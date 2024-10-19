Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Booker T. Washington runner Elyse Carmichael wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

    By Ben Grieco, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Another top runner in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, Booker T. Washington's Elyse Carmichael finally got her first-place victory.

    After a handful of runner-up finishes at some big invitationals, Carmichael won the Wildcat Invitational at the University of West Florida on Oct. 5. She finished the 5-kilometer race in 19 minutes, 26.8 seconds to claim the individual crown out of 74 runners at the invite.

    For her efforts, Carmichael won the PNJ Athlete of the Week award for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 5, earning 65.66% of the poll's votes on pnj.com.

    Each weekly winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

    Here's a quick question-and-answer session with Carmichael after speaking with PNJ sports reporter Ben Grieco.

    Q & A with Booker T. Washington runner Elyse Carmichael

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Biu0Y_0wDNYy4n00

    PNJ: It's your senior season now. What's it been like having this strong season to close out your high school career?

    Elyse Carmichael: "Super reassuring, for one. It's my senior year and I want to go out well. I'm starting off faster than I ever have in any other season. It's a good sign for state, and helps me realize what my goals are going to be. I'm going to set some realistic ones, while setting others that are a little far-reached just to see if I can get them. But it's all super exciting."

    PNJ: What's the training been like to have this confidence at this point?

    EC: "A lot of improving on tempo workouts, where you run 30 seconds slower than your race-pace. That's what really helps me, and I've been focusing on that. Along with a lot of mileage over the summer. ... That's what helps me get ready for a cross country season."

    PNJ: Do you have a mileage goal that you try to hit every week?

    EC: "I usually hit around 35 miles normally. On my higher-end weeks, I'll hit 40 miles."

    PNJ: You've been at some big invitationals this season. What's it like going against some of the area's best runners?

    EC: "It's so much fun. That's the thing, in Pensacola, we're such a small, little area. So whether it be someone coming from outside our bubble and racing against new people, or people like Jaimee Tutton from PCA, it's just exciting because you have someone you can race against. It helps us both, because we push each other."

    PNJ: The week that you won Athlete of the Week, you won the Wildcat Invitational at UWF. How was it finally getting that first-place finish?

    EC: "Super fun, especially since that course, in particular, is special. I run the UWF course all the time. I didn't do so well the week before, I had some sickness going on. I told myself, 'You're going to have to win this one to make up for that.' Winning it was definitely great. Just that course, in general, is such a tough course. It helped me realize that if I can run that (time) on this course, then I have all the potential to run faster on any other course."

    PNJ: You're not the first runner to tell me that about the UWF course. What makes it so difficult?

    EC: "It's super sandy. Not very good footing. ... There are one or two very bad hills. I love hills. But it definitely is tough to say you're running a 5k, and then the second mile, you're running up a steep hill with sand and you're slipping."

    PNJ: You mentioned the state meet. Do you have any goals for yourself with the postseason?

    EC: "State, obviously, is where you want to be. So I want to get to state. I have a race this upcoming weekend, and that's a really big one. ... I'm hoping to get at least top 10 there. At state, realistically, I want to get top 10. I honestly believe I could get top 5, and that would be fantastic. ... Also breaking down some barriers with faster times, so running low 18 minutes. My personal best is 18:48."

    PNJ: Now some quick ones: do you have any pre-race superstitions or traditions?

    EC: "When we go out to eat, I have certain things I have to have. That's about it. ... I will say that I have to set my stuff up the night before and have a checklist with my mom. That helps calm me down. When I wake up the next morning, I'm just ready to go."

    PNJ: What's the pre-race meal?

    EC: "It depends if we go anywhere. If we go somewhere like Olive Garden, salmon and fettuccini alfredo is usually my go-to. If we're staying in, I usually ask for some pasta. My mom's an amazing cook. She'll make chicken and rice, too. So lots of carbs."

    PNJ: Any sort of music before a race to get you going?

    EC: "I love rock music. A lot of Nirvana, AC/DC, some heavy metal bands like that."

    PNJ: Is there a dream course or trail you've ever wanted to run?

    EC: "I've had a lot of opportunities to run at fantastic courses. It would be fantastic to run more college-type courses. Not one in particular, but leaving our bubble in Pensacola more. ... For me, the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee is one of my favorite courses. I love going there."

    PNJ: Any sort of major running influences you look up to or follow?

    EC: "When I was younger, and still to this day, I've followed Deena Kastor. She's a marathon runner. She's written a book called, 'Let Your Mind Run.' Reading that, and watching her as an athlete, is something really special. She's such a positive influence for mental health, advocating for runners. ... It's very tough mentally. Also Katelyn Tuohy, because she encourages positive body image in runners."

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Booker T. Washington runner Elyse Carmichael wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

