Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    $1.4M Milton home spans more than 5,000 square feet | Hot Property

    By Phillip Makselan,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section.

    Nestled on five acres, this classic estate house boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space. The residence features a formal dining room, expansive living space, a gourmet kitchen, a lovely balcony and a fantastic, covered rear porch.

    Arriving at the property, a long driveway leads you to circular drive, which offers abundant parking for guests. A side entry, three-car garage/basement offers private parking for homeowners, and offers plenty of storage and workshop space. The classic southern porch is perfect for rocking chairs.

    The welcoming foyer is flanked by a formal living room on one side and a formal dining room opposite. These spaces overlook the greenery of the front lawn and acreage of trees.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDhgL_0wDNYWYZ00

    The formal dining area flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen, where culinary enthusiasts will be right at home. “The spacious, open kitchen has abundant custom Wood-Mode cabinetry, dual fuel oven/stove, and a quaint breakfast nook overlooking the covered porch,” says Realtor Anita Allen with Levin Rinke Realty. The kitchen is filled with natural light and overlooks the lush surroundings.

    A large family room is oriented at the rear of the home, is filled with natural light, and features a wood mantle fireplace, built-in shelving/storage, and beautiful hardwood flooring that extends throughout the other common areas of the home.

    A guest suite is found near the family room and offers privacy, along with an en-suite bath with a relaxing tub and a walk-in shower.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDtaX_0wDNYWYZ00

    The additional guest bedrooms and primary suite are found upon ascending one of the two grand staircases to the third level. The primary suite includes a spacious bedroom with access to a private balcony overlooking the front of the property. The en-suite bath includes a jetted tub, a walk-in shower, two vanities, and an expansive walk-in closet with built-in shelving.

    Additionally, the home features a dumbwaiter for all three floors, a central vacuum system, an irrigation system, a security system, an intercom, and a whole-house generator.

    With its location on the 15th fairway at Tanglewood Golf Course, the acreage offers tranquility, while being minutes from all the conveniences you adore.

    5930 Oak Manor Dr., Milton, FL

    • List price : $1,399,000
    • Approximate square feet : 5,084
    • Bedrooms : 5
    • Baths : 3 1/2 full
    • Built : 1992

    Listing Agent

    Anita Allen | Levin Rinke Realty

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $1.4M Milton home spans more than 5,000 square feet | Hot Property

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Tammie Delane
    2d ago
    Too hot to live in.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    See the specially-designed Florida houses that survived category 5 hurricanes
    BGR.com2 days ago
    Florida's Terrifying Winter Plague Is Coming Soon Experts Say.
    iSkyCreations - News & Media1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Florida woman faces death penalty for ordering Rottweiler to fatally attack helpless 9-year-old girl
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Florida’s Largest Property Insurer Denied Most Hurricane Debby Claims
    notus.org2 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza27 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    This place in Brewton offers the best BBQ experience for meat lovers
    andrew paul2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Discover 10 Florida Bugs That Bite or Sting (Ranked by Most Painful!)
    A-Z-Animals2 days ago
    Florida woman allegedly used ‘a child under the age of 10’ to help her steal ‘a barista machine and a vacuum cleaner’ from Target during a ‘big ticket’ shoplifting spree
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    FL Losing Stores Of "Extreme Value Retailer" As Liquidation Store Files For Bankruptcy, Offers Sales
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Older Americans turn to marijuana for better sleep and pain relief: Here's what to know
    Fox News1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Tropical Storm Oscar batters a still-recovering Cuba Monday morning
    Pensacola News Journal5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy