growing every year.

In 2024, we've had some big names receive approval or express an interest in opening up shop in the Pensacola Metropolitan area. So, while you might still be pining for a local Apple store or a Trader Joe's, there is some hope that businesses like Costco, Del Taco and more have plans to move our way.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have approved development plans for multiple big-name commercial brands since the beginning of the year, some of which have opened for business while others are still under construction. Additionally, it has received applications from several major brands that are still in the approval pipeline.

Here are the big brands that opened their doors in the area this year or are planning to soon.

Escambia County proposes ban on homeless campers. But, where will they go?

Escambia County is proposing an ordinance that would ban camping on any public property under the county’s jurisdiction. The new ordinance is in response to HB 1365, a state law that went into effect this month and forbids local governments from allowing camping on publicly owned or managed properties that aren’t specifically set up for it with utilities, trash collection and security.

Some people who live and work near homeless campsites are glad to see some action taken.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the bill authorizes a resident, local business owner, or the Florida attorney general to bring a civil action against a county or municipality that is not in compliance with the law to prohibiting sleeping or camping on public property. The city of Pensacola is in the process of passing a similar ban on camping that is primarily aimed at homeless campers.

City of Pensacola to invest $1.7 million into saving Cobb Resource Center

The Cobb Resource Center received a $1.7 million boost from the city of Pensacola to save the facility.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves on Tuesday announced the funding would be used to repair the center’s roof, Glulam wooden arches, north entrance canopy, steel support columns and west exterior walls.

“We’ve been talking about trying to have a greater focus on maintaining the things that we have, and I think generationally, in the city, we kind of lost our way,” Reeves said at a press conference held at the Cobb Center on East Mallory Street.

