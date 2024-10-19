$1.4M Milton home spans more than 5,000 square feet | Hot Property

Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

Nestled on five acres, this classic estate house boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space. The residence features a formal dining room, expansive living space, a gourmet kitchen, a lovely balcony and a fantastic, covered rear porch.

Arriving at the property, a long driveway leads you to circular drive, which offers abundant parking for guests. A side entry, three-car garage/basement offers private parking for homeowners, and offers plenty of storage and workshop space. The classic southern porch is perfect for rocking chairs.

The welcoming foyer is flanked by a formal living room on one side and a formal dining room opposite. These spaces overlook the greenery of the front lawn and acreage of trees.

The formal dining area flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen, where culinary enthusiasts will be right at home. “The spacious, open kitchen has abundant custom Wood-Mode cabinetry, dual fuel oven/stove, and a quaint breakfast nook overlooking the covered porch,” says Realtor Anita Allen with Levin Rinke Realty. The kitchen is filled with natural light and overlooks the lush surroundings.

A large family room is oriented at the rear of the home, is filled with natural light, and features a wood mantle fireplace, built-in shelving/storage, and beautiful hardwood flooring that extends throughout the other common areas of the home.

A guest suite is found near the family room and offers privacy, along with an en-suite bath with a relaxing tub and a walk-in shower.

The additional guest bedrooms and primary suite are found upon ascending one of the two grand staircases to the third level. The primary suite includes a spacious bedroom with access to a private balcony overlooking the front of the property. The en-suite bath includes a jetted tub, a walk-in shower, two vanities, and an expansive walk-in closet with built-in shelving.

Additionally, the home features a dumbwaiter for all three floors, a central vacuum system, an irrigation system, a security system, an intercom, and a whole-house generator.

With its location on the 15th fairway at Tanglewood Golf Course, the acreage offers tranquility, while being minutes from all the conveniences you adore.

5930 Oak Manor Dr., Milton, FL

List price : $1,399,000

: $1,399,000 Approximate square feet : 5,084

: 5,084 Bedrooms : 5

: 5 Baths : 3 1/2 full

: 3 1/2 full Built : 1992

Listing Agent

Anita Allen | Levin Rinke Realty

Phone : 850-377-4410

: 850-377-4410 E-mail : anita@levinrinkerealty.com

: anita@levinrinkerealty.com Online : www.levinrinkerealty.com

