    • Pensacola News Journal

    All 12 performers set for 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow onboard NAS Pensacola

    By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow is just two weeks away from thrilling Pensacola area viewers in their final show of the season.

    In preparation, Naval Air Station Pensacola revealed all of the performances that will fly before the Naval Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels, and Air Force Thunderbirds, take to the skies on Nov. 1 and 2.

    The 2024 Homecoming Airshow is themed "Celebrate One Small Step" in honor of the 55th anniversary of Apollo 11's lunar landing on July 20, 1969, featuring a redesigned NAS Pensacola that features J. Gosling "breaching the atmosphere with stars and the moon visible in the background.

    Who is performing at the 2024 Homecoming Airshow?

    Twelve aviation and aerobatic acts will be part of this year's homecoming show. They are:

    • The U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning Demo Team
    • The USSOCOM Para-Commandos
    • The U.S. Navy F-35C Demo Team
    • Adam Baker Airshows
    • RAD Areosports
    • Matheny Airshows LLC
    • Redline Air Shows
    • Ghostwriter Air Shows
    • Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rusty "Crash" Miller
    • Skip Stewart Airshows
    • Rob Holland Aerosports
    • The Hot Streak Jet Truck

    What static displays can you expect during the 2024 Homecoming Airshow?

    Along with releasing the airshow performers, NAS Pensacola said attendees can expect to see the following static displays around NAS Pensacola:

    • Ol Bird Dog
    • Short Tucano
    • L-5 Sentinel
    • T-34A Mentor
    • P-8 Poseidon
    • MH60S Seahawk
    • MH-53
    • AH-1Z and UH-1Y
    • U.S Navy T-6, T-44 and T-45
    • F-35
    • U.S. Air Force T-1 and T-6
    • A-160
    • TH-57 and Th-73
    • EA-18 Growler
    • F/A-18C
    • TT-1 Pinto
    • T-34C Turbomentor
    • A-4 Skyhawk
    • F-4
    • F-14
    • C-12 Huron
    • MIG-29

    When is the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show?

    The Blue Angels' annual homecoming air show is scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2. Unlike the Pensacola Beach Air Show, the homecoming air show will take place onboard NAS Pensacola.

    Gates to the show will open at 8 a.m., and the Blue Angels will fly following the civilian acts.

    Who are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds?

    The Thunderbirds is a U.S. Air Force flight demonstration squadron that performs about 75 annual demonstrations. They are based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

    The Thunderbirds fly the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and perform in solo and formation routines.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: All 12 performers set for 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow onboard NAS Pensacola

