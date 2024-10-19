More than 200 artists expected at the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival Nov. 1-3

The first weekend in November in downtown Pensacola is a welcome change for art lovers as the annual Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival returns to Seville Square.

“We try to make it easy for everyone,” Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival 2024 Chair Cynthia Campfield said. “That’s why it’s always held on the first weekend of November .”

For three days, you’re invited to make your way through the meandering maze of painters, sculptors, jewelers, and craftsmen from far and wide to sell and showcase some of their best works of art.

"It's almost like five festivals in one," Campfield said. "You have the art show, the music, the heritage arts, the children's arts, and the culinary arts. There are so many people that come to our festival every year, and we were recently ranked 18th in Sunshine Artist Magazine's list of Top 200 Festivals in the US."

With such a festival going strong for more than half a century, and always ranked in local, regional, and national publications, we had to ask − just what makes the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival great, and what keeps people coming back year after year?

"You start with a wonderful location, you can't do any better than downtown Pensacola," Campfield said. "You throw in fabulous artwork, wonderful entertainment, really good food, and a lot of happy people − it all just makes it a great experience."

But it's not just the attendees, artists and vendors. It's also the strong volunteer base that keeps coming back to do it all over again.

"We have people on the committee who are still with us since the beginning, for over 50 years," Campfield said. "That's really an accomplishment. We have such an incredible amount of dedicated people who really work hard all during the year to make this happen."

Campfield herself has been a long time supporter of the festival since the early 1980s.

"Back then, there weren't a whole lot of things to do in Pensacola," Campfield said. "It was a lot different than it is now, and everyone looked so forward to it. I enjoyed the fest for many, many years, that 10 years ago, I thought, 'Gee, maybe I should volunteer.' So I started volunteering."

Each year, more than 600 applicants hope to secure one of the 200 spots for this three-day juried art show. While being selected to exhibit your work is an honor in itself, it also means that the competition is far from over.

The selected artists will then compete in their own categories for a piece of the $25,000 in prize money that’ll be awarded at the festival. On the website, those categories are listed as ceramics, drawing, fiber/leather, glass, jewelry, mixed media, oil and acrylic, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor, and wood.

"Then in our Heritage Arts area, it's where we focus on arts and crafts that can be somewhat demonstrative," Campfield said. "We have people actually making things so they can watch that and see how that's done."

Blacksmiths, weavers, painters, woodworkers, and various other craftsmen have been known to create pieces from start to finish in front of the festival crowds each year. And speaking of performances, there will be three stages of music and performing arts.

On the main stage, indie alternative group Fox and the Bear will kick things off Friday at 11 a.m., followed by Paul Childers at 1 p.m. The recently formed Palafox Quartet will open on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by Tanya Gallagher and the Coveralls at 11. Paul Childers returns to the stage at 12: 30 p.m., with the Maharajah Flamenco Trio and the Lost Bayou Ramblers’ closing things out at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

And on Sunday, Fox and the Bear will return on the main stage Sunday at 12 p.m., followed by the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra at 1:30 p.m., and the Lubben Brothers at 3 p.m.

"Of course, this is all free," Campfield said. "How often do you get to listen to the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for free?"

The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival also has an international reach. Each year, the festival invites an international artist to have their artwork featured. This year’s artist is Jose Diaz Trillo, better known as Buly. His paintings, centered in cubism and defying the laws of perspective, have been featured in Spain, Italy, Belgium and the United Kingdom.

"In addition to our international artist, we have our emerging artist," Campfield said. "Our emerging artist is someone that we see is really coming into their own in the art world. This year our emerging artist is Joyce Leggett, she lives in Pensacola but she is from Excel, Alabama. She teaches children's art as an art instructor and has been featured in some local exhibitions at the Pensacola Museum of Art."

Over the years, the festival has also kept an eye on the littlest emerging artists of all − children.

"We have a children's arts festival, a dedicated children's area that is a free festival for children," Campfield said. "They have opportunities to do hands on things, like create their own masks, crowns, magic wands and jewelry."

Spread throughout Bartram Park, there's also the Children's Art Show. More than 2,000 pieces of artwork created by local elementary, middle, and high school students will be on display during the festival.

"So it's a big deal," Campfield said. "There's some amazing talent in this community, and our young people are experiencing this opportunity to show their work and have the public really see what their talents are, it's really a very special thing."

With a festival so big, that means you’ll be working up an appetite to go along with it.

"Our Culinary Arts area, we have really elevated that over the years," Campfield said. "We know that people will want to eat, and will want to have good food. There's been a great effort this year in making it bigger than its been in recent years."

But if you haven’t had a chance to attend the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, Campfield shared with us some tips and hacks to make the most of your experience.

"Take your time," Campfield said. "Be sure to write down the booth number. If there's any art that you like specifically, be sure to write it down so you can circle back easily when you decide, 'yes, I want to buy that piece.' That's something I would really suggest. Then you can get the paper festival guide, and find it on the map. Mark it there."

Campfield admits that there’s a lot to see and explore, with 200 artists and 40 heritage artists.

"I'd say, definitely plan on at least three hours to even get a taste of it. And that three hours would go by fast. If you want to stay longer than that, you can stay longer than that, there's certainly no reason not to," Campfield said.

For the full artist directory, schedules, and more information, visit www.ggaf.org

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: More than 200 artists expected at the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival Nov. 1-3